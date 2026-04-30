Brian Owendoff

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Joshua Marquis's avatar
Joshua Marquis
18h

This is stupid on many levels.

As a longtime low enforcement officer and prosecutor I have no problem with uniformed officer wearing name tags and badge numbers. There are many other circumstances, not involving traffic stops, where other than verifying “it’s really the cops” (a quick flash of credentials) there could be serious issues with over-=sharing.

Other than being able to identify an officer by a distinctive IS number if there is a complaint, this simply becomes doxxing, and as has been pointed out directly flies in the face of federal law and most recently the usually liberal 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, who struck down a similar California law.

This all bends towards the idea that laws are mere suggestions and any lunatic who thinks the yellow fringes on an American flag render federal powers invalid (I didn’t make that up, “some so-called “Sovereign Citizens” make that claim and make up their own drivers’ licenses and license plates) are not only delusional, but dangerous.

Maybe at the moment in Oregon people are reacting to some outrageous over-reaching by overheated INS officers, but this can turn easily onto F BI agents trying to enforce civil rights laws,, just as they did in the south in the 50s and 60s when locals refused to acknowledge the supremacy of the US Government.

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
20h

I think the policing and administration of federal law including deportation of people in the country illegally would be made stronger by requiring officers to have identification and not have masks. This may be a reckless thing to say, but it is my opinion. It humanizes the police force.

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