Why Oregon Voters tolerate government FAILURE
If the outcomes are this bad, the question isn’t just why leaders keep doing it.
It’s why voters keep allowing it.
Because tolerance doesn’t require approval.
It only requires enough people deciding that change feels riskier than decline.
1. Fear of Being the “Bad Person”
Modern politics doesn’t argue outcomes—it litigates morality.
Voters are trained to believe that questioning a policy’s effectiveness is the same as questioning a group’s worth. That creates paralysis.
You may see the failure
You may experience the consequences
But speaking up risks social punishment
So people stay quiet. Or rationalize. Or tell themselves it’s complicated.
Silence becomes survival.
2. Decline Happens Gradually—Until It Doesn’t
Most systems don’t collapse overnight. They erode.
A little more crime
A few more tents
Slightly worse schools
Higher taxes, spread thin
Slower services
Fewer options
Each step feels tolerable on its own.
Voters adjust expectations downward, convincing themselves this is just “the new normal.” By the time decline becomes undeniable, reversing it feels overwhelming.
So people cope instead of confront.
3. Exit Is Easier Than Voice—for Some
Here’s the uncomfortable asymmetry:
The people most capable of forcing reform are also the people most capable of leaving.
They:
Move to different neighborhoods
Work remotely
Send kids to private schools
Shop elsewhere
Eventually relocate entirely
That drains the system of the very voters who would demand accountability.
Those left behind are more dependent—and therefore more cautious about disruption.
4. Elections Don’t Feel Like Leverage
Many voters no longer believe their vote can meaningfully change outcomes.
When:
Policies survive landslides
Ballot measures are reinterpreted
Bureaucracies outlast administrations
Courts defer endlessly
Voting feels symbolic, not corrective.
So people disengage—not because they don’t care, but because they don’t see a mechanism for impact.
5. Complexity as a Shield
Failure is hidden behind complexity.
Budgets are opaque. Responsibility is diffused. Agencies overlap. Metrics are buried.
When no single person or office can be clearly blamed, accountability dissolves.
Voters sense something is wrong—but can’t locate where to apply pressure.
That ambiguity protects the system.
6. The Moral Lottery
Many voters believe—quietly—that they won’t be the ones harmed.
They:
Don’t live near encampments
Haven’t been victimized
Still have stable income
Still feel insulated
As long as decline is uneven, tolerance persists.
It’s only when disorder becomes unavoidable that tolerance collapses—and by then, the cost of reform is much higher.
7. Shame Replaces Debate
Public discourse has trained voters to associate disagreement with cruelty.
So instead of debating:
Costs
Tradeoffs
Effectiveness
We debate tone.
People learn that staying neutral—or repeating approved language—is safer than engaging honestly.
This isn’t persuasion. It’s conditioning.
8. Hope That Someone Else Will Fix It
Finally, there’s hope.
Not the healthy kind—the deferring kind.
Hope that:
The next election will fix it
The next leader will be different
The next program will finally work
The next study will clarify everything
Hope becomes a substitute for action.
The Truth Most Don’t Want to Admit
Voters tolerate this not because they’re stupid or evil.
They tolerate it because:
The costs are distributed
The blame is obscured
The risks of reform are exaggerated
And the consequences of inaction are delayed
But delay isn’t avoidance.
Every system eventually presents the bill.
The only question is whether reform happens by choice—or by crisis.
History suggests we rarely choose first.
No wonder the commies are going after Brian…he’s got it figured out. This is the best point-by-point analysis of the factors gnawing away at a formnerly great American city and state. Read and weep.
Either we in the Greater Idaho movement get the Idaho border moved to the Cascades, or I move again across the Snake. Staying in Oregon is not tenable.