Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naomi Ruth Inman's avatar
Naomi Ruth Inman
Dec 11

Thank you, @BrianOwendoff for citing Cascade's great work. John Charles has diligently attended PPS board meetings for more than 20 years and spent accumulated hundreds of hours analyzing their budgets and policies. We appreciate our "citizen journalists" out there who amplify our message. Have a happy holiday!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture