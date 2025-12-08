There are a number of alternative proposals or suggestions raised by community members, policy analysts, and watchdog groups regarding how the Portland Public Schools (PPS) could or should handle its under-utilized facilities — particularly Jefferson High School — instead of buying a new building for Center for Black Student Excellence (CBSE). Below is a “menu” of the main alternatives that have been proposed (or could be reasonably proposed), along with pros, cons, and whether PPS has already begun to consider them.

🔁 Alternative / Critic-Proposed Options for Adaptive Reuse, Consolidation, or Resizing

Option / Proposal

Description

Rationale / Benefits

Status or Challenges

Repurpose Jefferson High School for CBSE (or other specialized programs)

Instead of buying a totally new property, adapt part of the existing Jefferson campus — or use Jefferson’s underused capacity — to host CBSE or other support/ “excellence” programming.

Saves tens of millions in real estate acquisition + renovation of a commercial building. Makes use of a district-owned asset; maintains cultural and community heritage; avoids contributing to overcapacity.

Advocated by e.g. Cascade Policy Institute, which in a recent analysis wrote that integrating CBSE into Jefferson’s reconstruction “eliminates costly conversions, cuts delays, and saves tens of millions of dollars.” Cascade Policy Institute However, PPS has chosen instead to purchase a commercial building (the “One North” property) — so this option has effectively been rejected. opb+2https://www.kptv.com+2

Downsize new high-school footprints (build to smaller capacity, with optional expansion)

Rather than rebuilding all high schools to capacity ~ 1,700 students, build a smaller school (e.g. 800–900 capacity) and leave open possibility to expand if enrollment increases.

More aligned with current and projected enrollment trends; reduces risk of empty desks and underutilized wings; cheaper and less risky financially.

This approach was explicitly proposed in commentary on PPS’s long-range plan — e.g., in the “Too Many High Schools” analysis, some advocates said: “If we’re not ready for 1,700, let’s build something that has the ability to expand to that.” Willamette Week+2Cascade Policy Institute+2 But PPS’s current renovation plans don’t appear to adopt this — they remain set for full 1,700 capacity. Modern Jeff+1

Close or consolidate under-utilized high schools / reduce number of campuses

Rather than maintain or expand all existing high schools, consolidate some and repurpose or shutter under-enrolled campuses.

Reduces overhead and operating costs (staffing, maintenance, maintenance of many buildings). Allows more efficient use of resources; avoids building emptier schools.

This is increasingly being discussed: e.g. the district’s own watchdog committee, the Bond Accountability Committee (BAC), recently warned that PPS is “overbuilding” given declining enrollment trends. Willamette Week+1 But as of late 2025, PPS has not formally proposed widespread closures — instead pursuing modernization + new capacity. Portland School District+1

Rebalance / redraw attendance zones and feeder patterns, especially ending “dual-assignment zones”

For example, eliminate dual-assignment zones that allow students to choose among multiple high schools (which has contributed to uneven enrollment), and steer more students toward under-enrolled schools like Jefferson.

Could raise enrollment at under-utilized schools, more evenly distribute students across the district, make better use of capacity at smaller schools, and reduce pressure on over-crowded schools.

In fact, as of late 2025, PPS is considering removing dual-assignment zones for the neighborhoods feeding into Jefferson — and redistributing feeder patterns to push more students into Jefferson. Grant Magazine+1 That could mitigate under-enrollment at Jefferson without building new capacity elsewhere.

Use existing real estate or surplus district properties for community-center / equity-center type programming (not just high school modernization)

Rather than buying a commercial building, convert unused / surplus facilities (classrooms, parts of existing schools, old facilities) to serve as a community center, equity center, tutoring center, cultural-support center, rather than a full “new school.”

Avoids large capital expenditures; uses already-owned properties; lowers risk of overcapacity; flexible usage. Could allow more nimble, decentralized supports rather than centralized expensive infrastructure.

While some community voices and think-tanks call for this, PPS so far has opted for a dedicated new property (One North) for CBSE. Cascade Policy Institute+1 There is little public indication that PPS seriously entertained repurposing surplus facilities or non-comprehensive school buildings for CBSE instead.

🗣 What Critics, Analysts, Community-Members Actually Say: Key Themes

The “over-capacity math” doesn’t add up: According to recent analyses, under current plans, PPS high-school capacity will exceed projected enrollment by a large margin. Willamette Week+2Cascade Policy Institute+2

Rebuilding to 1,700-student schools makes little sense for under-enrolled schools like Jefferson. As one critic said: “I just would hate to see scarce dollars wasted to build a great deal of capacity that dwarfs their enrollment numbers by a factor of three.” Willamette Week

A smaller, phased-capacity approach is more prudent — e.g., rebuild with a footprint for ~800–900 students and leave expansion as optional. Willamette Week+1

Using existing assets: Some analysts argue CBSE should be integrated into the Jefferson project (or other under-utilized existing facilities) rather than buying a new building. Cascade Policy Institute

Balanced attendance / boundary re-drawing could help even out student distribution across district schools. Removing dual-assignment zones feeding Jefferson might help raise its enrollment and reduce over-crowding elsewhere. Grant Magazine+1

⚠ Why PPS Might Resist or Reject Some Alternatives — And What That Means

Perception about “modern, equal schools everywhere.” Proponents of the current plan often argue that modernization and building uniform high-school facilities is part of long-term equity: ensuring every student gets access to a modern school building, regardless of neighborhood. Portland School District+2Cascade Policy Institute+2

Belief (or hope) that capacity will attract families / revitalize neighborhoods. Some board members have signaled that they view new high-schools as a way to help “revitalize” neighborhoods and attract families back to the city. Willamette Week+1

Political promise & commitments to voters. The bond that funds modernization and CBSE was voter-approved (2020, and renewed in 2025), and changing course may risk political fallout from those who backed it. opb+2Portland School District+2

Risk aversion / logistic complexity. Converting existing facilities for new purposes may pose design, regulatory, and community-use challenges; building new offers a “clean slate.” But critics argue that in this case, the “clean slate” comes at too high a fiscal and demographic risk. Cascade Policy Institute+1

✅ Why These Alternatives Are Meaningful Benchmarks for Oversight and Advocacy

These proposals — repurposing, consolidation, resizing, re-zoning — serve as useful benchmarks because:

They align more closely with enrolment projections and demographic data (avoiding overbuilding).

They preserve community- and historically significant structures (like Jefferson), rather than risking de facto abandonment or redundancy.

They may offer better fiscal stewardship of public funds, reducing risk that district ends up with underused, expensive infrastructure.

They provide flexibility — avoiding “all in” on a single, expensive vision when demographic trends remain uncertain.

In other words: they embody a more data-driven, incremental, and risk-aware approach — precisely what you argued for earlier when you asked PPS to show stewardship rather than expansion without justification.

📌 Final Thoughts — What PPS Should Publicly Report / Compare to Make Justified Decisions

If PPS is to defend its decision to buy new property and build large high-school capacities, it should publicly present a comparative analysis that shows: