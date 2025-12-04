WHY AFFORDABLE HOUSING ISNT AFFORDABLE IN OREGON
🔍 Key Argument
Despite being labeled as “affordable,” housing developments in Oregon (especially Portland) are often more expensive than comparable market-rate housing due to policy-driven costs, regulatory burdens, and market distortions.
🧱 Main Reasons for High Costs
1. Government Fees
Then (2008): ~$5,500 per unit
Now (2025): Nearly $40,000 per unit
A 7x increase over 17 years in fees before construction even begins.
2. Land Costs
Oregon’s strict land use laws make 98% of land off-limits for development, creating artificial scarcity.
Land price jump: $100/sf (2008) ➝ $500–750/sf (2025)
3. Insurance Costs
Post-2020 crime surge = tripled insurance premiums
Mandatory 24/7 security for wood-frame builds
Insurers raise deductibles or deny coverage for common issues like vandalism
4. Labor Costs & Mandates
BOLI wages (higher than union rates) often required
Required percentage of minority contractors, but shortage drives up costs + delays
5. Material Costs
Portland’s geographic isolation = higher shipping costs
Local material options like wood are restricted by regulation
6. Utility Costs
Oregon’s once-affordable utilities are now among the most expensive due to overregulation
7. Financing Complexities (LIHTC)
15% higher borrowing costs due to compliance requirements for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs)
Strict design, income, and tenant requirements add cost and complexity
🧪 Case Study: Julia West Apartments
Julia West House is a new construction, 12-story mass-timber tower located on a narrow 5,000 square foot site in the West End of Downtown Portland. Developed by Community Development Partners, the project contains 89 units of Permanent Supportive Housing targeting seniors exiting homelessness. Supportive services are provided by Northwest Pilot Project (NWPP) and the Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest (NARA), and overall resident services are provided by Community for Positive Aging, offering a suite of community building, health and wellness, asset building, and socialization activities available to all Julia West House residents.
The building utilizes cross-laminated timber (CLT) as its structural system and incorporates high-efficiency systems such as electric heat pumps, Energy Star appliances, and above-code insulation. PHB awarded pass-through Portland Clean Energy Community Benefit Funds (PCEF) from our partners at the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, in order to help the Julia West House meet its energy efficiency goals.
In addition to the abundant amenities available in the vibrant downtown core — accessible transit, parks/open space, grocery stores, art institutions, higher education, and numerous communities of faith — on-site building amenities include a rooftop terrace, laundry lounge, and two community rooms: one on the ground floor, and one on the top floor. This approach ensures that residents have access to a wide range of services and conveniences, enhancing their overall quality of life.
Image credit: Holst Architect
Location
SW 13th & Alder, Portland
Size
12 stories, 59,900 GSF on a 5,000 SF site
Units
90 (60 studios, 30 one-bedroom)
Restrictions
55+ age only; 33% LGBTQ+, 33% BIPOC at 30% MFI
Cost
$58.6 million → $651,111 per unit
Funding
$22M LIHTC, $22M bonds, $18M rental assistance, $18.2M public agency
Completion
November 2025
Design Exceptions
Reduced eco-roof, oriel windows projecting into right-of-way
🔁 Comparison:
For the same price ($58.6M), 1,600 tiny homes at $35K/unit (like in Detroit or Houston) could’ve been built.
✅ Suggested Solutions
Free Public Land Use: Donate underused government land
Fee Waivers: Eliminate permit/development fees (~$35K/unit savings) which is now in place thanks to Mayor Wilson for up to 5,000 net new apartment units
Fast-Track Approval: Pre-approved designs and materials
Prefabrication: Use modular units to reduce time and labor costs
📌 Bottom Line
Oregon’s affordable housing is unaffordable by design. Excessive regulations, high fees, and inefficient financing mechanisms inflate costs far beyond market rates—undermining the goal of expanding access to housing for those in need.
Brian Owendoff is C level 34-year veteran of commercial real estate development who has lead teams that have completed over $3.5 billion across all product types. This experience includes over 2,000 apartment and luxury condo units, from three story “woody walkups”, to 5 over 1 and 5 over 2 wood, post tension concrete and light gauge steel high rises.
Thanks for the numbers. $650K per studio apartment. Mind-boggling.
Good thing Portland is such a rich city...
Amen. Thanks for doing the work here, making it explicit through real-world-evidence that the fastest path to limiting housing supply is to plunder developers, thus plundering each and every member of society who, of necessity, participates in being (un) housed within the do-no-wrong, usurious-government permission structure called affordable housing, a dressed-up term for lucrative spigot-control of housing supply via wielding of the ever-at-ready ruinous, political veto (i.e., 1400 vetoed units versus 90 approved units for the equivalent price, viola, affordable housing!).