🔍 Key Argument

Despite being labeled as “affordable,” housing developments in Oregon (especially Portland) are often more expensive than comparable market-rate housing due to policy-driven costs, regulatory burdens, and market distortions.

🧱 Main Reasons for High Costs

1. Government Fees

Then (2008): ~$5,500 per unit

Now (2025): Nearly $40,000 per unit

A 7x increase over 17 years in fees before construction even begins.

2. Land Costs

Oregon’s strict land use laws make 98% of land off-limits for development , creating artificial scarcity .

Land price jump: $100/sf (2008) ➝ $500–750/sf (2025)

3. Insurance Costs

Post-2020 crime surge = tripled insurance premiums

Mandatory 24/7 security for wood-frame builds

Insurers raise deductibles or deny coverage for common issues like vandalism

4. Labor Costs & Mandates

BOLI wages (higher than union rates) often required

Required percentage of minority contractors, but shortage drives up costs + delays

5. Material Costs

Portland’s geographic isolation = higher shipping costs

Local material options like wood are restricted by regulation

6. Utility Costs

Oregon’s once-affordable utilities are now among the most expensive due to overregulation

7. Financing Complexities (LIHTC)

15% higher borrowing costs due to compliance requirements for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs)

Strict design, income, and tenant requirements add cost and complexity

🧪 Case Study: Julia West Apartments

Julia West House is a new construction, 12-story mass-timber tower located on a narrow 5,000 square foot site in the West End of Downtown Portland. Developed by Community Development Partners, the project contains 89 units of Permanent Supportive Housing targeting seniors exiting homelessness. Supportive services are provided by Northwest Pilot Project (NWPP) and the Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest (NARA), and overall resident services are provided by Community for Positive Aging, offering a suite of community building, health and wellness, asset building, and socialization activities available to all Julia West House residents.

The building utilizes cross-laminated timber (CLT) as its structural system and incorporates high-efficiency systems such as electric heat pumps, Energy Star appliances, and above-code insulation. PHB awarded pass-through Portland Clean Energy Community Benefit Funds (PCEF) from our partners at the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, in order to help the Julia West House meet its energy efficiency goals.

In addition to the abundant amenities available in the vibrant downtown core — accessible transit, parks/open space, grocery stores, art institutions, higher education, and numerous communities of faith — on-site building amenities include a rooftop terrace, laundry lounge, and two community rooms: one on the ground floor, and one on the top floor. This approach ensures that residents have access to a wide range of services and conveniences, enhancing their overall quality of life.

Image credit: Holst Architect

Location

SW 13th & Alder, Portland

Size

12 stories, 59,900 GSF on a 5,000 SF site

Units

90 (60 studios, 30 one-bedroom)

Restrictions

55+ age only; 33% LGBTQ+, 33% BIPOC at 30% MFI

Cost

$58.6 million → $651,111 per unit

Funding

$22M LIHTC, $22M bonds, $18M rental assistance, $18.2M public agency

Completion

November 2025

Design Exceptions

Reduced eco-roof, oriel windows projecting into right-of-way

🔁 Comparison:

For the same price ($58.6M), 1,600 tiny homes at $35K/unit (like in Detroit or Houston) could’ve been built.

✅ Suggested Solutions

Free Public Land Use: Donate underused government land Fee Waivers: Eliminate permit/development fees (~$35K/unit savings) which is now in place thanks to Mayor Wilson for up to 5,000 net new apartment units Fast-Track Approval: Pre-approved designs and materials Prefabrication: Use modular units to reduce time and labor costs

📌 Bottom Line

Oregon’s affordable housing is unaffordable by design. Excessive regulations, high fees, and inefficient financing mechanisms inflate costs far beyond market rates—undermining the goal of expanding access to housing for those in need.

Brian Owendoff is C level 34-year veteran of commercial real estate development who has lead teams that have completed over $3.5 billion across all product types. This experience includes over 2,000 apartment and luxury condo units, from three story “woody walkups”, to 5 over 1 and 5 over 2 wood, post tension concrete and light gauge steel high rises.