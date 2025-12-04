Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Dec 5

Thanks for the numbers. $650K per studio apartment. Mind-boggling.

Good thing Portland is such a rich city...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
Dec 19

Amen. Thanks for doing the work here, making it explicit through real-world-evidence that the fastest path to limiting housing supply is to plunder developers, thus plundering each and every member of society who, of necessity, participates in being (un) housed within the do-no-wrong, usurious-government permission structure called affordable housing, a dressed-up term for lucrative spigot-control of housing supply via wielding of the ever-at-ready ruinous, political veto (i.e., 1400 vetoed units versus 90 approved units for the equivalent price, viola, affordable housing!).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture