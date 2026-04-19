Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
7h

Brian, you’re on a tear. Good on you! Unfortunately the Curley Effect combined with TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) has doomed Portland into continued decline. Radicalized voters moving in, moderates moving out. Add in Portland voters thinking local elections give them a chance to make a statement against Trump. Bizarre idea but this is what is bringing us inexperienced radicals (think Mitch Green and Angelita Morillo) to local leadership positions. Portland is a lost cause in the near term

IMO.

Reply
Share
Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
6h

Thank you for this.

You have analyzed the situation. Do you have any suggestions about how your readers might help to correct the situation? What do you recommend?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Brian Owendoff and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture