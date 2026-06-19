Brian Owendoff

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
2dEdited

It would be good to know what the DSA actually expects to happen when we “abolish police and prisons.” The only thing I can think of is that it allows them to create Fasci — violent groups (black shirts incidentally), who are members of the DSA, to beat up (or kill) anyone who went against them. They can’t send them to prison because they got rid of them.

They say they want to “win the battle for democracy…” — but one can almost predict that, soon after “drafting a new constitution, and creating a democratic socialist republic” — they opt for a ONE PARTY state. Like Soviet Russia is/was (effectively) or Maoist China was (or China is today): one big “democratic” party.

Anyone who has read “We” (Russian precursor to Orwell’s 1984) will understand exactly in fictionalized form what such a democratic congress looks like.

It would also be informative to know what they think would make for a good new constitution.

“public ownership of major corporations and industries” — sounds like Fascism (or leftist totalitarianism, e.g., Stalinism).

Will “universal amnesty for illegal immigrants” entail no borders again? And if no borders, and no police, and no judical branch (presumably no courts or judges) how do they expect anyone to follow their new constitution or the rules?

Without an executive, who will execute the laws? Some ‘body’ accountable to a unicameral Congress

Without a judicial branch, who will interpret their new constitution? Some ‘body’ accountable to a unicameral Congress

Congress makes the laws, executes them, and interprets them and passes judgment on them? (Similar to what government bodies, and NGOs, do today within their own large or small scope of techincal “expertise”?)

It is a dystopian (or Soviet) nightmare. The economy will tank, and there will be no competition or inspiration to work hard, no innovation. I think half of the proposals is just smoke and mirrors and what they really want is what Lenin and Stalin ended up with — an alt-left totalitarian (oligarchic) one-party state that elites ruled (with DSA members as the elites).

The polyamorous bit is too wild. In “We” people had designated “sex days” with designated partners, each getting a ticket from the central office. But there were no families, and no love, to speak of. Children were raised by the state.

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Dave Mc Lean's avatar
Dave Mc Lean
2d

Another steaming pile of socialist/totalitarian excrement.

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