Earlier this month, the Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) National Political Committee (NPC)—the organization’s governing body—met in person and emerged with a revamped platform titled Workers Deserve More!. Far from a modest reform agenda, the document advances a sweeping vision to remake America’s political, economic, and constitutional order.

The platform calls for eliminating the U.S. Senate, abolishing what it describes as the “carceral forces of the capitalist state,” defunding the Department of Defense, granting broad amnesty to illegal immigrants, and replacing the President and Supreme Court with institutions subordinate to Congress.

As more DSA members seek elected office at the local, state, and national levels, the document offers a revealing look at the priorities of the movement’s leadership and the direction they hope to take the country.

The proposal emerged from a DSA committee that spent months debating its contents before sending it to the NPC with a recommendation for approval without changes.

Instead, party leaders added several amendments, including a “real democracy” provision that would replace the executive and judicial branches with bodies accountable to Congress, a police and prison abolition measure, language naming Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, and a ranked-choice voting proposal. While some amendments passed unanimously, the constitutional overhaul survived by only the narrowest of margins.

The document openly embraces transformational ambitions. Its goal is nothing less than to “win the battle for democracy, draft a new constitution, and create a democratic socialist republic.” Achieving that vision, it argues, requires “building a new society from the ground up” through fundamental political and economic restructuring.

Among its proposals are full public financing of elections, abolition of the Electoral College, public ownership of major corporations and industries, and tighter restrictions on private investment property. Internationally, it calls for closing overseas military bases, ending economic sanctions, and dramatically reducing America’s military footprint abroad. It also endorses universal amnesty for illegal immigrants and the removal of restrictions on marriage, potentially opening the door to legal recognition of polygamous unions.

The platform’s radicalism reflects the DSA’s big-tent coalition, which includes everyone from progressive reformers inspired by Bernie Sanders to self-described Maoists and communists. While that diversity has expanded the organization’s reach, it has also exposed deep internal divisions. NPC member Cliff Connolly acknowledged that key factions were not represented during the drafting process, highlighting persistent tensions over the movement’s direction.

Critics argue that the platform suffers from the same flaws that have plagued socialist movements throughout history. Concentrating economic power in the state reduces competition, weakens incentives for innovation, and often leads to inefficiency and stagnation. Expanding government control over major industries can make political favoritism more important than consumer demand, while centralized decision-making struggles to match the flexibility and responsiveness of market economies. Critics also contend that ambitious promises of equality frequently require growing bureaucratic control, which can erode individual liberties and concentrate power in the hands of political elites. In their view, the DSA’s program risks repeating those mistakes on a national scale.

Whether viewed as an inspiring blueprint or a warning sign, Workers Deserve More! leaves little doubt about the DSA leadership’s ambitions. The document is not a call for incremental reform. It is a roadmap for a far-reaching transformation of America’s constitutional system, economy, and governing institutions.

The way you can tell that socialists don’t actually want to help the poor but just want to hurt the rich is that none of them actually ever do anything to help the poor in their private lives.

Reminds me of our very own DSA Portland city councilors whose animosity towards the police is greater than their concern for their constituent’s demands for increased public safety and police response, while paying for private security with taxpayer money. And doing the important work of banning Foie Gras and other performative virtue signaling legislation that doesn’t address security, mental health/SUD/homelessness crisis or job creation.

Socialism has failed ever time it’s been attempted.

https://www.city-journal.org/article/democratic-socialists-of-america-workers-deserve-more