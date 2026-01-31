We didn’t wake up one morning and decide to reward illegal behavior. We drifted here—slowly, predictably, and dangerously.

For decades, we ignored laws already on the books. Borders became suggestions.

Camping on sidewalks and public land was rebranded as a policy debate. Theft under a certain dollar amount was declared “not worth pursuing.” Each decision was justified as pragmatic, humane, or fiscally responsible.

Taken together, they taught a single lesson: enforcement is optional.

At the same time, we reduced law enforcement—numerically, financially, and culturally—while increasing expectations that police somehow maintain order without authority, backing, or public trust.

That contradiction alone guaranteed failure.

Respect for the law was replaced with a transactional mindset: law enforcement is acceptable only so long as it doesn’t interfere with personal rule-breaking.

Authority was no longer something to be challenged thoughtfully or reformed carefully, but something to be dismissed outright.

Worse, elected officials—whose job is to uphold both public safety and civil order—chose rhetoric over responsibility. Instead of fixing broken systems, they publicly condemned those tasked with enforcing them.

This didn’t make communities safer. It put officers, civilians, and even protesters at greater risk.

When leadership signals that enforcement itself is illegitimate, confrontation becomes inevitable.

Somehow, common sense vanished in the process.

We stopped acknowledging basic truths: laws exist to protect the vulnerable, order is a prerequisite for compassion, and a society without consequences cannot function. Empathy without boundaries isn’t kindness—it’s negligence.

The most alarming development, however, is cultural.

We are now training young people to view law enforcement not as fellow citizens performing a difficult job, but as enemies to be resisted.

This is not activism. It is profoundly dangerous. Encouraging confrontation while stripping authority all but guarantees tragedy—for officers and civilians alike.

The result of all this is plain to see. Illegal behavior is tolerated, sometimes even celebrated. Victims are sidelined. Law-abiding citizens are treated as naïve.

And those who follow the rules increasingly feel like fools.

Are we too far gone to fix it? That question itself should alarm us.

The path back isn’t flashy. It won’t satisfy ideologues.

It requires enforcing laws consistently, supporting law enforcement while holding them accountable, and teaching the next generation that order and freedom are not opposites—but partners.

A society cannot survive on outrage and slogans alone. Civilization depends on shared rules, mutual restraint, and the courage to enforce both.

Ignoring that reality didn’t make us more just. It made us less safe.