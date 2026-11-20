This is incredible—and it should serve as a warning to anyone who thinks you can simply legislate your way out of a housing crisis.

Here’s what happened in East Harlem.

1. Tenants organized a rent strike against their landlord.

2. When the property owner faced foreclosure, tenants launched a public “buyer beware” campaign designed to scare away potential investors.

3. Their objective? Prevent private investors from purchasing the property and hope a nonprofit would step in to take ownership.

4. The strategy worked—just not the way they intended. The buildings failed to sell at auction. According to the article, the auctions closed without bids, sending the properties back to the bank for just $500 apiece.

5. The city attempted to intervene by backing a proposed bid from a preferred group. But the creditor rejected the bids because they failed to meet the required “upset price”—the amount tied to the bank’s judgment.

And now? The tenants are still fighting to get basic repairs completed in neglected buildings.

There is no money for the repairs. The properties are being managed by a court-appointed receiver, and the people living there remain stuck in the middle.

Think about that for a minute.

The tenants wanted to drive away private capital, force out the existing ownership structure, and have a nonprofit take over.

Instead, they ended up with deteriorating buildings, no successful buyer, no funding for repairs, and an uncertain future.

This is what happens when political ideology collides with basic economics.

You cannot make housing more affordable by systematically undermining the capital, investment, financing, and maintenance required to keep housing habitable.

You cannot scare away the people willing to invest in properties and then expect those same properties to magically repair themselves.

And you certainly cannot substitute political connections and preferred nonprofit ownership for a sustainable financial model.

Eventually, the city may seize the properties and transfer them to another politically connected nonprofit or favored buyer. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

Portland’s political activists should pay attention.

The local DSA-aligned political movement increasingly embraces the same housing philosophy associated with Zohran Mamdani’s New York agenda: greater government intervention, expanded nonprofit ownership, more restrictions on private landlords, and a diminished role for private investment.

But who ultimately pays when these policies undermine the economics of housing?

The tenants.

The workers.

The taxpayers.

The people who can least afford to have their housing stock deteriorate.

Portland already has a housing affordability crisis, a struggling downtown, declining investment, and a development environment that makes building new apartments extraordinarily expensive.

We should be attracting capital, encouraging responsible ownership, removing unnecessary barriers to construction, and creating incentives to rehabilitate existing housing.

Instead, we are watching political activists celebrate policies that risk making the underlying problems worse.

You cannot build a sustainable housing market by driving away the people and capital needed to sustain it.

East Harlem is a case study Portland should not ignore.

Source: City Limits — Rent-Stabilized East Harlem Buildings Fail to Sell at Auction, Leaving Tenants in the Lurch⁠