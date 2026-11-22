In 1932, as the Holodomor famine was devastating Ukraine and millions of people were dying from starvation under Stalin’s policies, British socialist intellectuals Sidney and Beatrice Webb were touring the Soviet Union. They returned to Britain and produced a 1,200-page, two-volume defense of the Soviet system titled Soviet Communism: A New Civilisation?

It stands as one of the most extraordinary examples of ideological blindness in modern intellectual history.

The Webbs were not marginal political commentators. They were among the most influential figures in the Fabian Society and the broader British socialist movement. Their intellectual standing gave their endorsement of the Soviet experiment considerable credibility. Yet their assessment was based on a brief, carefully managed, two-month tour in which Soviet authorities controlled much of what they saw, whom they met, and the information available to them.

What they presented to the British public was not the reality of Stalin’s increasingly brutal totalitarian state, but an idealized portrait of a supposedly superior civilization.

They dismissed or denied reports of forced labor, famine, political repression, and widespread human suffering. They portrayed the Soviet secret police as an institution serving the public interest, celebrated the supposed elimination of unemployment, defended the fairness of Soviet justice, and described Stalin as a capable and benevolent leader guiding society toward a more advanced form of democracy.

This was not simply a failure to recognize the warning signs. It was a willingness to accept the claims of an authoritarian government while dismissing contradictory evidence as hostile Western propaganda.

As Stalin’s Great Purge subsequently exposed the extraordinary brutality of the regime, the Webbs never issued a comprehensive retraction of their work. Their intellectual credibility had helped legitimize a political system responsible for mass starvation, imprisonment, executions, and the systematic destruction of individual freedom.

The broader significance extends beyond two misguided intellectuals.

Through the Fabian Society and their influence within the British Labour movement, Sidney and Beatrice Webb helped shape the intellectual foundations of modern British socialism, including aspects of the postwar welfare state and nationalization agenda. Their influence makes their Soviet apologetics particularly consequential.

The lesson is not that every socialist policy leads to Stalinism. It is that ideology becomes dangerous when it takes precedence over evidence, accountability, and individual liberty.

The Webbs demonstrated how supposedly enlightened intellectuals can become defenders of tyranny when the political outcome they desire becomes more important than the truth of what is happening.

They saw what they wanted to see, believed what they wanted to believe, and used their reputations to defend a system whose crimes were already costing millions of lives.

That is perhaps the most enduring warning: authoritarianism does not survive on coercion alone. It also benefits from intellectuals, political movements, and institutions willing to rationalize its abuses because acknowledging the truth would undermine their ideological convictions.

Whenever political ideology becomes more important than human freedom, objective evidence, and accountability, history deserves our attention.

Read carefully and remember. The history is clear. Do not let the DSA idiots deceive you.