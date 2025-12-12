I was born October 1968 in Washington DC while my father was completing his JD at Georgetown Law School. My dad was a New Jersey boy (paternal side immigrated from Germany & UK to Brooklyn) and my mom was a coal miners daughter from West Virginia who moved to Wooster in Northeast Ohio at age 8 as her father and many others migrated from south to north for Safer and better paying jobs and a better quality life.

My dad got multiple offers from law firms including Cleveland, and my mom wanted to be be close to family in NE OH so my dad chose Hahn Loeser & Parks to start his legal career as a business and real estate attorney.

I grew up on the east side of Cleveland and watched our city go from a top ten in population city with many Fortune 500 companies in the 70s to a sprawling metro with out migration from urban core to suburbia.

I have been in commercial real estate development for 34 years, half in Cleveland and half in Portland.

I was recruited in 2007 to head up the Portland Office for Opus Northwest, one of the largest national developers. The recruiters sold on how much better the faster population growing city was than Cleveland (also known as Forest City) and I ultimately decided to move my wife and three young children to Portland in 2008 over other opportunities in Nashville, Charlotte and NYC.

I spent the past week visiting my parents (now 83 and 80) in Cleveland and marveled at the vibrancy and growth of Cleveland’s urban core as it has risen like a phoenix since my 2008 departure.

Northeast Ohio (Greater Cleveland/Akron area) consistently hosts a strong contingent of Fortune 500 companies, with 11 companies making the list annually, depending on the year and specific boundaries, featuring major players like Progressive, Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland-Cliffs, Parker-Hannifin, KeyCorp, Goodyear, and Avery Dennison, plus others like J.M. Smucker and RPM International in the wider region, reflecting significant corporate presence.

I have lead teams that have completed 45 ground up development in a half dozen major US Cities including seven mixed use projects in downtown Portland and central eastside.

There is not a thriving region in our county with a dead or dying urban core.

I love both Cleveland and Portland warts and all, including a 50 year abusive relationship as a Cleveland Browns and Guardians (Indians) fan and Portland with our continued mental health and drug addiction crisis and collapse of the office market which is rapidly approaching a 50% occupancy with many Class A and B office buildings going back to lenders with some trading at discounts north of 75%.

Portland can learn from Cleveland’s Renaissance to reinvent our urban core.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of how Cleveland and Portland, Oregon have approached — and are still navigating — downtown revitalization:

1. Overall Context & Downtown Health

📍 Cleveland

* Cleveland has seen measurable downtown recovery & growth, especially in converting empty offices into housing and mixed-use spaces. It has attracted residents back to its urban core and increased vibrancy with events, hospitality investments, and festivals (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, three major league sports, active convention business and medical tourism from Cleveland Clinic one of the premier hospital systems in the world).

* Plans like the Reimagining Downtown Cleveland strategy and the Cleveland ERA target improving public spaces, animation of streets, and an 18-hour urban environment. Home | City of Cleveland Ohio

📍 Portland

* Downtown Portland has struggled more to regain its pre-pandemic vibrancy. Office vacancy rates are high (one of the highest in the U.S. as of 2025), and pedestrian activity remains below historic levels.

* City initiatives are ongoing but overall recovery has lagged, prompting bold goals to attract workers and residents back by 2030.

2. Housing & Office Conversion Strategies

📍 Cleveland

* A key strategy is office-to-residential conversions — with dozens of buildings already transformed into apartments, hotels, and mixed-use developments. This has boosted the number of downtown residents and supported everyday urban life.

* Historic tax credits and conservation easements help make these conversions financially viable. Home | City of Cleveland Ohio

📍 Portland

* Portland is trying to increase housing downtown and remove barriers to development through planning reforms like the Central City Code Amendments Project.

* There are some incentives for office conversions, but leadership and advocates argue that current incentives are capped or too slow, and call for expanding them. Shelter Portland

* Housing affordability and homelessness remain bigger challenges in Portland, complicating purely market-driven revitalization efforts.

3. Public Spaces & Activation

📍 Cleveland

* Investments like the redesigned Public Square have created a central gathering place with green space, seasonal attractions, and programming that draws residents and visitors.

* Cleveland also leverages major events and conventions to bring consistent foot traffic and tourism. Downtown Cleveland

📍 Portland

* Portland has long emphasized public spaces and plazas, including pandemic-era street plazas being formalized into permanent features. Wikipedia

* Cultural and food-centric activations — from new food halls to festivals — are seen as crucial to downtown energy and are being supported by public and private partnerships.

4. Challenges & Policy Responses

📍 Cleveland

* Challenges still exist (e.g., ensuring equitable benefits citywide), but downtown trends generally show positive momentum with population growth and more day-to-day activity.

📍 Portland

* Portland faces deeper structural challenges: persistent homelessness, slower return of office workers, high vacancy, and perceptions of safety issues remain central policy concerns. The Central City Recovery Plan directly targets safety, cleanliness, events, and business incentives to counter these issues.

* City leadership is explicitly focusing on these social and economic issues as part of urban core renewal, not just physical redevelopment.

5. Policy & Planning Frameworks

📍 Cleveland

* Focused tactical plans (e.g., Cleveland ERA, Reimagining Downtown) coordinate infrastructure, public space, housing conversions, and activation initiatives.

📍 Portland

* Long-range planning like the Central City 2035 Plan and ongoing amendments seek to guide growth and integrate housing, jobs, and environment, while adjusting to post-pandemic realities.

* Portland also uses tools like TIF districts and enterprise zones to foster equitable development and investment.

Conclusion: Different Stages, Different Challenges

Aspect Cleveland Portland

Downtown Population Growth Strong and increasing Slow to recover

Office Vacancies Being converted into homes/mixed uses High vacancy remains a challenge

Public Space Activation Successful (Public Square, events) Ongoing emphasis (plazas, festivals)

Homelessness & Social Issues Present but less central to downtown narrative A core and persistent policy challenge

Planning Focus Tactical physical activation + housing Long-term planning + social infrastructure

In short: Cleveland’s downtown revival has made tangible near-term gains through adaptive reuse, public space investment, and events, while Portland is pursuing a broader structural recovery that must grapple with deeper social and economic challenges alongside physical revitalization.

I will dive deeper into specific strategies that Portland can take that aligns with my previous substack on “The Portland Promise”.