Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
Dec 12

https://www.clevelandohio.gov/city-hall/office-mayor/mayors-initiatives/cleveland-era

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
Dec 12

Good comparison. You didn't mention local government, is it safe to assume that Cleveland is not dominated by Socialists?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Brian Owendoff and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture