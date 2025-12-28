Discussion about this post

Brian Owendoff
Dec 28

We need Emergency Tax Competitiveness Reform.

Portland is losing roughly $1 billion in taxable income annually to nearby jurisdictions.

Local income and business taxes should be frozen or rolled back immediately.

The Metro homeless tax should be suspended pending demonstrated results. Multnomah County’s Preschool for All tax should be repealed.

Every tax must pass one test: Does it retain taxpayers, or drive them away?

Progressive taxation fails when those bearing the burden can leave.

Thomas Dodson
Dec 30

Buttress traditional mental health services like civil commitment, psychiatric beds, and outpatient treatment. Move away from housing first, and stop giving government money to grifters or those who claim to have all the answers.

