Metro officials concede that the region’s labor market is underperforming national trends even as the U.S. economy continues to expand.

Employment in Multnomah County remains below pre-pandemic levels, a highly unusual condition during an economic expansion. Metro itself described the disconnect as “unique in the last 40 years of economic activity.”

Despite that warning sign, revenue from the Supportive Housing Services (SHS) tax continues to exceed the projections presented to voters in 2020. Even excluding $40 million in unusually large October payments, this year’s collections total $311 million—well above the $250 million annually that Metro told voters to expect when the tax was placed on the ballot.

That mismatch has quietly reshaped local government behavior. Counties have treated above-forecast revenues not as a temporary windfall, but as a baseline for ongoing spending. Programs were expanded, staffing levels increased, and long-term commitments made based on revenue levels that depended on continued income growth among high earners—despite repeated warnings about volatility in capital gains, bonus income, and regional employment.

As the regional economy slows, the risk embedded in that strategy is becoming visible. SHS revenue is no longer growing fast enough to cover rising costs and inflation, forcing counties to confront structural gaps rather than one-time shortfalls.

Under Oregon law, counties cannot run operating deficits, leaving service cuts as the primary tool for budget balance.

Multnomah County offers an early case study.

In February, county officials scrambled to plug a $104 million funding gap for homelessness services. Chair Jessica Vega Pederson attributed part of the shortfall to weaker-than-expected SHS revenue. Yet the county collected $560 million from the tax between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2025, according to Metro data, and is still projected to receive $145.9 million this fiscal year.

The episode raises uncomfortable questions: whether voters were adequately warned about revenue volatility; whether Metro’s original projections understated downside risk; and whether counties exercised sufficient restraint when scaling programs during an unusually strong post-pandemic revenue surge.

What once looked like a stable, long-term funding source now appears increasingly sensitive to economic shifts—at the same time demand for homelessness services continues to rise.

https://www.wweek.com/news/2025/12/27/weakness-in-multnomah-county-economy-will-hold-back-homeless-service-tax-collections-metro-says/