Members of the Portland City Council,

I am writing in opposition to the proposed foie gras ban and to express frustration that the City continues to spend valuable time and public resources on symbolic measures while Portland faces far more urgent and visible crises.

Our city is struggling with rising crime, record homelessness, unemployment, shuttered businesses, declining foot traffic, and an increasingly fragile local economy. Residents are worried about basic public safety, struggling to keep businesses open, and watching essential city services stretched thin.

Against that backdrop, it is difficult to understand why banning foie gras has become a legislative priority.

Even Council itself already acknowledged this reality when debate on the measure was delayed because more pressing issues — including the city budget — demanded immediate attention. That delay reflected common sense.

A foie gras ban is not an issue of pressing importance for Portland.

What makes this proposal even more frustrating is that the City recently advanced a budget involving cuts to police, fire, and parks services, yet taxpayers will now be expected to fund the implementation, monitoring, enforcement, and inevitable legal defense of a foie gras ban that affects only a handful of restaurants.

This is not sound governance or responsible prioritization.

Portland’s restaurant industry is already under enormous economic pressure. Independent restaurants continue to navigate inflation, labor shortages, declining downtown activity, and razor-thin margins.

Adding another layer of regulation on a niche product does nothing meaningful to improve life for Portland residents, but it does create additional burdens for small businesses already struggling to survive.

As a restaurant community, we care deeply about food sourcing, animal welfare, and ethical agriculture.

The foie gras served in Portland restaurants comes from a single immigrant-owned, vertically integrated organic farm in upstate New York. Restaurants and diners alike should be trusted to make informed choices without City Hall dictating what consenting adults may or may not eat.

And if the goal is meaningful animal welfare reform, this proposal simply does not meet that standard. Roughly 350,000 ducks are raised annually for foie gras nationwide, compared to approximately 9 billion commercially raised chickens each year.

By any honest measure, this ordinance is symbolic politics rather than policy capable of delivering measurable impact.

At a time when Portland residents are asking for leadership on homelessness, addiction, crime, economic recovery, and restoring confidence in the city, this proposal sends exactly the wrong message about priorities.

Please focus the City’s time, energy, and taxpayer resources on the major challenges threatening Portland’s future, not on performative legislation targeting a legal food product sold by only a few local businesses.

Thank you for your consideration.

Brian M. Owendoff

District 4 Resident and Business Owner