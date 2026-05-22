Virtue Signaling Foie Gras Ban Goes Before City Council May 27
Verbal testimony will not be accepted, only written
Members of the Portland City Council,
I am writing in opposition to the proposed foie gras ban and to express frustration that the City continues to spend valuable time and public resources on symbolic measures while Portland faces far more urgent and visible crises.
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Our city is struggling with rising crime, record homelessness, unemployment, shuttered businesses, declining foot traffic, and an increasingly fragile local economy. Residents are worried about basic public safety, struggling to keep businesses open, and watching essential city services stretched thin.
Against that backdrop, it is difficult to understand why banning foie gras has become a legislative priority.
Even Council itself already acknowledged this reality when debate on the measure was delayed because more pressing issues — including the city budget — demanded immediate attention. That delay reflected common sense.
A foie gras ban is not an issue of pressing importance for Portland.
What makes this proposal even more frustrating is that the City recently advanced a budget involving cuts to police, fire, and parks services, yet taxpayers will now be expected to fund the implementation, monitoring, enforcement, and inevitable legal defense of a foie gras ban that affects only a handful of restaurants.
This is not sound governance or responsible prioritization.
Portland’s restaurant industry is already under enormous economic pressure. Independent restaurants continue to navigate inflation, labor shortages, declining downtown activity, and razor-thin margins.
Adding another layer of regulation on a niche product does nothing meaningful to improve life for Portland residents, but it does create additional burdens for small businesses already struggling to survive.
As a restaurant community, we care deeply about food sourcing, animal welfare, and ethical agriculture.
The foie gras served in Portland restaurants comes from a single immigrant-owned, vertically integrated organic farm in upstate New York. Restaurants and diners alike should be trusted to make informed choices without City Hall dictating what consenting adults may or may not eat.
And if the goal is meaningful animal welfare reform, this proposal simply does not meet that standard. Roughly 350,000 ducks are raised annually for foie gras nationwide, compared to approximately 9 billion commercially raised chickens each year.
By any honest measure, this ordinance is symbolic politics rather than policy capable of delivering measurable impact.
At a time when Portland residents are asking for leadership on homelessness, addiction, crime, economic recovery, and restoring confidence in the city, this proposal sends exactly the wrong message about priorities.
Please focus the City’s time, energy, and taxpayer resources on the major challenges threatening Portland’s future, not on performative legislation targeting a legal food product sold by only a few local businesses.
Thank you for your consideration.
Brian M. Owendoff
District 4 Resident and Business Owner
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I only eat foie gras from Peacocks, as a way of honoring our city council. A well written letter Brian, I’ll submit my written testimony as well. As Portland burns, Mitch fiddles. What dithering.
I submitted this:
Members of the Portland City Council,
It is hard to overstate how wildly misplaced this proposal is.
Portland is staring down a stack of urgent, visible, and compounding failures—public safety concerns that residents experience daily, a homelessness crisis that has reshaped entire neighborhoods, a downtown core struggling to recover, and a strained civic budget that already forced painful tradeoffs in core services. And yet, somehow, the Council finds bandwidth for a foie gras ban.
This is not leadership. It is distraction dressed up as morality.
No one is arguing that policy debates should be easy or that cities should only focus on what is convenient. But governance requires proportion. When residents are watching basic conditions deteriorate—when businesses are closing, when foot traffic is evaporating, when public trust in city hall is fragile—the public expects focus, not symbolic gestures that affect a vanishingly small slice of the local economy.
A foie gras ban does not solve a measurable harm in Portland. It does not materially improve animal welfare at scale. It does not address any of the city’s urgent crises. What it does do is consume staff time, legal resources, enforcement attention, and political oxygen that Portland demonstrably does not have to spare.
Even more striking is the timing: after a budget process that already required cuts to essential services, the city is now contemplating spending additional resources policing a niche menu item found in only a handful of restaurants. That is not prioritization—it is performance.
If the concern is animal welfare, there are far larger, more impactful systems to engage with. If the concern is governance, there are infinitely more pressing failures demanding attention. And if the concern is public confidence, nothing erodes it faster than the perception that City Hall is preoccupied with symbolic wins while foundational problems persist unaddressed.
Portland does not need more performative policymaking. It needs focus, discipline, and a return to governing in proportion to reality.
This proposal fails that test.