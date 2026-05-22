Brian Owendoff

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
2d

I only eat foie gras from Peacocks, as a way of honoring our city council. A well written letter Brian, I’ll submit my written testimony as well. As Portland burns, Mitch fiddles. What dithering.

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
2d

I submitted this:

Members of the Portland City Council,

It is hard to overstate how wildly misplaced this proposal is.

Portland is staring down a stack of urgent, visible, and compounding failures—public safety concerns that residents experience daily, a homelessness crisis that has reshaped entire neighborhoods, a downtown core struggling to recover, and a strained civic budget that already forced painful tradeoffs in core services. And yet, somehow, the Council finds bandwidth for a foie gras ban.

This is not leadership. It is distraction dressed up as morality.

No one is arguing that policy debates should be easy or that cities should only focus on what is convenient. But governance requires proportion. When residents are watching basic conditions deteriorate—when businesses are closing, when foot traffic is evaporating, when public trust in city hall is fragile—the public expects focus, not symbolic gestures that affect a vanishingly small slice of the local economy.

A foie gras ban does not solve a measurable harm in Portland. It does not materially improve animal welfare at scale. It does not address any of the city’s urgent crises. What it does do is consume staff time, legal resources, enforcement attention, and political oxygen that Portland demonstrably does not have to spare.

Even more striking is the timing: after a budget process that already required cuts to essential services, the city is now contemplating spending additional resources policing a niche menu item found in only a handful of restaurants. That is not prioritization—it is performance.

If the concern is animal welfare, there are far larger, more impactful systems to engage with. If the concern is governance, there are infinitely more pressing failures demanding attention. And if the concern is public confidence, nothing erodes it faster than the perception that City Hall is preoccupied with symbolic wins while foundational problems persist unaddressed.

Portland does not need more performative policymaking. It needs focus, discipline, and a return to governing in proportion to reality.

This proposal fails that test.

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