Could Vienna have succeeded with Portland-style land use regulations?

No, it likely could not have.

Vienna’s ability to build large volumes of public and affordable housing hinges on two critical enablers:

Access to land – The city owns or can acquire land relatively easily and affordably. Regulatory flexibility – Vienna’s land use regulations are not particularly restrictive. The city can rezone, plan, and approve projects with much more ease than is typical in many American cities.

In contrast:

Portland , like many U.S. cities, has restrictive zoning (though it's been reformed somewhat recently), lengthy approval processes , layers of neighborhood input , height and density restrictions , and design review hurdles .

These constraints raise costs, limit supply, and slow down development—even when public money is available.

So even if Vienna didn’t need to focus on deregulation, that’s largely because its system already allows for the kind of streamlined development that makes mass social housing construction feasible.

🏘️ Is deregulation necessary in the U.S. context, even if we aim for a Vienna-style system?

Yes—at least in many areas.

If the goal is to create a Vienna-style housing system in the U.S., it’s not enough to simply increase public funding or build more public housing. You also have to clear the path for building it, and that means confronting:

Zoning limits (e.g., bans on multi-family housing in vast swaths of cities)

Procedural barriers (e.g., discretionary approval processes)

Local opposition (which is often empowered by regulation)

Design review and historic preservation overlays

Parking minimums and other costly requirements

These constraints often block even publicly funded or nonprofit projects, especially in high-opportunity areas. So, while deregulation alone isn’t sufficient, some degree of it is often necessary, especially where the regulatory structure itself is a bottleneckto building the kind of supply Vienna routinely produces.

This is worth a read…

https://www.aei.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Setting-the-record-straight-on-the-Vienna-Social-Housing-Model-final.pdf?x91208

Cheers,

BMO