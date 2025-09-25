Discussion about this post

Thomas Dodson
Sep 29

Thanks for the article. I don’t know very much about housing, but I would prefer the city spend its dollars on public safety and creating a safe, civil, and beautiful downtown area. Social housing seems like another name for government provided housing with lots of intermediaries. Can’t see how this will benefit the homeowner.

