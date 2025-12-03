Housing policy used to be grounded in a simple idea: if you want more housing, you make it easier to build and easier to rent. Today, that principle has been abandoned in favor of a growing belief that private property is the problem, and that government coercion is the solution.

The latest example is the so-called “vacancy tax,” a policy rooted in the assumption that landlords are intentionally “hoarding” empty units out of greed.

This narrative is not only wrong—it’s economically illiterate.

No rational landlord wants a vacant unit

Vacancy is a cost, not a strategy. Anyone who has ever owned a rental property knows the math: mortgage, taxes, insurance, utilities, repairs—all with zero rental income to offset them. A unit sitting empty is losing money every day.

In a functioning market, rent is set by supply and demand. If a unit is priced too high and sits vacant, the landlord lowers the rent. That’s how markets work.

The idea that large swaths of owners are deliberately keeping units empty is a convenient political talking point, but it has little to do with reality.

Units are vacant for legitimate, practical reasons

There are perfectly typical reasons a rental might not be occupied:

it needs repairs or renovation

the owner is preparing to sell

a probate case or estate issue is pending

a tenant has just moved out and turnover is underway

the owner is navigating legal or regulatory obstacles

Cities often claim vacancy taxes include “exemptions” for these situations. But in practice, the burden of proof is high, the paperwork is onerous, and denials are common.

Owners are presumed guilty unless they can prove otherwise—sometimes for simply missing a form or a deadline.

A policy that treats normal property management as suspicious behavior is not good governance.

Regulations are pushing units off the market—then punishing owners for it

If policymakers genuinely want more units available, they ought to examine the policies that have made renting less appealing in the first place: strict rent control, unpredictable eviction moratoria, and increasingly one-sided landlord-tenant laws.

Many small landlords—the people who rent out a single home or duplex—have simply opted out. They sell, they leave units empty, or they transition to other uses.

In other words, government regulations helped create the conditions for vacancy—and now government wants to tax the very vacancies its own policies incentivized.

Just ask the small landlords who are leaving in droves

Across major cities, data shows a steady exit of “mom-and-pop” landlords, replaced by large institutional investors.

When small property owners give up, housing becomes less personal, less flexible, and often more expensive. Yet instead of making it easier for these owners to participate in the rental market, cities are slapping them with more penalties.

Vacancy taxes don’t solve the problem. They increase it.

Residents are also feeling duped by sudden zoning changes

The same heavy-handed impulse is behind the rapid rollout of Accessory Dwelling Unit laws, which have transformed single-family neighborhoods into de facto multi-unit zones overnight. Homeowners who bought into stable communities now find garages converted into micro-apartments and backyards filled with rental cabins. Like the vacancy tax, this is a bait-and-switch: people purchased under one set of rules, only to see the rules rewritten without their consent.

This is a philosophical fight disguised as a housing policy

The vacancy tax debate is not really about vacancies. It’s about property rights. Do individuals have the right to decide how and when their property is used? Or does the city get to dictate the “correct” use of a home, and punish those who disagree?

Policymakers may not use the word, but the philosophy is unmistakable: housing should be controlled collectively, and private decision-making is an obstacle to be overcome.

That’s not a housing strategy—it’s a worldview.

If we want more housing, we already know what works

The real solutions are neither radical nor mysterious:

reduce regulatory barriers to building

simplify permitting

end punitive policies that drive small landlords out

restore balance to landlord-tenant law

streamline renovations and turnover

encourage new construction instead of criminalizing normal vacancy

These steps increase supply without undermining the foundational American principle that property owners are entitled to control their own property.

Vacancy taxes won’t lower rents. They won’t build homes. They won’t bring back the small landlords who have already left. But they will continue eroding the basic concept of ownership.

A city that punishes its residents for exercising property rights is a city that has lost the plot. And it won’t solve the housing crisis until it finds its way back.