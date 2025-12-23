Discussion about this post

John Wygertz
Dec 23

Thank you Brian. These are the numbers that needed to be presented in one place.

Now you see why I left, the situation is dire and no one in a position to do anything about it is talking about the magnitude of the problem.

The PERS nightmare is the main reason I'm trying to get the Idaho border moved. If that effort looks totally fruitless, I'll move farther east to escape the inevitable implosion of the state budget.

San Francisco escaped their doom loop because AI startups filled the empty offices. There's nothing like that on the horizon for Portland.

Kevin Starrett
4d

Anyone who has spent any time interacting with the political “leaders” of Oregon knows, that with a few exceptions of folks who REALLY are stupid (not naming names here but a certain “militia” bill sponsor comes to mind) most of them are simply not so feeble minded that they do not understand the problem.

You cannot be ignorant enough to believe these policies are not the cause of the doom loop and also find your way to Salem every day.

Kotek, Rayfield, Steiner, and Read et al are not stupid people. And that is something people need to understand. Trust me, what’s happening to Oregon is not the result of ignorance. It’s just not possible.

It’s a result of the round robin of taxpayer money going to approved “non-profits” that donate and provide boots on the ground back to the corrupt dems who funnel them the cash. It costs the dems nothing. It’s all your money. But it comes back in spades. And it is NOT GOING TO CHANGE.

The minority party can complain and moan and send out sternly worded press releases, but unless and until they take their fingers out of their ears and stop repeating “I can’t hear you” and accept the fact that Oregon is failing catastrophically and stand the hell up and fight, Oregon is toast. Period.

Kotek sold her home in Oregon anymore. Why do you think that is?

