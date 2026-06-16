Another major employer is reducing its commitment to Portland.

Under Armour announced it will close its flagship Portland office later this year, relocating key functions to its headquarters in Baltimore and expanding operations in New York. The company will maintain a limited Portland presence focused on footwear design and development, but the office that once symbolized Portland’s status as a global athletic apparel hub is effectively being dismantled.

Corporate leaders will describe the move as a strategic consolidation. And certainly, Under Armour’s struggles in the footwear business and desire to centralize innovation operations played a role.

But the broader question remains:

Why are so many companies choosing to invest elsewhere while Portland continues to lose jobs, office tenants, headquarters, and corporate investment?

Portland’s Competitive Advantage Is Eroding

For decades, Portland enjoyed a unique advantage. The region became the epicenter of the footwear and athletic apparel industry, anchored by Nike and strengthened by Adidas, along with hundreds of designers, developers, marketers, engineers, and supply-chain professionals.

Companies opened Portland offices because they wanted access to that talent pool.

Under Armour was one of them.

In 2017, the company invested heavily in Portland, converting a historic former YMCA building into a footwear innovation center. At the time, executives viewed Portland as essential to competing in the athletic footwear industry.

Today, that investment is being unwound.

And Under Armour is far from alone.

The Cost of Government Failure

Portland’s elected leaders frequently blame remote work, national economic trends, or corporate greed for the city’s struggles.

The reality is far less complicated.

Companies and workers are voting with their feet.

Over the past several years, Portland has become one of the most difficult major cities in America in which to operate a business.

Employers face:

Among the highest combined state and local tax burdens in the nation.

A city and county government that continue to impose new taxes while delivering fewer core services.

Chronic homelessness and untreated mental illness visible throughout commercial corridors.

Persistent property crime, retail theft, vandalism, and vehicle break-ins.

A police staffing crisis that has left Portland with one of the lowest officer-per-capita ratios among major U.S. cities.

Lengthy permitting and regulatory processes that increase the cost of doing business.

Declining public confidence in basic government competence.

For years, business leaders have been told these concerns were exaggerated.

Now the evidence is impossible to ignore.

Employers are leaving.

Investors are leaving.

Residents are leaving.

And the tax base that funds government services is shrinking with them.

Another Employer Joins a Growing List

Under Armour is only the latest company to reduce its Portland footprint.

Since 2021, the region has experienced thousands of job losses through layoffs, headquarters relocations, office closures, consolidations, and corporate restructuring.

Largest Documented Employment Impacts Since 2021

Largest Documented Employment Losses

Rank Company Estimated Jobs Affected Impact Type

1 Intel 2,392 Oregon jobs Layoffs/restructuring

2 Nike 740 Oregon HQ jobs (4,300 global workforce reduction)

3 Vacasa 800 jobs (following prior 320-job reduction)

4 Walmart Global Tech Several hundred Portland tech hub closure & relocation

5 UPS ~300 Swan Island operations reduction

6 Columbia Sportswear Hundreds Workforce reductions

7 Salesforce ~200+ Hillsboro office closure and relocation

8 Wieden+Kennedy 90 Portland jobs Layoffs

9 Daimler Truck North America Significant Office consolidation

10 Adidas North America Significant Hiring freezes and restructuring

11 New Relic Significant Remote-work downsizing

12 Oracle Significant Technology-sector reductions

13 Autodesk Significant Workforce reductions

14 Cambia Health Solutions Significant Restructuring

15 Providence Health Significant Workforce reductions

16 Wells Fargo Multiple rounds Office consolidation

17 U.S. Bank Multiple rounds Branch and office reductions

18 Standard Insurance Office footprint reductions Hybrid-work consolidation

19 Regence BlueCross BlueShield Workforce reductions Restructuring

20 KinderCare Learning Companies Layoffs Corporate reductions

21 Moda Health Workforce reductions Cost-cutting measures

22 ZoomInfo Workforce reductions Technology-sector layoffs

23 Puppet Workforce reductions Tech restructuring

24 Digital Trends Workforce reductions Media downsizing

25 Ecova Workforce reductions Corporate restructuring

Major Corporate Departures and Relocations

Perhaps even more concerning than layoffs are the headquarters and office relocations that remove long-term economic activity from the city.

Notable examples include:

Hoffman Construction Group relocating its headquarters from downtown Portland to Lake Oswego.

Walmart Global Tech shutting down its Portland technology hub.

Salesforce consolidating operations elsewhere.

REI Co-op exiting downtown Portland after citing ongoing theft and public safety concerns.

WeWork closing its downtown location.

Many of these jobs did not disappear entirely. They simply moved to places viewed as safer, more predictable, and more business-friendly.

The Consequences Are Visible Everywhere

When high-paying jobs leave, the damage extends far beyond the companies themselves.

Downtown Portland depends heavily on office workers to support restaurants, retailers, hotels, service businesses, and transit systems.

The cumulative impact of employer departures has contributed to:

Office vacancy rates approaching 35%.

More than 6 million square feet of vacant office space.

Tens of billions of dollars in lost office property value.

Reduced foot traffic and retail activity.

Lower tax revenues.

Slower recovery than competing cities.

Reduced attractiveness for future corporate investment.

Eight of the nine best hotels went into receivership in 2025 Every departing employer creates a ripple effect that spreads through the local economy.

Fewer workers downtown means fewer lunches purchased, fewer apartments rented, fewer transit rides taken, fewer hotel stays, and fewer tax dollars collected.

The Real Warning Sign

The most troubling aspect of Under Armour’s decision is not the number of jobs involved.

It’s what the decision represents.

Portland’s competitive advantage has always been its ability to attract talent, entrepreneurs, employers, and investment capital.

That advantage is steadily eroding.

When companies that specifically came to Portland for its talent base decide that the benefits no longer outweigh the costs, policymakers should pay attention.

Instead, many elected officials continue to focus on symbolic political issues while fundamental challenges remain unresolved.

Businesses are not asking for special treatment.

They are asking for basic government services:

Safe streets.

Effective homelessness and mental health systems.

Adequate police staffing.

Predictable regulations.

Competitive taxes.

Functional infrastructure.

Those are not luxuries. They are the minimum requirements for a healthy city.

Under Armour’s retreat is not an isolated event.

It is another data point in a growing pattern: employers increasingly choosing other cities over Portland.

And unless city and county leaders confront the policies that have made Portland less competitive, more expensive, and less safe, the list of departures will continue to grow.