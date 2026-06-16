Under Armour's Portland Exit Is Another Vote of No Confidence in City Hall
Another major employer is reducing its commitment to Portland.
Under Armour announced it will close its flagship Portland office later this year, relocating key functions to its headquarters in Baltimore and expanding operations in New York. The company will maintain a limited Portland presence focused on footwear design and development, but the office that once symbolized Portland’s status as a global athletic apparel hub is effectively being dismantled.
Corporate leaders will describe the move as a strategic consolidation. And certainly, Under Armour’s struggles in the footwear business and desire to centralize innovation operations played a role.
But the broader question remains:
Why are so many companies choosing to invest elsewhere while Portland continues to lose jobs, office tenants, headquarters, and corporate investment?
Portland’s Competitive Advantage Is Eroding
For decades, Portland enjoyed a unique advantage. The region became the epicenter of the footwear and athletic apparel industry, anchored by Nike and strengthened by Adidas, along with hundreds of designers, developers, marketers, engineers, and supply-chain professionals.
Companies opened Portland offices because they wanted access to that talent pool.
Under Armour was one of them.
In 2017, the company invested heavily in Portland, converting a historic former YMCA building into a footwear innovation center. At the time, executives viewed Portland as essential to competing in the athletic footwear industry.
Today, that investment is being unwound.
And Under Armour is far from alone.
The Cost of Government Failure
Portland’s elected leaders frequently blame remote work, national economic trends, or corporate greed for the city’s struggles.
The reality is far less complicated.
Companies and workers are voting with their feet.
Over the past several years, Portland has become one of the most difficult major cities in America in which to operate a business.
Employers face:
Among the highest combined state and local tax burdens in the nation.
A city and county government that continue to impose new taxes while delivering fewer core services.
Chronic homelessness and untreated mental illness visible throughout commercial corridors.
Persistent property crime, retail theft, vandalism, and vehicle break-ins.
A police staffing crisis that has left Portland with one of the lowest officer-per-capita ratios among major U.S. cities.
Lengthy permitting and regulatory processes that increase the cost of doing business.
Declining public confidence in basic government competence.
For years, business leaders have been told these concerns were exaggerated.
Now the evidence is impossible to ignore.
Employers are leaving.
Investors are leaving.
Residents are leaving.
And the tax base that funds government services is shrinking with them.
Another Employer Joins a Growing List
Under Armour is only the latest company to reduce its Portland footprint.
Since 2021, the region has experienced thousands of job losses through layoffs, headquarters relocations, office closures, consolidations, and corporate restructuring.
Largest Documented Employment Impacts Since 2021
Largest Documented Employment Losses
Rank Company Estimated Jobs Affected Impact Type
1 Intel 2,392 Oregon jobs Layoffs/restructuring
2 Nike 740 Oregon HQ jobs (4,300 global workforce reduction)
3 Vacasa 800 jobs (following prior 320-job reduction)
4 Walmart Global Tech Several hundred Portland tech hub closure & relocation
5 UPS ~300 Swan Island operations reduction
6 Columbia Sportswear Hundreds Workforce reductions
7 Salesforce ~200+ Hillsboro office closure and relocation
8 Wieden+Kennedy 90 Portland jobs Layoffs
9 Daimler Truck North America Significant Office consolidation
10 Adidas North America Significant Hiring freezes and restructuring
11 New Relic Significant Remote-work downsizing
12 Oracle Significant Technology-sector reductions
13 Autodesk Significant Workforce reductions
14 Cambia Health Solutions Significant Restructuring
15 Providence Health Significant Workforce reductions
16 Wells Fargo Multiple rounds Office consolidation
17 U.S. Bank Multiple rounds Branch and office reductions
18 Standard Insurance Office footprint reductions Hybrid-work consolidation
19 Regence BlueCross BlueShield Workforce reductions Restructuring
20 KinderCare Learning Companies Layoffs Corporate reductions
21 Moda Health Workforce reductions Cost-cutting measures
22 ZoomInfo Workforce reductions Technology-sector layoffs
23 Puppet Workforce reductions Tech restructuring
24 Digital Trends Workforce reductions Media downsizing
25 Ecova Workforce reductions Corporate restructuring
Major Corporate Departures and Relocations
Perhaps even more concerning than layoffs are the headquarters and office relocations that remove long-term economic activity from the city.
Notable examples include:
Hoffman Construction Group relocating its headquarters from downtown Portland to Lake Oswego.
Walmart Global Tech shutting down its Portland technology hub.
Salesforce consolidating operations elsewhere.
REI Co-op exiting downtown Portland after citing ongoing theft and public safety concerns.
WeWork closing its downtown location.
Many of these jobs did not disappear entirely. They simply moved to places viewed as safer, more predictable, and more business-friendly.
The Consequences Are Visible Everywhere
When high-paying jobs leave, the damage extends far beyond the companies themselves.
Downtown Portland depends heavily on office workers to support restaurants, retailers, hotels, service businesses, and transit systems.
The cumulative impact of employer departures has contributed to:
Office vacancy rates approaching 35%.
More than 6 million square feet of vacant office space.
Tens of billions of dollars in lost office property value.
Reduced foot traffic and retail activity.
Lower tax revenues.
Slower recovery than competing cities.
Reduced attractiveness for future corporate investment.
Eight of the nine best hotels went into receivership in 2025
Every departing employer creates a ripple effect that spreads through the local economy.
Fewer workers downtown means fewer lunches purchased, fewer apartments rented, fewer transit rides taken, fewer hotel stays, and fewer tax dollars collected.
The Real Warning Sign
The most troubling aspect of Under Armour’s decision is not the number of jobs involved.
It’s what the decision represents.
Portland’s competitive advantage has always been its ability to attract talent, entrepreneurs, employers, and investment capital.
That advantage is steadily eroding.
When companies that specifically came to Portland for its talent base decide that the benefits no longer outweigh the costs, policymakers should pay attention.
Instead, many elected officials continue to focus on symbolic political issues while fundamental challenges remain unresolved.
Businesses are not asking for special treatment.
They are asking for basic government services:
Safe streets.
Effective homelessness and mental health systems.
Adequate police staffing.
Predictable regulations.
Competitive taxes.
Functional infrastructure.
Those are not luxuries. They are the minimum requirements for a healthy city.
Under Armour’s retreat is not an isolated event.
It is another data point in a growing pattern: employers increasingly choosing other cities over Portland.
And unless city and county leaders confront the policies that have made Portland less competitive, more expensive, and less safe, the list of departures will continue to grow.
Everything stated here is true.
I would love to see suggestions for those of us who cannot leave (because of finances, age and other factors) or who don’t want to leave (because of family proximity, lifelong residency and other factors).
What can we do to survive this situation?
What can we do to help ourselves and our loved ones of limited means or compromised health (due to illness or aging) survive this situation?
How can we create circles of connection within our hyper-local communities that will help care for those of us who are likely to die before this damage is reversed, and give tools to the younger people who will have to clean up this mess ten or twenty years from now?
These are not hypothetical questions. People are living with these concerns right now. I am exhausted and depleted from my efforts to communicate with City Council and the Mayor being given the cold shoulder, and I honestly don’t know what else to do.
The Curley Effect: politicians drive away those who do not vote for them (business owners and wealthy). Leaving behind those who do vote for them (poor, NGO laptop class, homeless, government workers, union workers). That way they insure they will be reelected. Until the entire program runs out of money. The roads fall apart, the crime spikes. But they will keep getting elected!