Brian Owendoff

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BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
5d

Everything stated here is true.

I would love to see suggestions for those of us who cannot leave (because of finances, age and other factors) or who don’t want to leave (because of family proximity, lifelong residency and other factors).

What can we do to survive this situation?

What can we do to help ourselves and our loved ones of limited means or compromised health (due to illness or aging) survive this situation?

How can we create circles of connection within our hyper-local communities that will help care for those of us who are likely to die before this damage is reversed, and give tools to the younger people who will have to clean up this mess ten or twenty years from now?

These are not hypothetical questions. People are living with these concerns right now. I am exhausted and depleted from my efforts to communicate with City Council and the Mayor being given the cold shoulder, and I honestly don’t know what else to do.

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Stephanie A's avatar
Stephanie A
2d

The Curley Effect: politicians drive away those who do not vote for them (business owners and wealthy). Leaving behind those who do vote for them (poor, NGO laptop class, homeless, government workers, union workers). That way they insure they will be reelected. Until the entire program runs out of money. The roads fall apart, the crime spikes. But they will keep getting elected!

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