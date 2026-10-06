The Portland Trail Blazers recently fired Braiden Bell within hours of hiring him after reporters uncovered offensive tweets he wrote in 2012–13, when he was a teenager. The team said it has “zero tolerance” for racist, sexist or harmful comments and that the posts violated its values.

Now compare that with the reaction to Mitch Green's resurfaced tweets.

Green's tweets were written in 2020–21, when he was about 40 years old—not as a teenager, but as a mature adult.

Among them were highly hostile statements about Portland police.

Police Chief Bob Day subsequently said the tweets raised concerns about Green's judgment regarding the Police Bureau.

Green's defense? Context. He said the tweets reflected his anger during the George Floyd protests and that people should judge him based on who he is today.

Angelita Morillo and Green's political allies, like Portland DSA and its mouthpiece Portland Mercury, have likewise emphasized context and the passage of time.

That's where the double standard becomes difficult to ignore.

What if Green's tweets had never surfaced?

Ask a simple question:

If Green's tweets had not surfaced, would Green, Morillo, DSA, and their PR partner in crime alt weekly tabloid Portland Mercury have defended the Trail Blazers employee's tweets as merely youthful mistakes deserving context and forgiveness?

It is difficult to imagine that.

More likely, Green, Morillo, DSA, and the Portland Mercury would have shouted from the rooftops that those same tweets were racist, disqualifying and grounds for firing—precisely the standard the Trail Blazers applied and especially if it bolstered their opposition to the Moda renovation to keep an NBA franchise in Portland.

And that's the point.