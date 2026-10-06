Brian Owendoff

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Ricardo Z
Oct 6

Ah yes, the classic Portland sliding scale: dropping full-grown adult anti-police hate rants at age 40 is just "deeply contextual community dialogue over a soy latte," but making an edgy middle-school tweet in 2012 means you’re instantly exiled past 82nd Avenue. Guess "restorative justice" only applies if your zip code matches the DSA platform! 🚲🤡🌲

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pogi
Oct 6

To be fair, a 40-year-old do nothing DSA member does have the same mentality as a teenager. I would much rather deal with the surly teenager verses the stupid burning on a hot/dry day, tax dodging, failed hot dog vendor of a man-child any day.

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