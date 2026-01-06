Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
3d

Public transportation in Portland doesn’t need another funding boost—it needs a fundamental rethink.

In the era of Uber, Lyft, remote work, and rapidly advancing autonomous driving, the assumptions that justified TriMet’s size and structure no longer hold.

Downtown is smaller, commutes are fewer, and travel patterns are more dispersed. Yet TriMet remains built for a peak-hour, downtown-centric economy that is steadily fading.

Instead of adapting to this reality, the instinct is to preserve the system at all costs. Bureaucracies rarely shrink voluntarily; they fight for budget share, defend legacy infrastructure, and protect the institutions they built—whether or not those institutions still match public need.

Shrinking TriMet to fit today’s Portland isn’t an attack on transit riders; it’s an acknowledgment that the city has changed.

Continuing to pour money into an oversized system designed for a different era is not progress—it’s denial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

Solid take on the accountability gap. The 53% cost increase while ridership stays flat tells a story most transit agencies dont wanna hear. I worked briefly in municipal budgeting and saw this pattern play out constantly where cost controls get treated as secondary to "preserving service." Problem is, when expenses grow faster than the system's ability to deliver value, preservation becomes a hollow promise. Asking taxpayers for more without demonstratingoperational discipline just accelerates the doom loop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture