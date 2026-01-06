TriMet is once again warning of looming service cuts, fare increases, and a structural funding gap. The explanation is familiar: inflation, labor costs, and aging infrastructure are driving expenses faster than revenues can keep up. All of that is true. But it is also incomplete.

From 2019 to 2024, TriMet’s operating expenses per vehicle rose by roughly 53 percent. Inflation explains part of that increase — but not most of it. During the same period, general inflation rose far less, and peer transit agencies across the country faced many of the same pressures without experiencing cost growth of this magnitude.

TriMet points to several real challenges. Its MAX light rail system includes infrastructure that is more than 40 years old. Labor and contracted services have become more expensive.

Construction and maintenance costs have surged nationwide. No serious observer denies these realities.

The question is not whether TriMet faces cost pressures. It is whether those pressures are being managed with sufficient discipline, transparency, and accountability — and whether riders and taxpayers are getting commensurate value for the dollars being spent.

Comparisons to other transit agencies are admittedly complex. Systems differ in size, geography, service mix, and governance. Some operate extensive commuter rail networks; others rely primarily on buses. Labor markets vary widely. These caveats matter — but they do not excuse avoiding comparisons altogether.

Even with those limitations, one fact stands out: TriMet’s cost growth has consistently outpaced both inflation and ridership recovery. That gap raises uncomfortable questions about internal cost controls, asset management decisions, and service productivity — questions that TriMet leadership has been reluctant to answer directly.

Instead, the agency’s public messaging has focused overwhelmingly on revenue: higher fares, new payroll taxes, state bailouts, and emergency funding requests. Cost containment, when mentioned at all, is treated as a secondary issue or an internal matter beyond public scrutiny.

That approach is backwards.

Public transit is not a blank-check enterprise. It is a public service funded by riders, employers, and taxpayers — many of whom are facing their own rising costs and stagnant wages. When an agency’s response to financial stress defaults to asking for more money while offering little evidence of operational reform, trust erodes.

Riders already see the consequences. Service frequency remains inconsistent. Reliability has suffered. Some routes are cut or thinned even as operating costs climb. Safety and cleanliness improvements have been uneven.

For many Portlanders, the lived experience of TriMet does not match the scale of spending growth.

Aging infrastructure is often cited as justification for higher costs, but that too deserves scrutiny. Deferred maintenance is not an act of nature; it is the result of policy choices made over decades.

Continuing to operate legacy systems without a clear, costed plan for renewal only compounds long-term liabilities — and shifts the burden onto future riders and taxpayers.

None of this argues against public transit investment. Portland needs a strong transit system. Climate goals, economic mobility, and regional growth all depend on it. But investment without reform is not sustainability — it is denial.

TriMet should be expected to clearly answer basic questions before asking for additional public support:

How do its operating costs compare — imperfectly but honestly — to similar agencies?

What specific efficiency measures have been implemented, and what savings have they produced?

How are capital decisions affecting long-term operating costs?

And what measurable improvements should riders expect in return for higher fares and taxes?

Until those answers are provided, repeated warnings of fiscal crisis risk sounding less like an unavoidable reality and more like a failure of governance.

Transit agencies exist to serve the public, not to insulate themselves from hard questions. If TriMet wants continued public trust — and continued public funding — it must show not just that costs are rising, but that it is doing everything within its control to manage them.

The future of regional transit depends not only on how much money we spend, but on how responsibly we spend it

.