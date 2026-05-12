Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
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Council President Jamie Dunphy told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the city won’t pay for the Blazers’ “executive suites or their locker rooms,” while Councilor Angelita Morillo told a roomful of supporters last month that the threat of relocation is a “massive bluff.”

“We need to call them on that bluff,” she said.

We do?

Maybe that line gets applause in a campaign kickoff or a DSA happy hour. Maybe it scratches the familiar itch of performative defiance — the fantasy that every negotiation is a climactic Aaron Sorkin monologue where the righteous side humiliates the greedy billionaire across the table as the soundtrack swells.

But governing is not an episode of The West Wing. It’s consequences.

Dunphy and Morillo may be scoring points with a narrow slice of ideological activists.

What they appear not to understand is that billionaires, leagues, and ownership groups do not care about moral theater.

They care about leverage. And when elected officials publicly dare an ownership group to leave, they are not displaying courage. They are weakening the city’s position while gambling with an asset they may not fully appreciate until it’s gone.

“I think they think if they vote no they are sticking it to the new ownership group,” a source close to the negotiations said. “But what I don’t think they realize is that if they vote no it gives the new ownership group a window to move the team.”

Exactly.

Because once relocation becomes viable — politically, financially, legally — Portland stops being a partner and starts being an obstacle. And in modern sports economics, obstacles get bypassed. Fast.

https://www.oregonlive.com/blazers/2026/05/debunking-the-myths-and-misconceptions-about-portland-and-the-trail-blazers-moda-center-deal-bill-oram.htm

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
20h

Could see this Peacock strutting coming from a mile away. A golden opportunity for the DSA gang to act out performative politics against a billionaire. That’s a fever dream scenario for the Peacocks.

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