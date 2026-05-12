Gov. Tina Kotek’s bill signing ceremony at the Moda Center last month was framed as a major civic victory: a bipartisan agreement to invest $365 million into modernizing the publicly owned arena and securing the Trail Blazers’ future in Portland after a group led by Texas billionaire Tom Dundon purchased the franchise for $4.25 billion.

State and local leaders emphasized that the project would preserve one of Oregon’s most important economic and cultural assets while helping revitalize downtown Portland and the Rose Quarter.

What critics of the deal continue to ignore, however, is that the primary tax revenues being used to fund the state’s share of arena improvements are legally dedicated sources that cannot simply be redirected to unrelated city services or social programs.

Much of the funding mechanism relies on taxes generated directly from NBA activity itself — including income taxes paid by visiting NBA players and taxes tied to jobs and economic activity created in the Rose Quarter district.

In other words, the revenue exists because the Blazers and Moda Center exist. If the team leaves, much of that revenue disappears with it.

Yet despite the urgency expressed by Kotek, Mayor Keith Wilson and business leaders, several Portland City Council members continue treating the negotiations like a political performance rather than a high-stakes economic decision.

Some councilors have openly mocked the possibility of relocation, calling it a “massive bluff,” while others have suggested the city should slow-walk negotiations indefinitely.

That approach is extraordinarily risky.

The reality is simple: if Portland politicians delay too long, attempt to unravel the financing framework, or signal hostility toward the deal, the Blazers ownership group could begin exploring alternatives with cities that are far more willing to invest aggressively to secure or relocate an NBA franchise.

The NBA has already announced plans to study expansion in Seattle and Las Vegas, and once expansion is complete, cities still seeking teams will have only one option left: convincing an existing franchise to move.

Markets such as Nashville, Austin, Kansas City and others would likely compete heavily for a team with Portland’s history and fan base.

The Blazers’ lease at Moda Center expires in 2030. That is not political theater; it is leverage grounded in a real contractual deadline.

City leaders are right to demand transparency and accountability. Taxpayer protections matter. Oversight matters. But there is a significant difference between negotiating responsibly and creating so much instability that ownership concludes Portland is no longer capable of functioning as a reliable long-term NBA market.

The danger for Portland is not that elected officials negotiate hard. The danger is that ideological posturing and performative delays convince the NBA and Blazers ownership that another city would provide greater stability, stronger political alignment and a clearer economic future.

If that happens, Portland will not just lose a basketball team. It will lose thousands of jobs, hundreds of millions in annual economic activity, major concerts and events, national visibility, and one of the few remaining institutions that consistently brings the city together.

And unlike the dedicated tax streams funding Moda Center improvements, those broader economic and civic losses would not be easily replaced.