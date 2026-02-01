Oregon’s dismal 4th grade reading scores fell while Mississippi’s climbed.

https://www.wweek.com/news/state/2026/02/01/leaving-it-up-to-the-locals-impedes-oregons-much-needed-reading-recovery/

At some point, you have to stop calling this “failure.”

Failure implies mistakes. Trial and error. Learning curves.

What we’re watching in Oregon—and in other progressive strongholds—is something else entirely: persistent, directional decline across housing affordability, public safety, education outcomes, infrastructure, and cost of living.

Nothing random behaves this way.

If policymakers were blindly experimenting, they would eventually stumble into some measurable improvement.

Instead, the outcomes are remarkably consistent: enforcement disappears, standards erode, costs rise, productivity leaves, and dependency grows.

That isn’t chaos.

That’s design.

Pattern Matters More Than Intent Statements

Supporters insist these outcomes are “unintended consequences.” But intent isn’t proven by speeches—it’s revealed by what is corrected and what is defended.

Laws go unenforced → defended as “compassion”

Dependency increases → reframed as “equity”

Tax bases shrink → blamed on the “wealthy fleeing”

Productivity declines → dismissed as “late-stage capitalism”



Every negative outcome is explained away. None are reversed.

When a system refuses to self-correct, it isn’t malfunctioning—it’s doing exactly what it was built to do.

Dependency Is Not a Bug. It’s the Goal.

The emerging political model doesn’t require prosperity. It requires reliance.

A permanently dependent class:

Needs ongoing government support

Votes to preserve that support

Is insulated from the costs of policy failure

And becomes politically inseparable from the system that created the dependency in the first place

Meanwhile, the productive class—the people who fund the system—are labeled the villain. Anyone earning above an arbitrary line (say, $125K) becomes the “boogeyman” whose resources must be redistributed to keep the machine running.

This isn’t class warfare by accident.

It’s class warfare by architecture.

Incentives Always Win

You don’t need a conspiracy to explain this—just incentives.

If non-participation is rewarded, participation declines.

If enforcement is optional, compliance evaporates.

If productivity is punished, it exits the jurisdiction.

This is basic human behavior, not ideology.

And yet, despite decades of evidence, the same policies are doubled down on. The same talking points are recycled. The same failures are moralized instead of measured.

From “Vantucky” to Cautionary Tale

There was a time when Portlanders mocked neighboring states as backward, unsophisticated, or stagnant.

Now those same states are watching Oregon—not with envy, but with concern.

Oregon has become a case study in what happens when ideological purity replaces accountability, when feelings outrank outcomes, and when governance becomes performative instead of functional.

It’s not that other states are perfect. It’s that Oregon chose a model that cannot succeed—and then treated criticism as heresy.

The Hard Truth

This isn’t about compassion versus cruelty. It’s about outcomes versus narratives.

A system that produces more homelessness, more addiction, less safety, and fewer opportunities—year after year—cannot be defended forever by good intentions.

Eventually, people notice the pattern.

And once you see it, the hardest conclusion to avoid is this:

The system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as intended.