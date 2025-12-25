Zenith Energy sits at the center of one of Portland’s most difficult policy contradictions: how to maintain a functional fuel supply for a modern metro region while attempting a rapid transition away from fossil fuels—inside one of the most seismically vulnerable industrial corridors in the United States.

A Terminal Both Essential and Contested

Zenith operates a fuel transloading terminal at 5501 NW Front Avenue, within Portland’s Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub (CEI Hub)—a six-mile stretch along the Willamette River that stores roughly 90% of the gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel used in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The terminal handles fuel moved by rail, barge, and truck, historically including crude oil and tar sands. Environmental groups have opposed the facility for years, citing:

Past environmental violations

Handling of high-risk fossil fuels

The hub’s extreme vulnerability to a predicted Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake, which experts warn could trigger catastrophic spills, fires, and mass casualties

Despite that opposition, Oregon DEQ issued Zenith a 172-page air quality permit in October 2025, allowing the terminal to continue operating under stricter emissions limits and monitoring requirements.

Critically, the permit bans crude oil handling after October 2027, forcing a transition to renewable fuels such as biodiesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, naphtha, and jet fuel.

Regulatory Approval, Political Resistance

The permit marked the end of years of regulatory back-and-forth between Zenith, the City of Portland, and the state. While DEQ approval allows continued operation, legal and political challenges remain active, including:

A City of Portland investigation into potential franchise agreement violations

Ongoing opposition from environmental and neighborhood groups

Zenith purchased the 42-acre site in 2014 and initially operated under an emissions permit associated with the property’s prior use as an asphalt refinery—an arrangement critics argue allowed fossil fuel operations to expand without adequate scrutiny.

A Change in Ownership

On December 16, 2025, Miami-based I Squared Capital announced it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Zenith’s Portland terminal.

I Squared manages roughly $50 billion in infrastructure assets across 70+ countries, including natural gas, solar, wind, battery storage, and fiber networks. While financial terms were not disclosed, I Squared stated it would honor all existing regulatory obligations, including the crude oil phase-out by 2027.

The acquisition places the terminal under a global infrastructure investor with significant renewable holdings—further complicating the narrative of Zenith as solely a fossil fuel operator.

The Global Legal Backdrop

At the same time Zenith is navigating regulatory scrutiny in Portland, it is pursuing major international arbitration claims against Tunisia, seeking more than $500 million for alleged expropriation of oil assets.

While one ruling has gone Zenith’s way, proceedings are ongoing—highlighting a paradox: a company publicly emphasizing its renewable transition while aggressively litigating over lost fossil fuel assets abroad.

The Relocation Question—and Why It Stalled

Critics often argue the terminal should be relocated or seismically rebuilt rather than allowed to continue operating in the CEI Hub. But feasible alternatives are scarce.

A modern fuel terminal requires:

Deep-water port access Pipeline connectivity Rail access

West Hayden Island was one of the few sites capable of meeting all three. However, Portland’s attempt to annex the island collapsed in 2014, after the City imposed $30–40 million in environmental mitigation requirements on the Port of Portland’s proposed 300-acre marine terminal. Full disclosure: I was on the West Hayden Island Committee appointed by Mayor Charlie Hales.

Facing what it described as economically unviable conditions, the Port withdrew consent, ending the annexation effort. The city later designated West Hayden Island as Rural Farm Forest under its 2035 Comprehensive Plan—effectively removing it from industrial consideration.

The result:

No new marine terminal

No replacement site for fuel infrastructure

A permanent reduction in Portland’s industrial land supply

The Uncomfortable Bottom Line

Oregon is one of the few states without an oil refinery and relies heavily on the Olympic Pipeline for fuel supply. That structural constraint—combined with limited terminal capacity and political resistance to new infrastructure—helps explain why Oregon consistently faces among the highest fuel prices in the country.

High fuel costs ripple outward:

Higher transportation costs

Higher housing and construction costs

Higher food and consumer prices

Increased pressure on airports, freight, and emergency services

Unless Portland is prepared to accept dramatically higher fuel prices—or the risk of supply disruptions affecting Portland International Airport and regional freight—fuel infrastructure must either be seismically upgraded where it exists or relocated to a viable alternative site that currently does not exist.

Zenith Energy embodies this dilemma: a company transitioning toward renewables under strict regulation, operating in a dangerous location, opposed by environmental advocates, yet embedded in the physical realities of Oregon’s fuel supply chain.

There are no clean outcomes—only tradeoffs the region has so far been unwilling to fully acknowledge.

