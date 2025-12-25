Discussion about this post

Richard Cheverton
Dec 26

The 25-percenters on city council have no background in any of th realities of energy, city planning, or industrial policy. They are professional disrupters (with a tincture of gay/feminist politics) and parlor revolutionaries, elected by a minority of voters, deep into the relgion of socialism. Hoping for anything rational from the Gang of Five is foolish.

They will milk the environmental “climate change” hysteria, but will do nothing substantive. They can’t—they know it but won’t say it.

Neural Foundry
Dec 26

Really solid breakdown of Portland's infrastructure catch-22 here. The West Hayden Island story is kinda the perfect case study of how enviromental costs get frontloaded while infrastructure risks compound invisibly. I remeber working with folks in energy policy and this same dynamic came up constantly - the immediate cost of building something new feels real, but the cumulative cost of operating in the wrong location stays abstract until disaster actually hits. The 2027 renewable transition timeline adds another twist since it mightactually quiet some of the safety opposition, but doesn't solve the seismic vulneability at all.

