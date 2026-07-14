Brian Owendoff

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BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
2d

The other part left out of the debate is geographical and cultural.

Sweden and Denmark are much smaller and have been historically more homogeneous than the United States.

Immigration is easier to monitor and manage within a smaller boundary — and a harsher climate.

The American story is one of exploration, conquest and expansion, with a great deal of independent thinking and migration thrown in. Diversity was almost guaranteed in this model. Large, porous borders helped move that along in a predictable way.

I would never suggest that America’s diversity is a problem! In fact, I think it’s one of our strengths as a nation. However, So much independence and diversity makes establishing a social compact more complex and challenging. Adherents to the socialist cause don’t seem to recognize that the American mindset of the last 250 years makes Socialism a very hard sell.

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Charles Froelick's avatar
Charles Froelick
16h

DSA, aka: Socialists, Communists, Spoiled Children, Marxists - are destroying Portland, send them packing to get real jobs. It’s embarrassing watching the DNC allow itself to be taken over by the DSA.

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