Whenever democratic socialists in America need a success story, they almost always point to Sweden, Norway, or Denmark.

The message is simple: “Look at Scandinavia. Socialism works.”

There’s just one problem.

The Nordic countries themselves keep telling Americans to stop calling them socialist.

Sweden Already Tried It

For decades, Sweden dramatically expanded government spending, taxes, and wealth redistribution. By the early 1990s, the model hit a wall.

The country suffered one of the worst financial crises in its modern history.

Banks required government intervention.

GDP contracted.

Unemployment surged.

Real estate values collapsed.

The Swedish krona lost roughly one-third of its value after being forced to float.

Sweden’s own political leaders eventually admitted the model had failed.

Former Swedish Finance Minister Kjell-Olof Feldt, a lifelong Social Democrat, later reflected:

“What we believed in as young socialists simply turned out to be impossible in practice.”

He went even further:

“The whole thing with democratic socialism was absolutely impossible. It just didn’t work.”

Those aren’t conservative talking points.

They’re admissions from one of the architects of Sweden’s own economic policies.

Sweden Didn’t Double Down on Socialism

It reversed course.

The reforms that followed made Sweden more market-oriented, not less.

Among the changes:

Lower corporate tax rates.

Pension reform.

School choice and privately operated publicly funded schools.

Greater competition in healthcare and other public services.

Deregulation across major sectors of the economy.

Stronger fiscal discipline and balanced-budget rules.

In other words, Sweden recovered by embracing more capitalism—not more government control.

Denmark Says the Same Thing

Even Denmark’s leaders have tried to correct the American narrative.

Former Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated:

“I know that some people in the United States associate the Nordic model with socialism. Therefore, I would like to make one thing clear. Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy.”

That’s about as clear as it gets.

The Part Democratic Socialists Rarely Mention

Nordic countries are not simply “socialist.”

They are small, highly productive market economies with:

Strong protections for private property.

Open trade.

High rates of entrepreneurship.

Relatively flexible labor markets in many sectors.

Strict fiscal rules.

High levels of social trust.

Their governments redistribute wealth after it is created by competitive private markets.

They don’t replace capitalism.

They depend on it.

Everyone Pays

Another fact often omitted from the debate is who actually finances the welfare state.

In the Nordic countries, generous public benefits are not funded solely by taxing billionaires.

The middle class pays substantially higher taxes than Americans do.

These countries rely on:

Broad-based value-added taxes (VAT).

High payroll taxes.

Higher income taxes across much of the population.

In other words, virtually everyone contributes significantly to financing the welfare state.

Sweden Has Also Tightened Immigration

Another issue rarely acknowledged is immigration.

After years of struggling with integration, gang violence, and organized crime, Sweden has significantly tightened immigration and residency policies.

Recent reforms allow authorities to revoke residence permits for individuals involved in criminal activity, tax fraud, undeclared work, benefit fraud, or conduct viewed as threatening public order or national security.

The country has also adopted much stricter asylum and immigration rules than those promoted by many American progressives.

So Which Scandinavia Are We Talking About?

When someone says America should “be more like Sweden,” it’s worth asking:

Do they mean the Sweden that expanded government until it triggered a severe economic crisis?

Or the Sweden that recovered through market reforms, lower taxes on business, competition, fiscal discipline, and policies designed to encourage economic growth?

Because those are two very different stories.

The Bottom Line

The Nordic countries are not proof that socialism works.

If anything, they’re evidence that even generous welfare states require:

Competitive free markets.

Entrepreneurial innovation.

Fiscal discipline.

Broad-based taxation.

Strong institutions.

High levels of social trust.

Scandinavia didn’t abandon capitalism.

It relied on capitalism to sustain an expansive welfare state.

That’s the part often left out of the American political debate.