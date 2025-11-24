Discussion about this post

Thomas Dodson
Nov 24

Caring for the severely mentally ill doesn’t happen by just giving money. There needs to be return to hospital care for those with severe mental disorders that interfere with public interests in safety civility and cleanliness. Most of the severely mentally ill are not interested in getting help for their disorders but they are very negatively affecting our city. Long term hospital care is very counterproductive for those individuals who become less functional in long term institutions. Instead, short term, limited to six weeks, will improve them so they have an opportunity to live a more socially conforming life and one which will lead them to suffer much less.

Unless we look at the fundamental structures necessary for a mental health system, make them practical, realistic, and manageable, we will continue to drift as a city. I am hoping to have a readable first draft of a book about this called Turning Mental Health.

John Wygertz
Dec 1

Kudos for the list. It will serve as a useful benchmark for the actual policies adopted.

