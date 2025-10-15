The Parks audit is out, confirming the gross fiscal mismanagement and the lack of sustainable long range planning, as well as not implementing cost-saving measures before asking the voters for a 75% increase in the Parks levy tax.

“Best practice recommends that agencies show taxpayers they have exhausted cost-saving measures before requesting new revenue. We found that Parks did not offer these assurances. This means that the public received a request for renewed levy funding without evidence that Parks had systemically pursued savings. Parks risks not providing the public with important data to inform their decisions by taking this approach.

We reviewed City Council meetings during the 2019 - 2020 Sustainable Future efforts and the 2025 City Budget shortfall discussions. These meetings were high-profile opportunities for Parks to explain how it was addressing funding gaps.

In those meetings, Parks provided financial data in terms of quantifying budget gaps or calculating what specific services a levy could fund. Parks did not present evidence of a systematic approach to save costs. And Council did not appear to have requested an overview of steps that Parks had taken to save costs. However, without Parks providing this information, the public won’t know to what extent new revenues are necessary.”

🔍 Key Issues Identified:

1. Massive Infrastructure Backlog

* 86% of PP&R assets (e.g. playgrounds, paths, restrooms) are in poor or very bad condition.

* Estimated cost to restore: $550M–$800M.

* Some assets will inevitably fail despite any near-term funding.

2. Operational Funding Gap

* Current programs and services are running without secure, long-term funding.

* Parks could be forced to reduce programs, cut hours, or close facilities unexpectedly.

3. Lack of Strategic Financial Planning

* No systematic approach to identifying cost savings, new revenue sources, or service reductions.

* Decision-makers lack the information they need to plan for sustainability.

4. Ineffective Investment Strategy

* New assets were added without accounting for long-term maintenance obligations.

* Investments driven more by political pressure than systemwide needs or sustainability.

* No clearly defined systemwide goals to guide investment or prioritization.

5. Public Uncertainty

* Portlanders face annual anxiety over potential closures or service losses in their neighborhood parks.

⚠️ Consequences if Unaddressed:

* Progressive deterioration of assets and public trust.

* Emergency repairs become more frequent and expensive.

* Public safety risks from failing infrastructure.

* Decreased park access, particularly affecting lower-income communities.

* Difficulty attracting long-term philanthropic, grant, or voter-approved funding due to instability.

✅ Potential Solutions / Recommendations:

Here’s a framework of actions PP&R and the City of Portland could consider:

1. Asset Management Reform

* Conduct a comprehensive asset inventory with condition assessments.

* Prioritize assets by public use, equity impact, and safety risk.

* Implement a tiered maintenance plan (e.g., critical, essential, desirable).

2. Long-Term Financial Strategy

* Develop a 10- to 20-year funding strategy with realistic maintenance and capital budgets.

* Explore dedicated revenue sources (e.g., levies, bond measures, park utility fees).

* Create a sinking fund to ensure new assets have long-term maintenance support.

3. Policy and Governance Improvements

* Establish clear systemwide goals to guide investments and service decisions.

* Introduce performance metrics for evaluating asset investments and program effectiveness.

* Separate asset expansion decisions from short-term political influence through independent oversight or advisory boards.

4. Revenue Generation and Cost Saving

* Evaluate underutilized assets for repurposing or decommissioning.

* Explore public-private partnerships for park operations, programming, or maintenance.

* Consider fee-for-service models in select community centers or events.

5. Community Engagement & Transparency

* Increase transparency around funding gaps and investment tradeoffs.

* Engage communities in participatory budgeting to prioritize park investments.

* Build public support for new funding measures by clearly communicating needs and trade-offs.

My opposition to the proposed 75% parks levy tax increase, the threat to cut parks staff is a policy choice by City Council, not an inevitability. There are clear alternatives to mitigate these impacts — if the Council chooses to pursue them. But our inexperienced and uniformed DSA councilors continue to waste time and taxpayer money on issues NOT in their purview. DSA is causing the portland doom loop to accelerate by not addressing crime, our mental health & drug addiction crisis, and reducing bureaucracy and Portland’s highest taxes in nation killing small businesses and driving large corporations to leave portland as our city as viewed as the riskiest city to invest capital outside of just Oakland. DSA and their failed policies are NOT the solution… THEY ARE THE PROBLEM!

https://www.portland.gov/auditor/audit-services/documents/parks-fiscal-management-audit-october-2025/download