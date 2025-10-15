Discussion about this post

Brian Owendoff
Oct 15

In 2008 when I headed up Opus Northwest portland office and broke ground on the 101 unit Park 19 apartment, we donated $40k to Portland Parks to replace the entire playground structure at Couch Park which is a defacto playground for Metropolitan Learning Center.

This structure, with normal maintenance, should have a useful life of at least 30 years. Parks did ZERO MAINTENANCE and the structure didn’t last 5 years. Maintenance is ALWAYS cheaper than replacement just like socialism/communism ALWAYS FAILS!

Brian Owendoff
Oct 15

The fact that the SDCs can ONLY be used to buy new things is where the major problem is.

The SDC rule needs to be rewritten so it can go towards maintenance. Then they need a rule that says they can't buy anything new until all the backlog maintenance is brought up to speed and they have a dedicated fund for making sure it doesn't lapse.

Once that is in place, they can only buy a new thing once they can afford it & prove they can maintain it.

Why is common sense in such short supply at city hall, Multnomah county, metro & Salem?

