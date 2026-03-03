Marriott Riverfront sells for fire sale at $59k per Key!!!

Portland’s hotel Occupancy remains 13% below 2019 levels, ranking the city 163rd out of 172 U.S. markets in recovery, according to CoStar. While most cities have clawed their way back to 90–100% of pre-pandemic occupancy, Portland sits at 87% — near the bottom nationally.

This isn’t bad luck. It’s bad governance.

Portland has done a consistently poor job attracting or retaining major employers and investment. Business travelers matter to hotels — and we’ve driven them away.

We haven’t built must-see attractions. We haven’t cultivated industry clusters. We haven’t created economic momentum.

Aside from “bright” spots like the Keller Auditorium and the Moda Center, there’s no serious draw pulling people downtown.

Meanwhile, Portland holds the dubious distinction of having the highest office vacancy rate of any major U.S. central business district.

Tourism is sluggish. Business travel hasn’t returned. And the city’s national reputation is still defined by public safety failures, open drug use, encampments, and visible disorder.

The real world results are brutal.

In 2025, the following hotels went back to their lenders:

Hilton/Duniway

Marriott Waterfront

AC Hotel

Hyatt Centric

Canopy

Embassy Suites

Ritz-Carlton

Hotel Vance

Dossier

DoubleTree Lloyd

Ace Hotel

When your premier properties are in receivership, it makes it significantly harder for Travel Portland to pitch major conventions.

Economic uncertainty and unknown future ownership are not selling points.

And what is City Hall focused on?

Not stabilizing the regional economy. Not restoring public safety. Not tackling untreated mental illness, addiction, or chronic homelessness in any serious way. Not rebuilding employer confidence.

There is effectively zero sustained policy energy aimed at reversing decline.

Instead, we get symbolic ordinances, boutique bans, and ideological performance art — government as activist cosplay. Foie gras bans, hot dog cart micromanagement, and whatever the next performative “Protection Act” happens to be do absolutely nothing to break a five-plus-year economic doom loop.

Improving hotel occupancy isn’t complicated.

Make downtown safe. End open-air drug scenes. Reduce visible street disorder. Bring back conventions. Recruit employers. Create reasons for people to come here — and stay.

https://www.bizjournals.com/portland/news/2026/03/02/distressed-downtown-portland-hotel-sells-discount.html

Until leadership prioritizes reality over rhetoric, Portland will continue its slow slide into self-inflicted stagnation and managed decline.