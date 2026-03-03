Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
9m

Downtown will continue to decline; there is no countervailing force anywhere in town to stop the process. If it declines past recovery, perhaps we can create an urban renewal district to tear it down—as we did in the auditorium program—and replace it with an actual, real city neighborhood.

No one beyond the confines of the Pearl NEEDS downtown. There’s no there there. Get rid of it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture