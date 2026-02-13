While the city slides toward a fiscal and public-safety cliff, these people are busy play-acting as activists instead of governing. They burned weeks of staff time and $60,000 of taxpayer money to nag businesses about gender-neutral signage for single-user bathrooms—while shootings go unsolved, sidewalks rot, and basic services decay.

This isn’t incompetence.

It’s contempt for voters.

Every minute wasted on symbolic garbage is a minute stolen from the real job: keeping Portland solvent, safe, and functional.

The Council knows the numbers. They know the structural deficit is real. They know the bills are coming due. And they choose distraction anyway.

Voters should start documenting every vanity vote, every boutique cause, every self-congratulatory press release.

Because when the fiscal implosion finally hits—and it will—these same people will claim no one could have seen it coming.

That lie should not survive contact with the record.

Foie gras. Psychedelics. Bathroom signs. That’s the agenda.

Not public safety. Not accountability. Not basic city competence. And somehow we’re supposed to take this seriously.

And yes—residents should be asking hard questions about council members like Mitch, Teacher Tiff, and Morillo, especially given ongoing allegations and reports of ethics investigations tied to this era of mismanagement.

Even the appearance of impropriety should be disqualifying when the city is this close to the edge.

This is not about left vs. right.

It’s about adults vs. amateurs.

If Portland wants to survive what’s coming, voters need to stop electing people who confuse governance with activism and ideology with results. Otherwise, the collapse won’t be mysterious—it will be deserved.

https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2026/02/12/ordinance-would-tell-portland-cops-to-ignore-psychedelic-mushroom-use-home-growing/?utm_source=Master+Audience&utm_campaign=c45dcfb8c4-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2026_02_10_06_20&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-c45dcfb8c4-88012900&mc_cid=c45dcfb8c4&mc_eid=e5dad41368