This only punishes Landlords and will continue to keep new investors into urban core on sidelines.

The proposal, pushed by councilors Jamie Dunphy and Sameer Kanal, would slap a fee on landlords for empty units—residential or commercial—scaled to how long the space sits vacant.

Call it what it is: a vacancy tax dressed up as policy.

And like most ideas coming out of City Hall lately, it’s built on a fiction.

The fantasy: landlords are “hoarding” empty space

The entire premise rests on a cartoonish assumption—that landlords are sitting on empty units out of greed, waiting for… what, exactly? Higher rents? Some imagined windfall?

This isn’t just wrong. It’s economically illiterate.

Vacancy is a loss. Every empty unit bleeds cash: mortgage, taxes, insurance, maintenance—zero income. No rational property owner chooses that outcome. If a unit sits too long, the price drops. That’s how markets work. That’s how they’ve always worked.

The idea that Portland is full of landlords deliberately refusing rent checks is a political narrative, not reality.

The reality: units sit empty for normal, unavoidable reasons

Vacancies happen. Constantly. For reasons that have nothing to do with greed:

Units need repairs or full renovation

Owners are preparing to sell

Tenants just moved out and turnover is in progress

Legal or probate issues are unresolved

Regulatory hurdles slow re-leasing to a crawl.

City officials love to say there will be “exemptions.” In practice, those exemptions turn into bureaucratic obstacle courses—paperwork, deadlines, audits, denials.

Miss a form? Pay the fine.

File late? Pay the fine.

Can’t prove your innocence to the city’s satisfaction? Pay the fine.

This isn’t policy. It’s presumption of guilt.

The real driver of vacancy? City policy

If Portland actually wants fewer empty units, it might start by looking in the mirror.

Years of aggressive regulation—rent control, eviction restrictions, compliance burdens—have made being a landlord in this city riskier, slower, and less predictable. Small operators, especially, have taken the hint.

They’re exiting.

Selling. Converting. Leaving units offline. Getting out entirely.

So the city helped create the conditions for vacancy—and now wants to tax the outcome.

That’s not solving a problem. That’s doubling down on it.

The quiet exodus no one wants to talk about

Across major cities, small “mom-and-pop” landlords are disappearing, replaced by large institutional players who can absorb regulatory risk and compliance costs.

Portland is no exception.

And here’s the irony: the same policymakers who claim to champion affordability are accelerating a shift toward less flexible, more corporate housing.

Then they act surprised when rents don’t fall.

This isn’t about vacancies—it’s about control

Strip away the rhetoric, and the vacancy tax reveals something deeper: a belief that private property is the problem, and coercion is the solution.

Do you own your property—or does the city?

Can you decide when to renovate, lease, or sell—or will you be fined until you comply with whatever City Hall decides is the “correct” use?

That’s the real debate.

What actually works (and what clearly doesn’t)

We already know how to increase housing supply:

Make it easier to build

Simplify permitting

Reduce regulatory drag

Restore balance in landlord-tenant law

Let small landlords participate without treating them like adversaries

What we don’t need is another punitive tax based on a flawed premise.

Vacancy taxes don’t build housing. They don’t lower rents. And they don’t bring back the small landlords who have already left the market.

What they do is send a clear message: in Portland, property rights come with an asterisk.

The bottom line

A city that treats normal property management as suspicious behavior—and punishes it accordingly—is a city that has lost the thread.

Until Portland abandons the fantasy that coercion can replace basic economics, the housing shortage isn’t going anywhere.

It will just get more expensive.