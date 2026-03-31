Brian Owendoff

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
7d

I recently had the opportunity to visit Vancouver B.C. recently (for my 4th time in recent past) and was struck yet again by just how well that city functions (except in one specific area dedicated to, or taken over by, the homeless and mentally ill).

There are tens of dozens of small neighborhoods throughout Vancouver with small shops of all sorts, and vibrant and safe communities. People walk around and there is seemingly enough parking to accomodate. The transit system works well too.

It’s a model, international city that is magnitudes larger than Portland and functioning superbly.

They could take a lesson from it.

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Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
7dEdited

More and more, the only way to make sense of what the City of Portland and the State of Oregon (and the cities and states immediately south and north of the border of Oregon) are doing — is to read and understand James Burnham, and Sam Francis.

The Socialists, whether they realize it, or not, are creating opportunities for themselves and those like themselves in the big State. They believe everything can be owned and operated by the state. The City Councilors are part of what Burnham called the managerial elite. You can hear it when they talk. They use the same corporate language and vocabulary, same phrases, same head nods, used in large corporation. They are all from the same mold and drink the same koolaid around the water fountain.

That the city now owns the Keller auditorium, and the Moda Center, are chilling examples. Of more probably to come.

Today’s small business owners, small landlords, represent the bourgeois elites of yesterday, who have been and are still under attack, by the managerial elites, the supposed “technocrats,” who sadly in the case of Portland City Councilors are much too much untechnical, and too arrogant to seek the advice from those who, like yourself, know more about real estate and free market economics, than they do.

They prefer instead to hear the opinions of those whom they invite to present at their meetings, who shower them with respect, “thank you, Mr. Council President…” “thank you Councilor Avalos”… and pocketing the results in expensive contracts, that never seem to reach the intended results, as a result.

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