The amount of mendacity coming from the Peacock caucus on the “Fair Share” tax is extraordinary.

Jamie Dunphy just claimed that “a bunch of food carts were kicked out to build a Ritz-Carlton that immediately failed.”

That conveniently leaves out the rest of the story.

Block 216 kept 685 union construction workers employed over a four-year construction period—including through the pandemic. It generated more than $25 million in permit and system development fees, including a $7.8 million in payments in lieu for affordable housing the single largest inclusionary housing payment in PORTLAND HISTORY. The project has already created more than 2,500 living-wage jobs.

You can debate the project. You can debate the economics. But rewriting the facts to fit an ideological narrative is not legitimate policymaking.

If Jamie wants to criticize Block 216, fine. But tell the whole story—not the version that fits the DSA talking points.

Portland’s small businesses aren’t struggling because billionaires somewhere else supposedly aren’t paying their “fair share.”

They’re struggling because City Hall has failed at the basics: public safety, reasonable taxation, reliable infrastructure, functional schools and a business environment where employers actually want to invest.

Blaming Portland’s failures on billionaires who don’t even live in Oregon is political theater designed to distract from City Hall’s own record.

You cannot tax your way out of incompetence. You cannot legislate your way out of disorder. And you certainly cannot punish the employers and investors who still have the option to take their capital, jobs and businesses elsewhere.

Keep driving away the people who create, invest and employ, and eventually there will be fewer people left to tax.

That isn’t economic development. It’s economic self-sabotage dressed up as DSA ideology.

The United States is home to approximately 23.8 millionaires and 989 billionaires.

In Oregon there are only two billionaires.

Envy and greed are the pillars of Communism.

"Tax the billionaires" isn't an economic plan. It's the marketing campaign for a bill the middle class ultimately pays. All pushed by DSA communist that want to rule over you.