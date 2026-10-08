The amount of mendacity coming from the Peacock caucus on the “Fair Share” tax is extraordinary.
Jamie Dunphy just claimed that “a bunch of food carts were kicked out to build a Ritz-Carlton that immediately failed.”
That conveniently leaves out the rest of the story.
Block 216 kept 685 union construction workers employed over a four-year construction period—including through the pandemic. It generated more than $25 million in permit and system development fees, including a $7.8 million in payments in lieu for affordable housing the single largest inclusionary housing payment in PORTLAND HISTORY. The project has already created more than 2,500 living-wage jobs.
You can debate the project. You can debate the economics. But rewriting the facts to fit an ideological narrative is not legitimate policymaking.
If Jamie wants to criticize Block 216, fine. But tell the whole story—not the version that fits the DSA talking points.
Portland’s small businesses aren’t struggling because billionaires somewhere else supposedly aren’t paying their “fair share.”
They’re struggling because City Hall has failed at the basics: public safety, reasonable taxation, reliable infrastructure, functional schools and a business environment where employers actually want to invest.
Blaming Portland’s failures on billionaires who don’t even live in Oregon is political theater designed to distract from City Hall’s own record.
You cannot tax your way out of incompetence. You cannot legislate your way out of disorder. And you certainly cannot punish the employers and investors who still have the option to take their capital, jobs and businesses elsewhere.
Keep driving away the people who create, invest and employ, and eventually there will be fewer people left to tax.
That isn’t economic development. It’s economic self-sabotage dressed up as DSA ideology.
The United States is home to approximately 23.8 millionaires and 989 billionaires.
In Oregon there are only two billionaires.
Envy and greed are the pillars of Communism.
"Tax the billionaires" isn't an economic plan. It's the marketing campaign for a bill the middle class ultimately pays. All pushed by DSA communist that want to rule over you.
October 8 Was a Low Point for Portland City Council at the Finance & Committee of Whole meeting.
I have attended or watched well over 100 Portland City Council meetings since 2008. The October 8, 2026 meetings will rank among the most disturbing examples of political theater I have witnessed in 18 years of following City Hall.
What I saw was not a serious examination of Portland’s economic problems. It was a highly coordinated political sales pitch for the so-called “Fair Share Tax,” led by Council President Jamie Dunphy and Councilors Mitch Green and Angelita Morillo.
The proposal is being marketed as a cure for Portland’s economic and quality-of-life problems. The Council’s own materials say it would raise the small-business BLT exemption to $500,000 and impose substantially higher CEO-pay-ratio surtaxes on roughly 400 publicly traded corporations, with an estimated $72 million in net annual revenue.
But here is the question City Hall seems unwilling to confront:
Why are Portland businesses struggling in the first place?
It isn't because some billionaire in another state isn't paying enough taxes.
It is because Portland has spent years failing at the fundamentals: public safety, fiscal discipline, permitting, infrastructure, homelessness, addiction, mental-health services and creating an environment where employers actually want to invest.
You cannot tax your way out of governmental failure.
You cannot legislate your way out of disorder.
And you cannot continually make Portland more expensive for employers and then act surprised when investment and jobs move elsewhere.
The most revealing part of this debate is what the Council isn't discussing: how to make Portland a place where the next company wants to locate, the next developer wants to build and the next employer wants to create 500 jobs.
Instead, City Hall is once again treating taxation as the answer to problems that taxation didn't create.
The proponents say 18,000 small businesses will receive tax relief. That's worth discussing. But that benefit doesn't magically eliminate the economic consequences of imposing substantially higher taxes on larger employers. The City's own proposal acknowledges that it is designed to extract significantly more revenue from targeted corporations.
And if those costs ultimately show up in prices, wages, investment decisions or location decisions, Portlanders—not some mythical class of untouchable billionaires—will feel the consequences.
That is the conversation Portland desperately needs.
Instead, we got political theater.
And the rhetoric went well beyond reasonable debate. When testimony turns into personal attacks, threats or attempts to intimidate council members over how they vote, that is unacceptable regardless of who is doing it or what side of the issue they represent.
Portland needs a City Council willing to confront the hard problems—not manufacture villains, promise that another tax will solve everything and congratulate itself for doing so.
The Fair Share Tax may produce revenue. The real question is whether it produces a stronger Portland—or simply makes an already difficult business environment more difficult.
After 18 years of watching Portland City Hall, I know which question I would rather see this Council spend its time answering:
How do we make Portland a place worth investing in again?
interesting that those who feel entitled to other people’s money, also feel they dictate someone else’s “fair share.”