Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
Oct 8Edited

October 8 Was a Low Point for Portland City Council at the Finance & Committee of Whole meeting.

I have attended or watched well over 100 Portland City Council meetings since 2008. The October 8, 2026 meetings will rank among the most disturbing examples of political theater I have witnessed in 18 years of following City Hall.

What I saw was not a serious examination of Portland’s economic problems. It was a highly coordinated political sales pitch for the so-called “Fair Share Tax,” led by Council President Jamie Dunphy and Councilors Mitch Green and Angelita Morillo.

The proposal is being marketed as a cure for Portland’s economic and quality-of-life problems. The Council’s own materials say it would raise the small-business BLT exemption to $500,000 and impose substantially higher CEO-pay-ratio surtaxes on roughly 400 publicly traded corporations, with an estimated $72 million in net annual revenue.

But here is the question City Hall seems unwilling to confront:

Why are Portland businesses struggling in the first place?

It isn't because some billionaire in another state isn't paying enough taxes.

It is because Portland has spent years failing at the fundamentals: public safety, fiscal discipline, permitting, infrastructure, homelessness, addiction, mental-health services and creating an environment where employers actually want to invest.

You cannot tax your way out of governmental failure.

You cannot legislate your way out of disorder.

And you cannot continually make Portland more expensive for employers and then act surprised when investment and jobs move elsewhere.

The most revealing part of this debate is what the Council isn't discussing: how to make Portland a place where the next company wants to locate, the next developer wants to build and the next employer wants to create 500 jobs.

Instead, City Hall is once again treating taxation as the answer to problems that taxation didn't create.

The proponents say 18,000 small businesses will receive tax relief. That's worth discussing. But that benefit doesn't magically eliminate the economic consequences of imposing substantially higher taxes on larger employers. The City's own proposal acknowledges that it is designed to extract significantly more revenue from targeted corporations.

And if those costs ultimately show up in prices, wages, investment decisions or location decisions, Portlanders—not some mythical class of untouchable billionaires—will feel the consequences.

That is the conversation Portland desperately needs.

Instead, we got political theater.

And the rhetoric went well beyond reasonable debate. When testimony turns into personal attacks, threats or attempts to intimidate council members over how they vote, that is unacceptable regardless of who is doing it or what side of the issue they represent.

Portland needs a City Council willing to confront the hard problems—not manufacture villains, promise that another tax will solve everything and congratulate itself for doing so.

The Fair Share Tax may produce revenue. The real question is whether it produces a stronger Portland—or simply makes an already difficult business environment more difficult.

After 18 years of watching Portland City Hall, I know which question I would rather see this Council spend its time answering:

How do we make Portland a place worth investing in again?

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Brian Owendoff
Oct 9

interesting that those who feel entitled to other people’s money, also feel they dictate someone else’s “fair share.”

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