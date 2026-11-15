Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
11h

AI is the new printing press, empowering the individual…

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Kelly C.
6h

You've laid out the questions around AI access and regulation very well for someone like me, who is still trying to figure out which way my new laptop opens.

In all seriousness, I look at the human condition in general as the number one determiner of how this new frontier will go. It could be good or bad, but most likely good AND bad.

I still lean toward less government regulation because that is too much power in the hands of a few. It's up to civilization to teach the best way. And our civilization needs to revisit history (and our faith) to remember how behave well.

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