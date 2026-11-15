What do Javier Milei, Nayib Bukele, and Jensen Huang have in common?

At first glance, not much. One is dismantling Argentina's economic model. Another has transformed El Salvador's approach to gang violence. The third built the company powering much of the artificial intelligence revolution.

But there is a larger story connecting them: the growing challenge to institutions that have spent decades claiming authority, expertise, and the right to determine what works.

And the next major battlefield may be artificial intelligence.

1. Milei challenged the economic establishment

On September 23, 2026, Argentine President Javier Milei stood before the United Nations General Assembly and delivered an extraordinary indictment of the institution.

He called the UN a "useless organization" that had become a vehicle for sustaining a caste of arrogant bureaucrats.

But his criticism extended beyond the United Nations. He challenged the broader assumption that centralized institutions and international bureaucracies are necessarily the best authorities for solving economic and social problems.

His argument has been backed by a dramatic, if complicated, economic experiment.

Before Argentina's November 2023 election, more than 100 economists, including Thomas Piketty, warned that Milei's proposed economic program could bring further devastation and social instability.

Milei took office, slashed government spending, pursued fiscal discipline, and sharply reduced monetary financing of the deficit.

The results have been significant:

Argentina's annual inflation, which had exceeded 200% in 2023, fell dramatically.

Monthly inflation reached 2.2% in October 2026.

Official poverty fell from approximately 53% in early 2024 to 28.2% in the second half of 2025.

But the story is not entirely one-sided. Poverty subsequently rose to 32.3% in the first half of 2026, as inflationary pressures and labor-market weakness returned.

Milei has demonstrated that a government can dramatically change its fiscal and monetary direction. Whether those reforms can deliver sustained growth, rising real wages, and durable reductions in poverty remains an open question.

The larger lesson is that economic orthodoxy should be judged by results, not by the credentials of the people defending it.

2. Bukele challenged the security establishment

Nayib Bukele took on a different institution: the established approach to public safety.

For years, El Salvador suffered from extraordinary levels of gang violence. Entire communities lived under the control of criminal organizations.

Bukele's government responded with an aggressive crackdown, mass arrests, expanded police and military operations, and a prolonged state of emergency.

The country's official homicide figures have fallen dramatically. According to El Salvador's national police, homicides in 2025 were approximately 97% below 2019 levels.

That is a remarkable change in the country's reported security environment.

But there is another side to the story. Human Rights Watch and other organizations have documented arbitrary detentions, allegations of torture, deaths in custody, and serious due-process concerns. The government has also restricted public access to some crime data.

Those concerns cannot simply be dismissed.

Still, Bukele's approach has forced a difficult question into the international debate:

What happens when a government's security strategy produces results that traditional institutions did not deliver—and what safeguards must remain in place to protect individual rights?

That debate is now extending beyond El Salvador.

In October 2026, Bukele sent approximately 2,000 Salvadoran troops to Haiti following an ambush in which four Salvadoran members of a UN-backed security force went missing. He characterized the deployment as a rescue mission. The operation has also raised concerns about its command structure, rules of engagement, and potential consequences for civilians.

Once again, the established international approach is being challenged.

3. The credibility crisis is bigger than any one leader

Milei challenges economic orthodoxy.

Bukele challenges conventional security policy.

Both have built political support by arguing that established institutions have failed to deliver what citizens actually need.

That does not mean every policy they pursue is right, or that their critics are always wrong.

It means the old model of governance is facing a credibility test.

For decades, institutions have relied heavily on expertise, authority, and carefully constructed narratives to defend their policies.

But people increasingly judge institutions by measurable outcomes:

Is the economy improving?

Are people safer?

Are public services working?

Is government spending producing results?

Are institutions accountable when they fail?

When the answers are unsatisfactory, institutional authority becomes harder to sustain.

And that brings us to the technology that could accelerate this change.

4. Jensen Huang and the battle over who controls AI

Jensen Huang built Nvidia into one of the most consequential technology companies in the world.

He also became a prominent advocate for open AI models.

In March 2026, Nvidia announced its Nemotron Coalition, bringing together leading AI laboratories and developers to collaborate on frontier-level open models. The stated objective was to make advanced AI more broadly accessible to developers, businesses, and organizations around the world.

source: NVIDIA Newsroom

This is an important distinction in the AI debate.

There are two competing visions of the future:

The centralized model: A relatively small number of companies and governments control the most capable AI systems, determine who can access them, establish restrictions, and exercise significant influence over how they operate.

The open-model ecosystem: More researchers, businesses, developers, institutions, and individuals can access, examine, adapt, and build upon powerful AI models.

Open models are not automatically accurate, unbiased, or safe. Nor does open access guarantee that AI will tell the truth.

But broader access can distribute technological capability and reduce dependence on a handful of gatekeepers.

And that has enormous implications.

Imagine citizens using advanced AI tools to:

Audit government budgets and contracts.

Compare campaign promises with actual results.

Analyze public spending and identify questionable transactions.

Examine economic statistics and challenge misleading interpretations.

Evaluate government performance without relying exclusively on official explanations.

AI could make sophisticated analysis accessible to people who previously lacked the resources, expertise, or institutional access to conduct it.

That is potentially transformative.

5. Huang's departure creates a new opening in the AI debate

On November 12, 2026, Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as CEO, president, and a member of its board, effective immediately.

The company appointed CFO Colette Kress interim CEO. Reporting tied Huang's departure to allegations involving extramarital relationships, a suspected Chinese intelligence connection, and concerns about corporate and national security. Nvidia's board had launched an investigation

These are serious allegations, and the distinction between reported suspicions and established facts matters.

There is no verified evidence that Huang's departure was orchestrated to weaken the open-AI movement.

But the timing creates an important policy question.

Huang was a powerful corporate voice arguing that open models should remain central to AI development. His departure removes one of the industry's most influential advocates from the CEO position at a critical moment.

Meanwhile, Washington is debating how much control the federal government should exercise over advanced AI, and lawmakers are reconsidering the relationship between national security, chip exports, and technological openness.

Reuters reported that Huang's departure intensified the debate over U.S. chip-export policy, particularly restrictions involving China.

The question is not whether every regulation is bad or whether every open model is good.

The question is who ultimately gets to decide how much access to transformative technology ordinary people will have.

6. Why open AI could change the balance of power

This is where the stories converge.

Milei is challenging centralized economic control.

Bukele is challenging conventional approaches to security.

The AI debate concerns centralized control over information, intelligence, and technological capability.

For the first time in history, ordinary citizens may soon have access to analytical capabilities that previously belonged almost exclusively to governments, major corporations, universities, and elite institutions.

That changes the balance of power.

A citizen with access to powerful AI can examine public records, test competing economic arguments, analyze government contracts, and challenge official claims.

A small business can access analytical capabilities that once required an expensive consulting firm.

A startup can build products without depending entirely on a handful of technology companies.

A researcher can develop and customize models without waiting for permission from a centralized platform.

That is the promise of open AI.

But there is a corresponding danger: governments and corporations could use licensing restrictions, access controls, and regulatory requirements to concentrate those capabilities among a smaller number of approved institutions.

Some safeguards are necessary. Advanced AI presents genuine security, privacy, and misuse risks.

But regulation must be carefully designed. If compliance costs and access restrictions become so burdensome that only the largest corporations and government-approved entities can participate, innovation and competition could suffer.

The danger is not regulation itself. It is regulation that turns technological oversight into a mechanism for controlling who gets to participate.

7. The next battle is over access to intelligence

The significance of Milei, Bukele, and Huang is not that they are pursuing identical agendas. They are not.

Their policies, methods, and records deserve independent scrutiny.

But each represents a different challenge to established concentrations of power.

Milei has forced a debate about government spending, monetary policy, and economic freedom.

Bukele has forced a debate about public safety, state authority, and civil liberties.

And the AI revolution is forcing a debate about who controls access to information and intelligence.

That last battle may have the most far-reaching consequences.

For decades, institutions have held enormous advantages because they controlled information, expertise, capital, and access.

AI has the potential to weaken some of those advantages.

It could make government more transparent, challenge entrenched assumptions, and give individuals tools to question institutions with unprecedented sophistication.

But that future is not guaranteed.

It depends on whether advanced AI remains broadly accessible or becomes concentrated in the hands of a small number of corporations and governments.

The real question is not whether AI will change the world. It is who will control the change.

The old institutions are being challenged. Their credibility must be earned, not assumed.

And the battle over open AI may determine whether the next era distributes power more broadly—or concentrates it even further.