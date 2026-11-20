Office construction has plunged to its lowest level in a decade. Class A rents are strengthening in major U.S. markets, and developers are beginning to see opportunities again. But Portland is conspicuously absent from the recovery conversation—and the reasons should concern every Portland taxpayer, business owner, property owner, and elected official.

Not so long ago, the commercial real estate industry was dealing with a familiar problem: too much office space and not enough tenants.

Today, the equation is beginning to change.

According to Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2026 Global Office Supply Report, global office construction has fallen to its lowest level in a decade. Approximately 580 million square feet of office space was under construction worldwide during the third quarter, a staggering 45% below the Q3 2017 peak of 1.04 billion square feet.

The United States has experienced an even more dramatic contraction. Just 23 million square feet of office space is currently under construction nationally, down 83% from its 2020 peak.

This is an important development. The office market is beginning to rebalance, and in several major metropolitan areas, demand for high-quality office space is increasingly outpacing new supply.

As Sandy Romero, Cushman & Wakefield’s head of office and alternatives research, explained, tenants continue gravitating toward high-quality, amenitized buildings. That demand is accelerating absorption, pushing Class A vacancy rates downward and supporting rent growth.

But there is a major exception to this emerging recovery story.

Portland, Oregon.

Portland isn’t even on the list of markets highlighted in this analysis. And that omission is telling.

While other major U.S. markets are beginning to experience improving fundamentals, downtown Portland’s office vacancy rate has reached an estimated all-time high of approximately 40%.

At the same time, Oregon ranks 49th nationally in job growth.

Those two statistics are not unrelated.

Office demand doesn’t materialize because elected officials pass resolutions, impose additional regulations, or announce another economic development initiative. It follows employment, business investment, population growth, corporate expansion, and confidence in the local economy.

When employers aren’t hiring, businesses are leaving, and companies have little incentive to expand, office buildings don’t magically fill themselves.

Portland has an economic competitiveness problem, and the commercial real estate market is reflecting it.

1. The Economics of Building Office Space Have Changed

Why has office construction slowed so dramatically?

The answer is straightforward: the economics no longer work in many markets.

Cushman & Wakefield points to construction costs rising faster than consumer prices, compounded by supply-chain disruptions, energy and shipping costs, labor shortages, and higher borrowing costs.

To determine whether new office construction is financially viable, the firm uses a concept called economic rent.

Economic rent represents the minimum rental income a new building must generate to justify its development costs, including:

Land acquisition.

Construction and materials.

Operating expenses.

Leasing and tenant improvements.

Developer returns.

Financing and borrowing costs.

Across North America, market rents averaged approximately 6% below the economic rent required to justify new construction.

In other words, developers cannot simply build because they believe tenants will eventually show up. The numbers have to work.

And increasingly, they don’t.

However, some markets are approaching the point where rising rents and declining vacancy are beginning to support new development.

2. Where the Recovery Is Happening

Several major U.S. markets are demonstrating how dramatically office fundamentals can change when employment, demand, and investment begin moving in the right direction.

New York City

New York is one of the strongest examples.

Market rents: $156.64 per square foot.

Economic rent: $98.69 per square foot.

Market rents are nearly 60% above economic rent.

Approximately 6.4 million square feet under construction.

Construction has nearly doubled compared with a year ago, while more than 2.5 million square feet is undergoing renovation.

Demand for high-quality space is supporting both new development and reinvestment in existing buildings.

Miami

Miami is experiencing a particularly strong recovery.

Class A starting rents have increased 39% over three years.

Class A vacancy is approximately 16%.

Vacancy has declined 180 basis points year over year.

Approximately 1.8 million square feet is in the development pipeline.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Romero says Miami has already reached the point where new development is economically justified.

Dallas

Dallas is another market worth watching.

Class A vacancy declined approximately 230 basis points over the past year.

Vacancy currently stands at 26.3%.

Starting rents have increased 36% over three years.

For now, build-to-suit projects and renovations are expected to lead. However, continued tightening could encourage speculative development in the next several years.

Boston

Boston’s market rents averaged $78.59 per square foot in 2026, approximately 8% below the $85.38 economic rent needed to justify new development.

There are currently no projects under construction or renovation in the report’s analysis.

Nevertheless, market rents are projected to exceed economic rent by 2029 as demand for newer Class A space strengthens.

San Francisco

San Francisco illustrates the challenge of working through a substantial existing inventory.

Market rents: $98.43 per square foot.

Economic rent: $102.94 per square foot.

Class A vacancy: 31.1%.

Despite elevated vacancy, San Francisco is relatively close to the economic threshold for new development. Its office construction pipeline has been empty for almost four years.

Chicago and Los Angeles

Not every major market is recovering at the same pace.

Chicago has market rents approximately 10% below economic rent, and new construction may not become financially viable until 2032.

Los Angeles is even further from the break-even point. Class A vacancy averaged 25.8% in the third quarter, while starting rents have increased just 16% over three years.

The important distinction is that even struggling markets are being evaluated against improving or deteriorating economic fundamentals—not simply political aspirations.

3. The Portland Problem: A City Missing From the Recovery

This is where Portland deserves considerably more scrutiny.

Portland is not included among the highlighted markets in this Cushman & Wakefield analysis.

That doesn’t mean every other city is thriving. San Francisco and Los Angeles continue to face significant challenges.

But there is an important difference between a market working through an office inventory problem and a city struggling to generate the economic activity necessary to absorb that inventory.

Portland’s approximately 40% downtown office vacancy rate is an enormous warning sign.

Consider what that means:

Fewer office tenants supporting downtown restaurants and retailers.

Reduced demand for parking, transit, and supporting services.

Lower property valuations and potentially declining property tax assessments.

Less demand for commercial real estate investment.

Reduced confidence among lenders, developers, employers, and institutional investors.

More pressure on businesses that depend on downtown employment.

And then consider Oregon’s ranking of 49th nationally in job growth.

This is not simply an office real estate problem. It is an economic development problem.

For years, Portland’s political leadership has emphasized additional regulations, higher business costs, restrictive land-use policies, and ideological priorities while seemingly giving insufficient attention to the fundamental ingredients of a competitive economy.

Businesses need predictability. Employers need access to talent. Developers need a reasonable permitting process. Investors need confidence that their capital won’t be subjected to constantly changing rules and escalating costs.

These are not controversial concepts. They are basic economic realities.

You cannot regulate your way into economic prosperity.

4. Office-to-Residential Conversion Is Not a Magic Solution

One argument frequently offered in Portland is that vacant office buildings can simply be converted into apartments.

It sounds appealing politically. Unfortunately, the economics are considerably more complicated.

Office-to-residential conversions can work in certain circumstances, particularly when buildings have favorable floor plates, plumbing configurations, structural characteristics, acquisition costs, and locations.

But many office buildings were never designed to accommodate residential use.

Deep floor plates, inadequate natural light, expensive mechanical systems, structural limitations, and the cost of installing residential plumbing can make conversions prohibitively expensive.

And even when conversion is technically possible, the financial feasibility must be established.

Portland already faces extraordinarily high multifamily development costs. When new apartments can approach $450,000 per unit before additional fees, insurance, financing, and other expenses, the idea that every vacant office building can become economically viable housing is wishful thinking.

Some buildings will convert. Others will require substantial reinvestment. Some may remain vacant for years.

The city needs an honest, building-by-building economic analysis rather than another politically convenient talking point.

5. Class A Versus Class B: The Flight to Quality

Another important takeaway from the Cushman & Wakefield report is that not all office space is created equal.

Tenants increasingly want modern buildings with:

Updated mechanical and electrical systems.

High-quality common areas.

Modern technology infrastructure.

Convenient parking and transportation.

Restaurants, amenities, and services.

Attractive, efficient workplaces that help employers recruit and retain employees.

Class B buildings may appeal to tenants looking for lower rents, but they are not necessarily substitutes for high-quality Class A space.

Owners of older buildings face a difficult decision: invest substantial capital in renovations or risk prolonged vacancy.

In some cases, alternative uses may be the only economically viable option.

This is particularly relevant to Portland, where owners of older downtown office buildings must evaluate whether continued investment makes financial sense given current rents, vacancy, financing costs, and the local employment outlook.

6. What Investors, Developers, and Property Owners Should Be Watching

Cushman & Wakefield offers several recommendations that are worth considering.

For investors:

Target markets with strong employment fundamentals, growing demand, and emerging supply shortages. The best opportunities may exist where demand is beginning to exceed the limited pipeline of new construction.

For developers:

Control costs, secure financing, establish reliable construction schedules, and look for opportunities to acquire distressed assets at prices that support redevelopment.

For tenants and building owners:

Begin planning well ahead of lease expirations. Demand for quality office space is increasingly concentrated in the best buildings, and owners who invest in renovations and amenities may have a competitive advantage.

These are practical recommendations grounded in market economics.

7. Portland Needs an Economic Reset

The larger lesson from this report should not be lost on Portland’s elected officials.

The national office market is undergoing a significant correction. Construction has fallen dramatically, developers are becoming more selective, and demand for quality office space is beginning to strengthen in several major markets.

But markets don’t recover simply because construction declines.

They recover when businesses expand, jobs are created, employees return to offices, investment increases, and employers believe a city is a place where they can succeed.

Portland needs to confront some uncomfortable questions:

Why is Oregon ranked 49th nationally in job growth?

Why has downtown Portland’s office vacancy climbed to approximately 40%?

What is the city’s actual strategy for attracting and retaining major employers?

Why do development costs, permitting delays, fees, and regulatory uncertainty continue to undermine investment?

What measurable economic development objectives are city leaders accountable for achieving?

Portland has extraordinary assets: a talented workforce, established universities, an international airport, a beautiful natural environment, access to major transportation infrastructure, and a history of entrepreneurial innovation.

But assets alone don’t create economic prosperity.

Leadership, policy, and execution matter.

I have spent more than three decades in commercial real estate and development, working on 45 ground-up projects across six major U.S. cities, representing more than $3.5 billion in real estate development.

I have seen markets struggle, correct, and recover. I have also seen what happens when political leadership fails to understand the economics of development and the relationship between private investment and economic growth.

Portland doesn’t need another task force, another ideological experiment, or another expensive consultant’s report explaining why downtown is struggling.

It needs a competitive economic strategy.

The rest of the country is beginning to reposition for the next office market cycle. Portland should be figuring out how to participate—not explaining why it was left behind.

Because 40% downtown office vacancy and a 49th-place ranking in job growth aren’t signs of a temporary inconvenience.

They are symptoms of a much larger economic problem.

And until Portland’s leadership acknowledges that reality, no amount of political messaging will change the trajectory.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield, Q3 2026 Global Office Supply Report, as summarized in Connect CRE.