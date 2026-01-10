The NY “housing plan” is absolutely unhinged. Here’s the playbook:

1. Freeze rents. Costs keep rising, rents don’t. Owners lose the ability to maintain buildings. Repairs get deferred. Properties deteriorate.

2. Blame the owners. Government swoops in: “Slumlord!” Violations pile up. Thanks to rent freezes and forced neglect, property values crater.

3. Force a fire sale. When owners finally give up, they’re required to offer first right of refusal to the government or politically connected “nonprofits.” With values destroyed, the sale price is pennies on the dollar.

4. Everyone loses—except the insiders. Tenants are trapped in worsening conditions. Owners get wiped out. Taxpayers foot the bill. The nonprofits and political class? They clean up.

This isn’t about helping tenants. If it were, they wouldn’t be stuck with leaks, mold, and roaches while their only alternative becomes—what—government housing? We all know how that ends.

The real outcome is obvious: private development stops. Capital flees. The only new housing left is government-built housing—expensive, poorly maintained, and miserable to live in.

Watch these 🤡s wreck New York, then export the same failed model to a city near you.

Elections matter. Once these people get power, removing them is hard. Undoing the damage is even harder. Get involved locally—housing policy, advocacy groups, elections—because by the time it hits you personally, it’s already too late.