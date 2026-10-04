Brian Owendoff

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
Oct 4Edited

Their board and ex board members look like a laundry list of Portland radicals:

Kat Mahoney, Candace Avalos, Athul Acharya….the list goes on….

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General Citizen's avatar
General Citizen
Oct 4

Nobody is going to want to develop these kind of buildings because nobody is going to want to be a landlord in Portland.

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