Portland: Neighbors Welcome (P:NW) has been the primary architect and driving force behind the city's new proposed high-density zoning plan for the Eastside.

The entire concept, explicitly advanced by City Council as the Inner Eastside Zoning Project, is the direct legislative implementation of P:NW’s own signature political campaign: "Inner Eastside for All".

The orchestration and design of this sweeping zoning shift reflect deep political ties and strategic execution:

1. Direct Backroom Orchestration

The policy did not originate within city planning bureaus; it was brought to City Hall directly by P:NW. The group hand-delivered the legislative resolution. They worked intimately with three aligned city councilors—including Mitch Green, a prominent Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member—to fast-track the resolution through City Council.

2. Copy-and-Paste Ideology

The core design parameters of the city’s draft zoning plan are identical to P:NW's platform.

Their specific "Four Floors and a Corner Store"concept—which targets the area from 12th to 60th Avenues and Fremont to Powell—has been seamlessly adopted into the city's mandate. The plan forces multi-family apartments, multi-member density, and commercial corner stores into historically single-family residential zones. P:NW board leaders like Jennifer Shuch and board members like Aaron Brown act as official city partners in guiding the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) to draw the final maps.

3. The DSA Alliance

The overlap between Portland: Neighbors Welcome and the Portland DSA is structurally absolute.

P:NW explicitly coordinates its zoning campaigns alongside the Portland DSA, who submitted coordinated testimony to ensure the resolution passed.

The group regularly endorses, funds, and campaigns for the exact same slate of hard-left candidates, creating an echo chamber between activist non-profits and City Hall decision-makers.

Ultimately, the new Eastside zoning map is almost entirely orchestrated by P:NW.

They successfully turned their radical activist wish list into official city policy, using their allies on the City Council to bypass traditional community pushback.

Right now, Portland has 35,000 vacant market-rate apartments and 2,200 vacant affordable apartments and 4,500 homes for sale.

That doesn't suggest a housing shortage—it suggests an affordability and economic opportunity problem.

The real issue is that the City of Portland has failed to create an environment that supports job growth, living-wage employment, and a strong local economy.

This situation illustrates why we are better off providing rent vouchers to low-income households than subsidizing below-market projects. We also shouldn't be burdening new housing developers with requirements to provide subsidized units, known as

"inclusionary zoning".

The decline in market rents also explains why downtown

redevelopment of offices to residential won't happen. Office buildings have a design that's not easily converted to housing, so offering conversion as a solution to high housing costs is a false promise.

We need to recognize that many of the local planning initiatives, from growth management in the 1970's and subsidized housing requirements of the 2020's are preventing the Oregon economy from growing.

Links

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/city-council-unanimously-passes-resolution-build-more-housing-portland-inner-eastside-neighborhoods/283-a5c2c41a-1a4f-41db-aeae-7d099743025c

https://www.portland.gov/council/districts/4/mitch-green/news/2026/4/16/portland-city-council-commits-housing-expansion

https://portlandneighborswelcome.org/our-campaigns

https://www.portland.gov/council/districts/4/mitch-green/news/2026/4/16/portland-city-council-commits-housing-expansion

https://portlandneighborswelcome.org/inner-eastside-for-all

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/the-story/portland-inner-eastside-zoning-change-high-density-housing-development/283-22f45157-1330-4e57-a89a-3d9b22fc1c93

https://www.southeastexaminer.com/2026/08/portlands-inner-eastside-could-see-more-housing-under-new-zoning-project/

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/city-council-unanimously-passes-resolution-build-more-housing-portland-inner-eastside-neighborhoods/283-a5c2c41a-1a4f-41db-aeae-7d099743025c