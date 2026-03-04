In the 1970s, large segments of Iranian political culture were intoxicated with Marxism.

Like most Marxist movements — and many revolutionary religions — it was publicly fronted by men but emotionally and socially powered by women who wanted radical change and were newly mobilized.

Iranian women had gained suffrage in 1963 and expanded family protections under the 1975 Family Protection Law. They had leverage. They intended to use it.

When the 1979 revolution erupted, Marxists supplied much of the organizational energy, agitation, and street muscle. They believed they were midwifing a socialist future.

Instead, they were paving the road for Ruhollah Khomeini and an Islamist theocracy.

The term “useful idiots” has long been used to describe ideological activists who help ignite revolutions, only to discover too late that revolutions consume their own.

Intellectuals, student radicals, and utopian theorists are invaluable when destabilizing a regime.

Afterward, they become liabilities.

Historically, Marxist revolutions purge dissenters once power consolidates. The French Revolution did it. The Bolsheviks did it.

The pattern is familiar: yesterday’s revolutionary becomes today’s counterrevolutionary.

Iran flipped the script.

After the 1979 revolution, it wasn’t Islamists who were purged by Marxists. It was Marxists who were imprisoned, exiled, and executed by the Islamists.

Secular leftists who thought they were partners in liberation were quickly reclassified as enemies of God. Many paid with their freedom. Many paid with their lives.

Women who marched for “justice” found themselves forced into mandatory veiling and stripped of rights they had only recently secured.

The revolution did not produce worker control. It produced clerical control.

Marxists and Islamists share a core instinct: totalizing authority. Both insist that every sphere of life — economics, speech, culture, education, family — must bend to ideological doctrine. Neither tolerates parallel power structures or private autonomy.

A system built on absolute equality of outcome requires absolute surveillance.

If citizens are free to trade, profit, speak independently, or organize outside state control, the ideology collapses. Every chicken must be counted. Every transaction monitored. Every deviation corrected. That level of control is not incidental — it is structural.

The irony of 1979 is brutal: the Marxists helped tear down the Shah, only to discover they had empowered a regime that had no intention of sharing power.

Revolutions rarely end the way their loudest activists imagine.

In Iran’s case, the revolution did not liberate the revolutionaries. It eliminated them.