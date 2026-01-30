The Housing Crisis Isn’t What You Think It Is
I’ve been watching the housing affordability debate closely, and almost everyone is blaming the wrong things.
BlackRock.
Interest rates.
Whoever happens to be sitting in the White House.
Those explanations feel right. They’re emotionally satisfying. They give us a villain.
But the data tells a different story.
Myth #1: Institutional Investors Are Buying Everything
Social media loves this narrative: “Wall Street is buying all the homes and pricing out families.”
It’s simple.
It’s viral.
And it’s mostly wrong.
Here are the facts:
Institutional investors own fewer than 600,000 single-family homes
The U.S. has roughly 85 million total single-family homes
That’s under 1% of the housing stock.
Are institutional buyers a factor in some markets? Yes.
Are they the reason housing is unaffordable nationwide? No.
They’re a distraction from the real issue.
The Generational Reality No One Wants to Talk About
Here’s a stat that surprised even me:
There are more homebuyers over age 70 than under age 35.
Affordability matters—but priorities have changed, too.
Younger generations value flexibility, mobility, and experiences more than previous generations did at the same age. That’s not a criticism—it’s just reality.
Now layer on top of that:
Record credit card debt
Limited financial education
Damaged or thin credit profiles
Even when younger buyers want a home, many simply don’t qualify.
That matters—but it still isn’t the core problem.
The Real Issue: Supply
The United States is undersupplied by roughly 4 million single-family homes.
We don’t have enough housing.
And more importantly, we don’t have the right kind of housing.
Why Builders Don’t Build Affordable Homes
In many markets, up to 30% of construction costs are eaten up by:
Permits
Fees
Zoning restrictions
Regulatory compliance
In some jurisdictions, approvals alone take 12 months or more.
For builders, that means years of capital tied up before a single dollar comes back—while risk keeps compounding.
Do the math.
A $350,000 starter home might net a builder $40,000—if nothing goes wrong.
Most builders won’t take that deal.
So what does get built?
Luxury homes.
$800,000+ developments.
As usual, there are big numbers about how many houses we somehow “need.” No sources for these assumptions, of course.
I had a mad-moment when I thought I could build a little house on a lot (long backstory) I owned when I bought my present house. I should have figured out why the seller had split the lot in half—and then was dumping it on the market.
There are builders who work with basic designs (kinda like the old Sears houses), but they got very twitchy about building in Portland and wanted 10-20-percent increases in prices and wanted nothing to do with permitting.
Then there was the matter of the gravel street and Commissioner Steve Novick’s LTIC fee which wouldn’t necssarily build a street in front of the new house but take the outrageous $-per-foot and give it to a more deserving gravel street (in Cully, as I recall).
I gave up, sold it to a professional builder and—sure enough—he sold it for almost $800K.
So it goes.