I’ve been watching the housing affordability debate closely, and almost everyone is blaming the wrong things.

BlackRock.

Interest rates.

Whoever happens to be sitting in the White House.

Those explanations feel right. They’re emotionally satisfying. They give us a villain.

But the data tells a different story.

Myth #1: Institutional Investors Are Buying Everything

Social media loves this narrative: “Wall Street is buying all the homes and pricing out families.”

It’s simple.

It’s viral.

And it’s mostly wrong.

Here are the facts:

Institutional investors own fewer than 600,000 single-family homes

The U.S. has roughly 85 million total single-family homes

That’s under 1% of the housing stock.

Are institutional buyers a factor in some markets? Yes.

Are they the reason housing is unaffordable nationwide? No.

They’re a distraction from the real issue.

The Generational Reality No One Wants to Talk About

Here’s a stat that surprised even me:

There are more homebuyers over age 70 than under age 35.

Affordability matters—but priorities have changed, too.

Younger generations value flexibility, mobility, and experiences more than previous generations did at the same age. That’s not a criticism—it’s just reality.

Now layer on top of that:

Record credit card debt

Limited financial education

Damaged or thin credit profiles

Even when younger buyers want a home, many simply don’t qualify.

That matters—but it still isn’t the core problem.

The Real Issue: Supply

The United States is undersupplied by roughly 4 million single-family homes.

We don’t have enough housing.

And more importantly, we don’t have the right kind of housing.

Why Builders Don’t Build Affordable Homes

In many markets, up to 30% of construction costs are eaten up by:

Permits

Fees

Zoning restrictions

Regulatory compliance

In some jurisdictions, approvals alone take 12 months or more.

For builders, that means years of capital tied up before a single dollar comes back—while risk keeps compounding.

Do the math.

A $350,000 starter home might net a builder $40,000—if nothing goes wrong.

Most builders won’t take that deal.

So what does get built?

Luxury homes.

$800,000+ developments.