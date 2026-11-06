I believe society is approaching a profound divide. It won’t simply be between rich and poor, educated and uneducated, or even those with opportunities and those without them. It will increasingly be between people who can think independently, exercise self-discipline, solve problems, and take responsibility for their lives—and people who have become dependent on technology, instant gratification, and someone else telling them what to think and do.

In other words, we are at risk of creating two entirely different realities.

I’m a parent, and over the years I’ve coached, mentored, and worked with many young people. I pay close attention to education, teachers, parenting, and the challenges facing the next generation. What concerns me isn’t simply that academic performance and student behavior are deteriorating. It’s that we may be witnessing a fundamental change in how an entire generation learns, thinks, communicates, and responds to the world around them.

And this isn’t exclusively an American problem. It’s a global challenge.

Technology has fundamentally changed childhood, and I believe we are only beginning to understand the consequences.

We Are Raising a Generation That Struggles to Think for Itself

Consider what happens when children have unlimited, largely unfiltered access to the internet, social media, smartphones, and algorithmically driven entertainment from an early age.

We are seeing growing concerns about attention spans, impulse control, academic engagement, social development, and the ability to tolerate frustration.

Many young people struggle with boredom. They have become so accustomed to constant stimulation that sitting quietly, reading a book, having a meaningful conversation, or working through a difficult problem can feel almost unbearable.

Some struggle to accept the word no.

Some interpret correction from a teacher as disrespect rather than recognizing it as an opportunity to learn. Authority, accountability, and expectations are increasingly treated as personal offenses.

And then there is the entitlement.

Too many young people are growing up with the expectation that the world should accommodate them, that their feelings should dictate every interaction, and that someone else is responsible for solving their problems.

Perhaps most concerning is the growing inability or unwillingness to think independently.

Learned helplessness is becoming a serious concern. Instead of attempting to solve a problem, too many young people immediately look for someone to give them the answer. Instead of working through adversity, they look for an escape. Instead of taking responsibility, they look for someone to blame.

We should be asking ourselves a very uncomfortable question:

What happens to a society when a growing percentage of its population loses the ability to think critically, exercise self-discipline, and take responsibility for its own future?

Two Different Childhoods. Two Very Different Futures.

I believe we are approaching a generational dividing line.

On one side will be families who recognize what technology can do to developing minds and deliberately establish boundaries.

These parents will limit screen time, restrict unrestricted internet access, and prioritize real-world experiences over digital stimulation.

They will encourage their children to:

Read books and develop intellectual curiosity.

Engage in meaningful conversations and debate ideas.

Learn philosophy, psychology, history, and critical thinking.

Develop emotional intelligence and understand how to regulate their emotions.

Build friendships and learn how to communicate face-to-face.

Develop leadership skills and learn to work with others.

Accept responsibility, accountability, and consequences.

Experience boredom without immediately reaching for a device.

Take on difficult challenges and understand that failure is part of growth.

These families will teach their children that the world doesn’t revolve around them. That respect is earned. That success requires effort. That nobody owes them a particular outcome.

They will teach their children how to think, not simply what to think.

On the other side will be families where screens increasingly become the babysitter, entertainment becomes the default, and instant gratification replaces patience, curiosity, and discipline.

Children raised in that environment risk becoming increasingly dependent on external stimulation and validation. They may struggle to concentrate, communicate, solve problems, or navigate situations where there isn’t an immediate answer.

And here’s the important distinction: this isn’t about whether a child has access to technology. Technology is an extraordinary tool.

It’s about whether children are learning to control technology or whether technology is learning to control them.

The families that understand this distinction will give their children an enormous competitive advantage.

Hard Things Create Strong People

One of the most important lessons we can teach young people is that doing difficult things is how you grow.

You don’t develop confidence by having everything handed to you. You develop confidence by confronting challenges, overcoming obstacles, making mistakes, and discovering that you’re capable of doing things you once thought were impossible.

You don’t develop resilience by avoiding adversity. You develop it by working through adversity.

You don’t develop leadership by demanding that everyone accommodate you. You develop it by accepting responsibility for other people and outcomes.

And you don’t develop independence by having someone constantly tell you what to do. You develop it by learning to make decisions, live with the consequences, and adjust when you’re wrong.

These are not complicated concepts. They are fundamental lessons of life.

Yet we increasingly seem reluctant to teach them.

We have to stop confusing protecting children with insulating them from every challenge. We have to stop treating discomfort as harm and failure as something that must be avoided at all costs.

Sometimes the best thing a parent can do is let a child struggle, figure something out, and discover that they are capable of solving their own problems.

That is how confidence is built.

The Coming Divide Will Be Bigger Than Money

Here’s where I believe this becomes a much larger societal issue.

The divide between these two groups will eventually extend far beyond education. It will affect employment, income, leadership, relationships, entrepreneurship, and the ability to navigate an increasingly complicated world.

As artificial intelligence, automation, and technology continue to transform the economy, independent thinking, adaptability, creativity, communication, and problem-solving will become even more valuable.

Those who can use technology as a tool, rather than depend on it for every answer, will have an advantage.

Those who can learn independently, challenge assumptions, and adapt to changing circumstances will have an advantage.

Those who can delay gratification, work through adversity, and take responsibility will have an advantage.

Meanwhile, those who struggle with concentration, independent thought, accountability, and delayed gratification could find themselves increasingly disadvantaged.

And I worry that this divide could become self-reinforcing.

One group will be equipped to create opportunities, build businesses, solve problems, and lead.

The other could become increasingly dependent on institutions, employers, government, and other people to provide answers and solutions.

When that happens, resentment can grow.

Rather than asking what others did differently, some will ask why those people have more. Rather than recognizing the years of discipline, education, sacrifice, and hard work behind someone’s success, they may simply conclude that the system is unfair and someone should redistribute the results.

Of course, legitimate inequality and barriers to opportunity deserve serious attention. Not every successful person earned their position, and not everyone struggling is responsible for their circumstances.

But we cannot ignore the role of personal responsibility, discipline, education, and individual choices in determining outcomes.

We should be building a society that teaches people how to succeed, not one that conditions them to wait for someone else to deliver success.

The Irony of the Elite

There is an enormous irony in all of this.

We spend considerable time criticizing billionaires, successful entrepreneurs, and wealthy families. We talk about the advantages that come with money and privilege.

Those advantages are real.

But consider something else: many highly successful families understand the importance of protecting their children’s time, attention, education, and development.

They aren’t necessarily allowing their children to spend every waking hour scrolling through social media, watching short-form videos, and consuming whatever an algorithm puts in front of them.

They understand that attention is an asset.

They understand that intellectual development is an investment.

They understand that discipline, curiosity, communication, and independent thinking are competitive advantages.

Meanwhile, technology companies are building enormously profitable businesses by capturing and monetizing the attention of everyone else.

Think about that.

The people who understand the value of attention are protecting it. The companies that understand the value of attention are selling it back to us.

And millions of families are allowing that transaction to happen inside their own homes.

Self-Awareness Is the First Step

This also has enormous implications for our politics, culture, and the future of our democracy.

A population that struggles to distinguish fact from fiction, evaluate competing arguments, recognize manipulation, or question what it sees online is much easier to influence.

Algorithms reward engagement, not necessarily truth. Outrage is profitable. Emotional reactions are easily manipulated. And people who don’t take the time to investigate, read, and think critically become vulnerable to whatever narrative is placed in front of them.

This is why independent thinking matters so much.

Don’t simply accept what someone tells you because it reinforces what you already believe. Don’t outsource your judgment to social media influencers, politicians, political organizations, or even people you generally agree with.

Read. Research. Ask questions. Challenge assumptions. Look for evidence. Be willing to change your mind when the facts warrant it.

The first step is self-awareness.

Parents need to take an honest look at how much time their children spend on screens and what those screens are replacing.

Educators need to confront the reality of declining engagement, behavioral challenges, and the importance of teaching students how to think.

And adults need to take a hard look at themselves. We cannot complain about children being addicted to their devices while spending every spare moment staring at our own.

We have to lead by example.

The Choice Is Ours

I don’t believe this outcome is inevitable.

Technology isn’t going away, nor should it. Artificial intelligence and the digital economy will create extraordinary opportunities for those who know how to use them.

But we have to make a conscious decision about what kind of human beings we want to raise.

Do we want children who can think independently, communicate effectively, lead others, manage their emotions, and overcome adversity?

Or do we want children who need constant stimulation, immediate gratification, external validation, and someone else to solve every problem?

The difference between those two outcomes will become increasingly consequential.

I’m not suggesting that every child who spends too much time on a smartphone is destined to fail, or that every child raised with strict screen limits will become successful. Life is more complicated than that.

But I am convinced that attention, discipline, curiosity, emotional intelligence, and independent thinking are becoming increasingly valuable assets.

The greatest competitive advantage we can give our children isn’t money, privilege, or technology. It’s the ability to think for themselves, do difficult things, and take responsibility for their lives.

The world is changing rapidly. The question is whether we are preparing the next generation to lead that change or simply training them to consume it.

And that choice starts at home.

Independent thinking is becoming a competitive advantage. Protect your attention. Challenge what you’re told. Do the hard things.