Brian Owendoff

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CharP's avatar
CharP
16h

These people are PERFECT for the current political party in Portland. Not sure what the outcome will be for Portland in the near future, but it's obvious the intent is to destroy the city and the way of life for the citizens that remain. The schools are educating our children to be violent activists so we are seeing the result of that schooling. They can't read or write and the people they are currently hiring in city hall reflect that trend. As long as they can go out and destroy our civil society that is is all that is necessary to have on your resume.

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
17h

Brian, I think there is another important dimension to this story that deserves further investigation: organizational accountability.

If Ashley Schofield currently holds leadership positions within Community & Parents for Public Schools of Portland (CPPS), and has previously held public oversight and civic leadership positions, the questions extend beyond her political affiliations and campaign associations.

I believe several organizations should be asked to review the publicly documented information and determine whether further investigation is warranted:

CPPS Board of Directors: Review its leadership standards, board conduct policies, and procedures for addressing serious allegations involving board members.

Parents for Public Schools national organization: Examine whether its Portland affiliate complies with applicable governance and accountability standards.

Oregon Department of Justice: Determine whether any evidence warrants examination of nonprofit governance, fiduciary responsibilities, or charitable activities.

Portland City Council: Clarify accountability standards applicable to her former role with the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing.

Portland Police Bureau: Address the November 1 allegations through the appropriate investigative process, if they have not already been investigated.

The November 2020 arrest record also deserves examination alongside the ultimate court disposition. An arrest is not a conviction, and the November 1 allegations must likewise be independently substantiated.

The larger question is whether organizations entrusted with representing parents, influencing public policy, and participating in police oversight have meaningful accountability standards for their leadership.

This should not be about political ideology, DSA membership, or guilt by association. It should be about transparency, documented conduct, appropriate oversight, and consistent standards regardless of political affiliation.

If these organizations expect accountability from public officials and institutions, the public is entitled to ask what accountability standards apply to their own leadership.

Independent review, documented evidence, and transparency should be the standard for everyone.

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