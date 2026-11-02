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The reported connection between Ashley Schofield, Jamie Evenstar, and Portland’s DSA-aligned political network raises legitimate questions about judgment, transparency, and the standards applied to people seeking influence over public policy.

And those questions deserve answers.

The Ashley Schofield record

Schofield has been identified as the person accused of assaulting Kevin Dahlgren on November 1,2026. That allegation deserves serious examination, including a clear account of what happened and any resulting police or court proceedings.

There is also a documented arrest history worth examining.

According to the November 4, 2020, arrest reporting cited from KOIN and Multnomah County Sheriff's records, Schofield was arrested during demonstrations in downtown Portland following the presidential election.

The reported charges included:

Interfering with a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Harassment

An arrest is not a conviction, and the ultimate disposition of those charges matters. But the public should be able to examine the record rather than be told that asking questions is somehow out of bounds.

KOIN: Multiple post-election protests in Portland metro

From protest politics to positions of civic influence

Schofield's background is not limited to protest activity.

Her publicly described professional and civic roles include:

Former chair of the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing (PCCEP), which participated in Portland's police-reform process under the Department of Justice agreement.

Participation in the formation of the Community Budget and Policy Alliance (CBPA).

Board president of Community & Parents for Public Schools of Portland.

Leadership of the Bridlemile Neighborhood Emergency Team.

Previous work involving government affairs and policy development, including experience with Metro Regional Government and Wieden + Kennedy.

These are meaningful positions of civic influence. They also come with an expectation of transparency and public accountability.

People who seek influence over policing, public education, and local government should expect their public records, affiliations, and professional conduct to receive legitimate scrutiny.

The Jamie Evenstar connection

Schofield reportedly joined Jamie Evenstar's District 4 City Council campaign team in August 2026. She is also described as being close to DSA-aligned Councilor Tiffany Koyama-Lane.

That political association is relevant not because association proves wrongdoing, but because voters have every right to understand the networks, advisers, and political organizations surrounding candidates seeking public office.

Evenstar's own social-media conduct deserves scrutiny. I have serious concerns about posts attributed to Evenstar concerning private-sector Portland business leaders, including statements I believe were defamatory. Those claims should be evaluated against the actual posts and applicable legal standards, not simply dismissed as political disagreement.

There is a difference between criticizing public policy and making potentially damaging factual allegations about private individuals.

Candidates and their political allies should understand that distinction.

Portland deserves more than political loyalty tests

Here is the larger issue: Portland cannot rebuild public trust while applying one standard to political allies and another to everyone else.

If a conservative activist had been arrested during a riot, participated in organizations involved in public policy, and then joined a political campaign, you can be certain that the same political circles would demand answers.

So why should the standard change when the individuals involved are aligned with the DSA?

Why should questions about affiliations, conduct, public statements, and political judgment be dismissed as attacks rather than addressed with evidence?

And why should voters be expected to accept political associations without asking what those relationships mean for the policies and priorities a candidate will pursue?

Political affiliation is not a substitute for character. Activism is not a substitute for accountability. And proximity to political power should never place anyone beyond scrutiny.

Portland has had enough of ideological loyalty tests, selective outrage, and political insiders demanding accountability from everyone except their own.

The public deserves transparency. The people seeking political influence should welcome it.