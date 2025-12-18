Headlines around today’s surprisingly low CPI print are missing what should be obvious: rent is pulling down consumer inflation—and it will likely prevent any material re-acceleration for years.

Rent is the primary driver of CPI’s largest category, Shelter, which accounts for nearly one-third of the index. Both “rent of primary residence” and “owners’ equivalent rent” are derived from the same monthly survey of roughly 7,000 renters. That methodology is intentionally slow-moving.

We saw this clearly on the way down. Long after market rents peaked, CPI rent inflation crept lower like an 18-wheeler riding its brakes, keeping inflation elevated even as real-time data cooled. Now that same lag works in reverse: rent has become an anchor.

CPI rent inflation is now below 3% for the first time since the pandemic—and, excluding that period, for the first time since 2014. That’s well below the pre-COVID average of roughly 3.7%. Meanwhile, higher-frequency measures of asking rents are still hovering around zero.

The reason is simple: supply. The U.S. built more apartments over the past few years than at any point in half a century, pushing supply above even the strongest demand levels in decades. While new construction will fall sharply in 2026, hundreds of thousands of units are still in active lease-up today. Absorbing that excess will take time.

Even once market rents eventually re-accelerate, there’s another long delay before it shows up in CPI. Given lease-up dynamics and the BLS’s lagged methodology, a meaningful pickup in CPI rent or shelter inflation is unlikely before 2027—and more likely 2028.

That doesn’t mean other CPI categories can’t re-accelerate. But with nearly one-third of the index anchored by cooling rent dynamics, shelter will act as a powerful brake on any broader inflation resurgence.

The CPI story isn’t mysterious. It’s structural. And rent is doing exactly what the data says it should.