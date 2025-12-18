Discussion about this post

Alicia Imel
Dec 19

In Portland all the new apartments come with no parking. Willamette Week talked to the developer of the new Holloway building in NE Portland that is only 25% full after opening last summer. The article does mention a new bar nearby, but does not mention that there are no jobs nearby and there is no parking in the building. Huge no-parking buildings are opening up all over the city and there are no jobs to go with these apartments. The assumption is that people are willing to park their car several blocks from their home, drive to the suburbs to work, then drive home so they can walk to a cool restaurant or bar.

https://www.wweek.com/news/2025/12/17/developer-lauren-noecker-once-a-huge-fan-says-portland-is-toxic-to-real-estate-investors/

