The CPI Surprise Isn’t a Mystery. Rent Is the Anchor.
Headlines around today’s surprisingly low CPI print are missing what should be obvious: rent is pulling down consumer inflation—and it will likely prevent any material re-acceleration for years.
Rent is the primary driver of CPI’s largest category, Shelter, which accounts for nearly one-third of the index. Both “rent of primary residence” and “owners’ equivalent rent” are derived from the same monthly survey of roughly 7,000 renters. That methodology is intentionally slow-moving.
We saw this clearly on the way down. Long after market rents peaked, CPI rent inflation crept lower like an 18-wheeler riding its brakes, keeping inflation elevated even as real-time data cooled. Now that same lag works in reverse: rent has become an anchor.
CPI rent inflation is now below 3% for the first time since the pandemic—and, excluding that period, for the first time since 2014. That’s well below the pre-COVID average of roughly 3.7%. Meanwhile, higher-frequency measures of asking rents are still hovering around zero.
The reason is simple: supply. The U.S. built more apartments over the past few years than at any point in half a century, pushing supply above even the strongest demand levels in decades. While new construction will fall sharply in 2026, hundreds of thousands of units are still in active lease-up today. Absorbing that excess will take time.
Even once market rents eventually re-accelerate, there’s another long delay before it shows up in CPI. Given lease-up dynamics and the BLS’s lagged methodology, a meaningful pickup in CPI rent or shelter inflation is unlikely before 2027—and more likely 2028.
That doesn’t mean other CPI categories can’t re-accelerate. But with nearly one-third of the index anchored by cooling rent dynamics, shelter will act as a powerful brake on any broader inflation resurgence.
The CPI story isn’t mysterious. It’s structural. And rent is doing exactly what the data says it should.
In Portland all the new apartments come with no parking. Willamette Week talked to the developer of the new Holloway building in NE Portland that is only 25% full after opening last summer. The article does mention a new bar nearby, but does not mention that there are no jobs nearby and there is no parking in the building. Huge no-parking buildings are opening up all over the city and there are no jobs to go with these apartments. The assumption is that people are willing to park their car several blocks from their home, drive to the suburbs to work, then drive home so they can walk to a cool restaurant or bar.
https://www.wweek.com/news/2025/12/17/developer-lauren-noecker-once-a-huge-fan-says-portland-is-toxic-to-real-estate-investors/