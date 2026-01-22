Rising electricity prices are driven primarily by artificially constrained supply, not by the presence of large electricity users.

If supply were allowed to respond normally, increased demand from data centers would trigger:

New generation

Grid upgrades

Competitive pricing pressure

Instead, policy blocks the most reliable and scalable form of new baseload power.

What’s Actually Driving Higher Electricity Costs

1. Restrictions on New Natural Gas Generation

Natural gas is:

Fast to permit (when allowed)

Dispatchable (unlike wind/solar)

Lower emissions than coal

Essential for grid stability

But in many states—especially California and the Northeast—governments have:

Effectively banned or frozen new gas plants

Delayed permits indefinitely

Signaled political hostility to long-term gas investment

Result: Demand rises, supply can’t respond → prices rise.

2. Intermittent Power Mandates Without Firm Backup

Renewables are added without sufficient:

Gas peaker plants

Nuclear expansion

Transmission capacity

That means:

Scarcity pricing during peak hours

Expensive imports

Grid operators paying premiums just to keep the lights on

Consumers eat those costs.

3. Regulatory Risk Raises Prices Even When Plants Exist

When policymakers openly plan to:

“Phase out” gas

Strand assets

Change rules midstream

Utilities bake that risk into rates.

You don’t need fewer power plants to raise prices—you just need to make investment uncertain.

Why Data Centers Are a Convenient Scapegoat

Blaming data centers is politically useful because:

They’re new

They’re large

They’re associated with “Big Tech”

They don’t vote locally

But data centers:

Often self-finance grid upgrades

Sign long-term power contracts that stabilize revenue

Improve local tax bases

Locate where power is supposed to be abundant

They’re behaving rationally in a market distorted by policy.

The Housing Parallel Is Exactly Right

Just like housing:

HOUSING ELECTRICITY

Demand Rises Demand Rises

Supply is Restricted Generation is Restricted

Prices Spike Prices Spike

Builders blamed Data Center blamed

Government Escapes blame Government Escapes blame

Investment doesn’t cause scarcity. Restrictions do.

The One-Sentence Rebuttal

“Data centers don’t raise electricity prices—policies that prevent new generation do. Demand isn’t the problem; blocking supply is.”

