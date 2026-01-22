The Core Error in the “Data Centers Cause High Bills” Narrative Data centers are a demand signal, not the root cause
Data Centers vital, albeit demanding infrastructure for the future of Oregon
Rising electricity prices are driven primarily by artificially constrained supply, not by the presence of large electricity users.
If supply were allowed to respond normally, increased demand from data centers would trigger:
New generation
Grid upgrades
Competitive pricing pressure
Instead, policy blocks the most reliable and scalable form of new baseload power.
What’s Actually Driving Higher Electricity Costs
1. Restrictions on New Natural Gas Generation
Natural gas is:
Fast to permit (when allowed)
Dispatchable (unlike wind/solar)
Lower emissions than coal
Essential for grid stability
But in many states—especially California and the Northeast—governments have:
Effectively banned or frozen new gas plants
Delayed permits indefinitely
Signaled political hostility to long-term gas investment
Result: Demand rises, supply can’t respond → prices rise.
2. Intermittent Power Mandates Without Firm Backup
Renewables are added without sufficient:
Gas peaker plants
Nuclear expansion
Transmission capacity
That means:
Scarcity pricing during peak hours
Expensive imports
Grid operators paying premiums just to keep the lights on
Consumers eat those costs.
3. Regulatory Risk Raises Prices Even When Plants Exist
When policymakers openly plan to:
“Phase out” gas
Strand assets
Change rules midstream
Utilities bake that risk into rates.
You don’t need fewer power plants to raise prices—you just need to make investment uncertain.
Why Data Centers Are a Convenient Scapegoat
Blaming data centers is politically useful because:
They’re new
They’re large
They’re associated with “Big Tech”
They don’t vote locally
But data centers:
Often self-finance grid upgrades
Sign long-term power contracts that stabilize revenue
Improve local tax bases
Locate where power is supposed to be abundant
They’re behaving rationally in a market distorted by policy.
The Housing Parallel Is Exactly Right
Just like housing:
HOUSING ELECTRICITY
Demand Rises Demand Rises
Supply is Restricted Generation is Restricted
Prices Spike Prices Spike
Builders blamed Data Center blamed
Government Escapes blame Government Escapes blame
Investment doesn’t cause scarcity. Restrictions do.
The One-Sentence Rebuttal
“Data centers don’t raise electricity prices—policies that prevent new generation do. Demand isn’t the problem; blocking supply is.”
