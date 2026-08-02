As Portland Public Schools heads into what promises to be a bruising fall of school closure debates, the district has released yet another consultant's report—this one 150 pages long—examining the fallout from its most recent enrollment balancing effort in Southeast Portland.

The report, commissioned by PPS and scheduled for presentation to the School Board on Tuesday, was authored by Dr. Terrance Green, an associate professor of education and leadership at the University of Texas at Austin, and Dr. Havala Hanson, a local quantitative education researcher.

It reviews the aftermath of the Southeast Guiding Coalition, a multiyear process that redrew attendance boundaries and shifted students among elementary, K–8 and middle schools beginning in the 2023–24 school year.

The authors insist the report is not intended to justify school closures but instead to help the district understand how "rightsizing" affects students, families, staff and administrators.

That's fine, but the moment I start reading about decisions being viewed through an "equity lens," my skepticism kicks in.

The district's central problem isn't philosophical—it's financial.

PPS has too many buildings, too few students, and not enough money to sustain its current footprint. The question shouldn't be whether closures feel equitable; it should be whether the district can remain financially viable without them.

Ironically, consolidating students into fewer, appropriately sized schools is exactly what many advocates claim to support. Larger, right-sized student bodies can broaden opportunities, improve access to programs and services, and create more economically sustainable schools. If diversity, equity and inclusion are truly the goals, it's hard to argue that maintaining half-empty buildings is the best way to achieve them.

The report also repeatedly refers to creating "well-resourced schools"—a phrase so vague it borders on meaningless.

It's reminiscent of the old Trail Blazers lease requiring the Moda Center to be maintained in a "first-class manner." It sounds impressive until you ask what it actually means.

Without measurable standards, it's little more than consultant jargon.

Of course the school closure debate will be contentious. Parents will fight to preserve neighborhood schools, and that's understandable. But those emotions don't change the underlying math.

The School Board and district administrators were elected or hired to make difficult decisions, not simply avoid controversy.

The longer PPS delays confronting its enrollment and budget realities, the harder those decisions become.

At some point, leadership requires choosing long-term financial stability over short-term political comfort.

https://www.wweek.com/news/schools/2026/07/31/ahead-of-pps-school-consolidations-a-report-offers-lessons-from-its-most-recent-enrollment-balancing-attempt/