Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
17h

The drop in matriculation and student enrollment at Portland Public Schools is mainly driven by declining birth rates, families leaving Multnomah County because of high living costs and crime, and alternative schooling choices.

Portland’s population of children age 0-5 has dropped +/- 30% since 2005, one of the highest in the country.

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Concerned Oregonian
17hEdited

The biggest problem with PPS is ideology.

I would never put a child in a public school today, and didn’t 20 years ago either.

If a child can be homeschooled, then they should be. Not all can, but many could. As for the parents, they will just have to make the time (I did and I worked a 40+ hour a week 8-5 job).

Public education is cooked, not just in Portland or Oregon.

When schools decide to withhold information about the child from the parent, particularly about gender confusion, and steer them into sex changes and the taking of hormones, it’s 1984.

Until they fix the ideology that is being pumped into public education (and public libraries), I will continue to vote against any ballot measure to give them further money.

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