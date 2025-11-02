California just turned insurance into the new interest rate.

What began as a homeowners’ issue has become a systemic reset in how risk capital prices every roof in the state. As carriers retreat and premiums spike, insurance costs are quietly replacing interest rates as the silent deal killer in commercial real estate.

QBE’s withdrawal and USAA’s latest hikes are just the surface signals. Beneath them, the underwriting models have changed — permanently.

Across the state, multifamily and commercial owners are being forced to reprice risk in real time. Renewals are coming in 200–300% higher for assets in wildfire-adjacent zones. Lenders are re-underwriting mid-term. Cap rates aren’t moving — but coverage costs are — and that’s where deals are dying.

October’s FAIR Plan reforms made Sacramento’s stance clear: the state will patch availability, not affordability. Translation: the market is on its own. Underwriters, not city councils, now decide where growth goes.

The best operators aren’t waiting for relief — they’re adapting: ✔️ Pooling risk across carriers. ✔️ Building insurance volatility into exit-cap assumptions. ✔️ Negotiating master coverage pools across portfolios. ✔️ Treating insurance strategy as capital strategy.

Oregon is next. And every state that thinks it’s immune should take note — when risk reprices, it rarely stops at the border.

Bottom line: The market isn’t just entering a new insurance cycle — it’s entering a new era of risk-based capital. The winners will be those who can price, pool, and protect ahead of the curve.