Brian Owendoff

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Brian Owendoff
1d

I’m a Myers-Briggs ENTJ, which means I spend my days trying to determine high-level explanations for everything.

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Kevin Starrett
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“Portland is at the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy: unsafe, unwelcoming to business, and failing to address mental health.”

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!…. DSA

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