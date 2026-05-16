Longtime District 4 resident, business owner, and volunteer serving the unhoused for over a decade.

I support Councilor Clark's amendment.

Portlanders are tired of public funds sitting idle while essential services are cut. The police accountability office, with roughly $16 million allocated annually but historically spending only $1–2 million—and projected to spend $5 million next year for a maximum of seven employees—illustrates this mismanagement.

Meanwhile, essential public safety services like 911 and 311 are under threat, as are precinct services in East Portland, which many residents rely on.

Other amendments fail to restore these critical services. Without dispatchers, emergency response—including programs like CHAT and PSR—becomes less effective, and minority communities lose access to essential public spaces and timely aid.

City council has shown zero sustained effort to tackle the “big three” issues: safety, homelessness/mental health, and job creation.

Instead, taxpayer energy is wasted on symbolic policies—Foie gras bans, hot dog cart micromanagement, and performative legislation like immigration enforcement “Protection Acts”—driven by a small minority aligned with DSA-style policies.

We did not suddenly decide to reward illegal behavior. Over decades, failure to enforce existing laws—on camping, theft, and other offenses—combined with cuts to law enforcement, has taught citizens that enforcement is optional.

Law-abiding residents are left vulnerable, while young people are taught to view police as enemies rather than protectors.

This isn’t activism—it’s a recipe for confrontation and tragedy. Portland now tolerates illegal behavior, sidelines victims, and treats compliance as foolish.

Ideological virtue signaling has replaced practical governance, leaving our city less safe, less prosperous, and less just.

The solution is simple, if politically uncomfortable: consistent enforcement of laws, support for accountable law enforcement, and education that freedom requires order.

Safety and security are prerequisites for compassion, prosperity, and civic stability.

Portland is at the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy: unsafe, unwelcoming to business, and failing to address mental health.

Unless we restore public safety and focus on fundamentals, the city’s doom loop continues—residents and businesses leave, and Portland becomes increasingly dysfunctional.

Support Councilor Clark’s amendment.