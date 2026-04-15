Testimony to Portland City Council Opposing the Transportation Utility Fee (TUF)
City Council Members,
My name is Brian Owendoff and I am a concerned resident and business owner in District 4.
I am here to express my strong opposition to the proposed Transportation Utility Fee (TUF), which aims to increase water bills to fund the maintenance and safety of our city’s transportation system.
At the core of my opposition is a fundamental concern about how this fee will be implemented, the potential misallocation of funds, and the burden it places on Portlanders who are already struggling with rising costs of living.
1. A History of Misallocated Funds
We have seen time and time again in Portland a pattern of taxes or fees being promised for one purpose, only to see them diverted to something completely different once the fine print is examined.
The proposed TUF is no different. Although the fee is intended to fund maintenance and safety of our transportation system, there is a vague clause that allows the money to be used for "Vision Zero improvements." The term "Vision Zero" is not defined clearly in the ordinance, leaving open the possibility that these funds could be spent on initiatives that are not directly related to the maintenance and safety of the roads, such as plastic bollards and hardened bikeway structures. This kind of infrastructure has not shown any substantial impact on reducing traffic fatalities or increasing bike ridership in Portland.
Portland’s traffic death rates remain a concern, but the primary causes, as highlighted by recent data, are related to factors such as impaired driving (93% of fatalities) and homeless individuals walking into traffic—issues that are not addressed by plastic bollards or bike lanes.
2. Ineffectiveness of Vision Zero Initiatives
While the Vision Zero program may sound well-intentioned, its track record in Portland has been disappointing. The infrastructure associated with Vision Zero, such as plastic bollards, often occupies spaces in neighborhoods where there is little demand for cycling infrastructure, leading to a waste of resources. These measures have failed to reduce traffic fatalities in a meaningful way. On the other hand, we have seen a decrease in fatalities, not due to Vision Zero, but largely coinciding with a decrease in illegal camping on our streets.
The tragic reality is that many of our traffic fatalities are preventable through measures that address impaired driving and unsafe pedestrian behaviors, not just by adding bike lanes where there is little need.
3. Impact on Portland Residents
The proposed TUF comes at a time when Portland residents are already burdened with the highest water and sewer bills in the state. Many are struggling to afford basic utilities. By raising water bills under the guise of funding transportation safety, the city is placing an unnecessary burden on families who can’t afford it. Portlanders are facing rising costs in nearly every aspect of life, from housing to groceries to healthcare.
Adding another fee to already overburdened water bills is simply unfair.
Furthermore, we are losing jobs and businesses are struggling to stay afloat. This added fee could drive further economic hardship for those already facing a tough financial situation.
4. Alternative Solutions
Rather than relying on an ineffective fee like the TUF, the city should focus on real, sustainable solutions to improve the safety of our transportation system. This includes addressing the root causes of traffic fatalities, such as impaired driving and unsafe pedestrian behavior, and focusing on real infrastructure improvements that prioritize safety for all road users, not just cyclists.
Additionally, the city should prioritize funding for basic road maintenance that benefits all residents, ensuring that we have a transportation system that is safe and effective for people of all abilities and needs.
In conclusion, I urge the City Council to reject the Transportation Utility Fee. It is a flawed approach that does not adequately address the most pressing issues in our transportation system.
Instead, we should focus on practical, effective solutions that truly improve safety, reduce traffic fatalities, and make Portland a more livable city for all its residents.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
photo credit: Eric Fruits
Totally agree. All good and valid points.
Aside from the tax… I have never felt that the city’s “improvements” designed to make our streets safer for pedestrians or bikers or motorists even, were safe. Just the opposite.
There are too many signs, plastic bollards, painted arrows and restrictions (for busses or bicycles) and lane narrowings (two to one lanes) and one-way streets; concrete curbs in the middle of the street and even stopsigns for bicycles… Rather than rely on what would seem obvious, they make everything an exception. Used to be all we had to worry about is not driving in the wrong way down a one-way street.
One must spend too much attention to the signs and exceptional signage, in addition to one’s driving, other drivers, potholes, etc. It’s an overloading of cognition (I don’t often worry about my own, but do worry about others’).
Along Powell Blvd, between 39th and I-205, the city is spending I don’t know how much money presumably to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to cross where there are no traffic lights. The city is cutting some twenty or more walkways into the center grassed divider, but without adding flashing lights or signs. It is more dangerous than ever now for both peds and drivers. Just the other day I was driving along this street and had to slow down (I was driving the speed limit) very quickly to allow a ped to cross (the car to my right had slowed down but I thought it was in order to turn right), and the car behind me wasn’t paying attention. It was a traffic accident that just failed to happen.
Couple this with all the potholes that everyone must navigate, weaving into other lanes to avoid them — it is all quite dangerous for motorists not to mention pedestrians and bicyclists.
From where I sit, Vision Zero means just that: the city has zero vision as to what it takes to make driving or walking or biking in this city safe.
As for the tax, it is a poor decision to couple it to the unrelated water bill. Anyone who has built something (physically or otherwise, say architecturally) knows that it’s a bad idea to tightly couple things together. Loose coupling is a best pattern. Strong (or tight) coupling, for one thing, makes it harder to decouple two or more things in the future. As more non-drivers and lightrail or bus users increase (presumably, but not evidently), as the city apparently hopes — why should they, the non drivers, be burdened with higher water and sewer bills because of the TUF?
Very little that this City Council does (or the County one) makes any sense.
Great article!