City Council Members,

My name is Brian Owendoff and I am a concerned resident and business owner in District 4.

I am here to express my strong opposition to the proposed Transportation Utility Fee (TUF), which aims to increase water bills to fund the maintenance and safety of our city’s transportation system.

At the core of my opposition is a fundamental concern about how this fee will be implemented, the potential misallocation of funds, and the burden it places on Portlanders who are already struggling with rising costs of living.

1. A History of Misallocated Funds

We have seen time and time again in Portland a pattern of taxes or fees being promised for one purpose, only to see them diverted to something completely different once the fine print is examined.

The proposed TUF is no different. Although the fee is intended to fund maintenance and safety of our transportation system, there is a vague clause that allows the money to be used for "Vision Zero improvements." The term "Vision Zero" is not defined clearly in the ordinance, leaving open the possibility that these funds could be spent on initiatives that are not directly related to the maintenance and safety of the roads, such as plastic bollards and hardened bikeway structures. This kind of infrastructure has not shown any substantial impact on reducing traffic fatalities or increasing bike ridership in Portland.

Portland’s traffic death rates remain a concern, but the primary causes, as highlighted by recent data, are related to factors such as impaired driving (93% of fatalities) and homeless individuals walking into traffic—issues that are not addressed by plastic bollards or bike lanes.

2. Ineffectiveness of Vision Zero Initiatives

While the Vision Zero program may sound well-intentioned, its track record in Portland has been disappointing. The infrastructure associated with Vision Zero, such as plastic bollards, often occupies spaces in neighborhoods where there is little demand for cycling infrastructure, leading to a waste of resources. These measures have failed to reduce traffic fatalities in a meaningful way. On the other hand, we have seen a decrease in fatalities, not due to Vision Zero, but largely coinciding with a decrease in illegal camping on our streets.

The tragic reality is that many of our traffic fatalities are preventable through measures that address impaired driving and unsafe pedestrian behaviors, not just by adding bike lanes where there is little need.

3. Impact on Portland Residents

The proposed TUF comes at a time when Portland residents are already burdened with the highest water and sewer bills in the state. Many are struggling to afford basic utilities. By raising water bills under the guise of funding transportation safety, the city is placing an unnecessary burden on families who can’t afford it. Portlanders are facing rising costs in nearly every aspect of life, from housing to groceries to healthcare.

Adding another fee to already overburdened water bills is simply unfair.

Furthermore, we are losing jobs and businesses are struggling to stay afloat. This added fee could drive further economic hardship for those already facing a tough financial situation.

4. Alternative Solutions

Rather than relying on an ineffective fee like the TUF, the city should focus on real, sustainable solutions to improve the safety of our transportation system. This includes addressing the root causes of traffic fatalities, such as impaired driving and unsafe pedestrian behavior, and focusing on real infrastructure improvements that prioritize safety for all road users, not just cyclists.

Additionally, the city should prioritize funding for basic road maintenance that benefits all residents, ensuring that we have a transportation system that is safe and effective for people of all abilities and needs.

In conclusion, I urge the City Council to reject the Transportation Utility Fee. It is a flawed approach that does not adequately address the most pressing issues in our transportation system.

Instead, we should focus on practical, effective solutions that truly improve safety, reduce traffic fatalities, and make Portland a more livable city for all its residents.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

photo credit: Eric Fruits