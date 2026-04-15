Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Concerned Oregonian's avatar
Concerned Oregonian
2dEdited

Totally agree. All good and valid points.

Aside from the tax… I have never felt that the city’s “improvements” designed to make our streets safer for pedestrians or bikers or motorists even, were safe. Just the opposite.

There are too many signs, plastic bollards, painted arrows and restrictions (for busses or bicycles) and lane narrowings (two to one lanes) and one-way streets; concrete curbs in the middle of the street and even stopsigns for bicycles… Rather than rely on what would seem obvious, they make everything an exception. Used to be all we had to worry about is not driving in the wrong way down a one-way street.

One must spend too much attention to the signs and exceptional signage, in addition to one’s driving, other drivers, potholes, etc. It’s an overloading of cognition (I don’t often worry about my own, but do worry about others’).

Along Powell Blvd, between 39th and I-205, the city is spending I don’t know how much money presumably to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to cross where there are no traffic lights. The city is cutting some twenty or more walkways into the center grassed divider, but without adding flashing lights or signs. It is more dangerous than ever now for both peds and drivers. Just the other day I was driving along this street and had to slow down (I was driving the speed limit) very quickly to allow a ped to cross (the car to my right had slowed down but I thought it was in order to turn right), and the car behind me wasn’t paying attention. It was a traffic accident that just failed to happen.

Couple this with all the potholes that everyone must navigate, weaving into other lanes to avoid them — it is all quite dangerous for motorists not to mention pedestrians and bicyclists.

From where I sit, Vision Zero means just that: the city has zero vision as to what it takes to make driving or walking or biking in this city safe.

As for the tax, it is a poor decision to couple it to the unrelated water bill. Anyone who has built something (physically or otherwise, say architecturally) knows that it’s a bad idea to tightly couple things together. Loose coupling is a best pattern. Strong (or tight) coupling, for one thing, makes it harder to decouple two or more things in the future. As more non-drivers and lightrail or bus users increase (presumably, but not evidently), as the city apparently hopes — why should they, the non drivers, be burdened with higher water and sewer bills because of the TUF?

Very little that this City Council does (or the County one) makes any sense.

Reply
Share
Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
2d

Great article!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture