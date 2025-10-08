Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
Oct 9

Thanks for posting the video. The problems street level small business report are very clearly lawlessness, lack of police reporting, weak jail time if any, and the product of the severely mentally ill. If we solved those problems, none of these people would be testifying. These problems have been fostered by a lack of police on the street, failures in prosecuting and punishing criminals, and an impractical legal framework for dealing with the severely mentally ill homeless who need hospital care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
Oct 8

Watch the public testimony starting at 1:53. Heart breaking testimony from actual portland small business owners and hopefully wake up call for the peacock commies!!

https://www.youtube.com/live/oB3a8KQBI94?si=n9kzxdJUtYb3gPr8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture