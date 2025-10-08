Good morning, Arts & Economic Development Committee,

My name is Brian Owendoff — I’m a business owner, resident, and developer from District 4. Since 2008, I’ve led teams responsible for over $1.5 billion in mixed-use development across Portland’s urban core, including major retail destinations like Bridgeport Village and ground-floor retail in seven mixed-use buildings downtown.

In 2019, Portland had one of the lowest retail vacancy rates in the nation — just 2.9%. Today, that figure has climbed to 8%, the highest vacancy rate of any submarket in Greater Portland, per data from CoStar.

This sharp rise in vacancies is driven by multiple challenges:

Office occupancy is still just 59% of pre-pandemic levels.

Tourism has not fully rebounded.

Ongoing safety concerns and open drug use continue to deter both visitors and potential tenants.

While it’s encouraging that Downtown Portland Clean & Safe reported record post-pandemic foot traffic this summer, the number of office workers downtown remains significantly lower than pre-COVID levels. From January through August, traffic downtown was just 70% of 2019 levels.

Fewer office workers means fewer customers for downtown retailers, and restaurants are feeling the squeeze.

If we want to revitalize Portland’s economy, we must start at the street level. Welcoming, active, and safe storefronts are essential to rebuilding community, restoring pride, and creating vibrant public spaces.

🧩 Key Takeaway: Portland needs a bold, coordinated comeback strategy that:

1. Incentivizes return-to-office, even on a hybrid basis;

2. Supports small businesses and retail tenants with resources and flexibility;

3. Invests in public safety, cleanliness, and vibrancy downtown;

4. Reimagines urban planning around the new reality of hybrid work; and

5. Creates living wage jobs — because Portland’s crisis is not just about housing, but about the lack of jobs that pay enough to live here.

This is not a temporary dip — we are facing a potentially permanent structural shift in our downtown economy. Without decisive action, we risk a smaller, less dynamic urban core.

That’s why I fully support this resolution to develop a storefront activation program. It’s a critical first step in what must be a long-term, committed effort to revitalize Portland’s heart.

There is no thriving region in this country with a dead or dying central city. Let’s ensure Portland isn’t the exception.

Thank you for your time, leadership, and service. I’m ready and willing to assist however I can in creating real, lasting solutions to drive Portland’s economic comeback.

Brian M. Owendoff

CEO and Principal BMO Commercial Real Estate LLC