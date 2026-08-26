It’s amazing to see the correlation between Class C apartment rents and new supply—even “luxury” supply.

Over the last three years, Class C rents have jumped 12% in low-supply markets while falling 8% in high-supply markets.

And here’s the kicker: those high-supply markets cutting rents have actually seen significantly more absorption, on average, than the lower-supply markets where rents are rising.

That’s a powerful reminder of a basic fact that too many people—investors and policymakers alike—still ignore:

When we build a lot of apartments, rents fall—even for more affordable units priced substantially below the newly built product.

Why? Filtering.

When new apartments come online, higher-income renters move into them. That frees up older, less expensive apartments for middle- and lower-income renters. The effect ripples down through the market.

Three or four years ago, if you were skeptical of this phenomenon, I’d understand. I was a semi-skeptic myself.

We simply hadn’t built enough apartments in four decades to observe filtering at scale.

For many people, it was still more theory than something you could clearly see in the data.

But if you’re still skeptical in 2026, just look at this chart—and others like it.

Filtering is real.

We see it in the data. We hear it in the marketplace.

Ask nearly any Class C owner or operator in a high-supply, high-demand market like Austin or Phoenix. They feel it.

For Class C owners and operators, we’re still seeing plenty of strength in lower-supply markets.

But in higher-supply markets, Class C is actually showing less momentum in 2026 than Class A/B, largely because new supply is facilitating a flight to quality.

More on Class C another day.

For policymakers, advocates, and reporters, there’s an important takeaway here:

Don’t let anyone tell you that “luxury” apartments only benefit high-income renters. That’s a myth. The evidence increasingly makes the opposite case.

Yes, we absolutely need to build subsidized, income-restricted affordable housing, too.

But the answer is “all of the above”—not either/or.

The more narrowly we define the kind of housing we’re willing to build, the less housing we ultimately build. And the less housing we build, the less impact we have on rents and affordability.

PEW study Austin’s Surge of New Housing Construction Drove Down Rents

Supply works—even for Class C renters.

And that’s precisely why it can hurt owners—even Class C owners.