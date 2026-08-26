Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
13m

Ignoring supply and demand is the first order of Portland and Oregon government. An easy example of this local, systemic disregard would be eliminating traffic lanes for bike lanes, or eliminating successful businesses and high-income families from tax-rolls.

Reply
Share
Char's avatar
Char
13h

What is considered affordable rent? If my mortgage payment is less than renting an apartment is that affordable? Luxury living in Lents is $1,500 per month or higher. When people in Lents only earn $50k to $60k per year is that affordable? I didn't buy the stats that Google gave me when I asked what the average income of people living in Lents was. I lived in Lents and I never made $100,000 a year. When apartments get down to $500 to $800 a month then I will consider them affordable for the working poor.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Brian Owendoff and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture