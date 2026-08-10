Somebody get the governor, the education bureaucracy, and every taxpayer-funded press office on the phone immediately. There is apparently a historic achievement to celebrate.

Oregon’s regular K–12 attendance rate has increased by a staggering 1.3 percentage points, bringing the state all the way up to… 64.5%.

Sixty-four-point-five percent.

Cue the marching band. Release the doves. Commission the bronze statue.

Because apparently in Oregon, getting more than a third of your students to regularly attend school is now something worthy of a victory lap.

Meanwhile, the national regular attendance rate is 78%.

So Oregon is roughly 13.5 percentage points behind the rest of the country, and we're supposed to applaud because the hole got slightly less deep.

That is not educational excellence. That's celebrating because the dumpster fire is burning 1.3% less intensely.

This is what happens when the bar has been dragged so far into the basement that simply clearing the basement ceiling qualifies as a breakthrough.

And let's dispense with the absurdity: kids attending school is not supposed to be an innovative policy success. It's supposed to be Tuesday.

Parents are supposed to make sure their kids go to school. Schools are supposed to educate them. And students are supposed to actually learn something while they're there.

I know, absolutely radical stuff.

Back in the day, “I didn't feel like going” wasn't considered an acceptable absence. My mother would have treated that excuse as a personal invitation to discover consequences.

And remember when schools actually had academic standards? If you didn't meet the requirements, you could be held back. You didn't simply get pushed forward year after year because admitting that a student wasn't ready might hurt someone's feelings or make the numbers look bad.

Now we have a system where Oregon wants a standing ovation because attendance climbed to 64.5%, while concerns about students graduating without basic academic skills continue to pile up.

But don't worry.

The spreadsheet is improving.

And apparently that's all that matters.

Because when expectations are low enough, failure isn't failure anymore.

It's a “1.3 percentage point gain.”

Welcome to Oregon education: where mediocrity gets a press release, attendance gets a trophy, and everyone is expected to pretend the emperor is wearing a graduation cap.