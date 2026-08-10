Brian Owendoff

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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
3hEdited

My gosh. My kids loved school, seriously! It started with a good kindergarten teacher. Come to think of it, that’s where it started first for me too.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
5h

Truancy is a white colonialist patriarchal concept, just another example of the use of force against the oppressed classes.

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