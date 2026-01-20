The Portland Mercury article in question appears to be a coordinated political hit piece involving members of the Portland Peacock Caucus (“Peacocks”) and the Democratic Socialists of America (“DSA”), intended to discredit me for holding those groups accountable and to perpetuate a false narrative that Commissioner Kanal was not elected Council President because of his ethnicity. That claim is categorically false.

Most alarming is that the article relied on photographs of private text messages obtained without my knowledge or consent.

Regardless of political affiliation, this should concern anyone who values basic privacy rights.

For context, I dictate much of my written communication using voice-to-text software. When dictating the name Angelita Morillo, the software incorrectly transcribed it as “Angelita Burrito.” Separately, two personal acquaintances of mine have, in private communications, used informal nicknames for certain City Council members, including Commissioner Morillo as “burrito”.

These nicknames were never intended for public use and were confined entirely to private conversations.

Such informal references are not unusual in private communications. For example, during the first City Council meeting of 2025, the City’s own video display repeatedly misspelled Commissioner-elect Elena Pirtle-Guinea’s name, which showed on city council chamber video screen as “Elana Purple Guinea Pig” led to joking references in private discussions. Commissioner Koyama Lane has similarly been referred to privately as “Teacher Tiff.” None of these private remarks reflect public positions, intent, or animus.

On January 7, I attended the City Council meeting as a private citizen and did not testify. The council meeting had serious business to decide electing a President and Vice President for 2026 City Council. Mitch Green’s chief of staff lead five people dressed in frog costumes into the council chamber, making it difficult to hear the testimony from the dais hard as these frog outfits have noisy inflation pumps. A very unserious stunt that frankly could have been a security risk as a weapon or video device could be hidden in the costumes. Kabuki Theater.

During that meeting, a private text exchange between myself and two private individuals was surreptitiously photographed via screenshots without my knowledge or consent by Jeremiah Hayden a long-time barista, street roots reporter and newly minted “journalist” from the Portland Mercury. That reporter has prior affiliations that raise serious concerns regarding objectivity, including past employment with membership in the Democratic Socialists of America and involvement in Commissioner Kanal’s campaign

.

Last month, the six members of the Portland City Council’s progressive caucus (“Peacocks”) appeared before the Oregon Government Ethics Commission as that body discussed whether to investigate an Aug. 6 caucus retreat that complainants allege violated public meetings laws.

The commission voted 7–0 to open an investigation for each of the six councilors, despite their claims they had violated no ethics rules or state laws during the summer retreat. That investigation remains ongoing.

But something else came out of that hearing: the matter of the attorney for five of the six councilors, a lawyer named Ben Haile.

Haile works for the Oregon Justice Resource Center, a Portland social justice nonprofit that acts as a law firm. The OJRC regularly sues the city over alleged police misconduct, and represented a slate of 2020 social justice protesters who received large settlements from the city in recent years. That means Haile works for a firm that regularly has business before the City Council; any settlement city attorneys wish to enter in excess of $50,000 must be approved by the council.

The Peacocks: of Councilors Green, Morillo, Koyama-Lane, Dunphy, Kanal and Avalos are currently under investigation by the Oregon Government Ethics Committee for both violation of sunshine laws and

Per Morillo’s own calendar, the Peacocks convened at least 30 times between January 1 and September 30. These were not isolated or incidental encounters; they reflect a sustained and deliberate pattern of private meetings.

The notion that not a single policy matter was discussed across dozens of gatherings, despite the Peacocks holding majority control on four City Council committees, is not credible.

At that point, the issue is no longer one of poor optics or innocent coincidence.

Repeated, undisclosed meetings among a governing majority, paired with categorical denials that city business was discussed, raise serious ethical concerns and warrant scrutiny. Transparency laws exist precisely to prevent this kind of conduct, and persistent evasion of their spirit is itself an ethical failure.

These actions by Peacock Councilors, staffers and the media is a form of intimidation and public humiliation. It sends the message “if you come to city hall, you may have someone spy on your phone and have it spread all over the media and public meetings. You may also be made fun of, threatened and have your name smeared on the public record.

Is this how Portland City Council now treats members of the public? Is spying, smearing, and intimidating the public an accepted part of Portland civic life? I know many people who are afraid to testify because of these actions by councilors, staff and now the media. This culture of intimidation impedes the democratic processes when people are afraid to testify. It is the job of the government to protect free speech, a first amendment right and to protect the rights of the public to participate in the democratic process. It does not appear our rights and safety are being protected at Portland City Hall.

The article was published the night before the January 14 City Council vote for Council President and Vice President, a timing that appears calculated to influence that outcome. I was not contacted for comment and was not afforded any opportunity to respond prior to publication.

I categorically reject any characterization of me as racist. I was contacted by several other Portland business owners who have also been defamed by prior Mercury articles that were replete with misinformation and letters of support including one attached here by John Jackson owner of Hero’s Café in downtown Portland which was sent to Portland Mercury “journalist”.

Dear Jeremiah, My name is John Jackson. I am an Oregonian and a small business owner in downtown Portland and Southern Oregon. As an African-American of mixed descent who has lived across the United States, I have experienced both the benefits and the hardships of my outward appearance. I know racism firsthand when I see it. I am writing to address your recent article, which I find to be anemic journalism. In my view, your reporting is more editorial and opinion-based than factual, starting with a headline that misguides readers toward a predetermined position. The chat you referenced is neither racist nor dehumanizing. To use such extreme terms is an overreaction and points to a biased narrative. As someone who has experienced racism in the military, the workplace, and various social settings, I do not believe calling someone a “burrito” serves as a litmus test for racism. Every person has used inappropriate words at some point especially in a private setting, but to attempt to destroy someone’s reputation, livelihood over a choice of words is irresponsible and shortsighted. Your research failed to discover that Brian Owendoff is an outstanding citizen and a patriot. I have known Brian and his family for over 10 years. I can spot a racist in any camouflage, and Brian is not one. Furthermore, your reporting relies on what seems to be covertly eavesdropping on a private conversation. Everyone speaks differently in private than they do in public; that is simply prudence. Perhaps you should have asked why Brian cares enough to do this. He is not being paid, nor is it his job. He spends his time investigating the city’s issues—such as misappropriation of funds and ineffective policies—because he cares about Portland. Rather than attacking a private citizen, your journalism should perhaps investigate why city officials are failing to do the jobs Brian is currently doing for them. And reporting on corruption like you should be reporting on. I have known Brian for over a decade. While he may occasionally use strong language, (most passionate people do. Have you heard Kamala lately? FDR? Trump, Kennedy even MLK) he is an honorable man. Irresponsible journalism has a lasting impact, and I hope that in the future you will strive for fairer reporting that asks deeper questions. I am including my full signature because I am not afraid to stand up for what is right when a friend is being characterized in such a distorted and damaging way. Maybe consider reporting on Brian out in the streets feeding the homeless, supporting non profits, volunteering, speaking up for others. You may not like his politics or his perspective just as he may not like yours. But that is what makes our country worth fighting and dying for! Sincerely, John Jackson Heroes American Cafe, LLC 503.877.4205 superjack0827@gmail.com

For more than 25 years, I have been actively engaged in mentorship within the African American community and have volunteered substantial time assisting unhoused individuals struggling with mental illness and substance use disorder. This includes ongoing work related to affordable housing and preparing and serving monthly meals for men in recovery at Doreen’s Kitchen at Bud Clark Commons.

Under Oregon law, it is illegal for a non-consenting third party to intercept, access, or obtain the contents of a private electronic communication, including text messages, regardless of whether the individuals are in a public or private setting. The acquisition and publication of these messages raise serious legal and ethical concerns.

The willful publication of unlawfully obtained material compounds the violation and may expose those involved to additional civil and criminal liability. In this instance, the reporter was not a participant in the communication and knowingly used a device to capture private text messages without the consent of any party. This conduct appears to violate ORS 165.540 and may constitute a Class A misdemeanor.

The Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) is a federal law that makes it a crime to access someone else’s private communications without permission. It covers cell phones, computer use, email, social media accounts, and other types of electronic communications.

Is it illegal to take screenshots of messages without permission?

There are also consequences under other laws, such as the Harassment Act. The general rule of the thumb is that you should not take a screenshot of a private message and distribute it more widely – at least not without the other person’s permission.

Since publication of the “article’, I have received more than five death threats. One of the more violent ones is attached.

I have reached out to Commissioner Morillo to request a meeting so that I may apologize directly for language used in a private text message that would have not been made public but for the UNETHICAL actions by activist journalist Hayden.

The Democrat Socialists of Portland widely distributed an article defaming me as a “leader” of dark money politics and a racist and created a detail “map” showing business and personal relationships I have built over 18 years in Portland as one of the more active developers in the urban core and my involved in a dozen philanthropic, cultural and commercial real estate boards including the Portland Chamber of Commerce. The DSA took the article which was also distributed to other DSA chapters throughout the country. It was taken down by DSA, however, I happen to have a backup that you can read here:

https://web.archive.org/web/20260120231057/https:/portlanddsa.org/brian-owendoffs-one-big-club-you-aint-in-it/

At the January 14 City Council meeting, Councilor Novick publicly referred to me as “Odious Owendoff.”

Elected officials engaging in name-calling toward private citizens while I am vilified for a private text message that had no bearing whatsoever on the election of Council leadership reflects a troubling double standard.

While I recognize that there are deep political disagreements regarding public safety policy, I affirm my right to safely and lawfully express the view that Portland needs more police officers to protect both housed and unhoused residents alike.

This should alarm anyone interested in freedom of speech and privacy rights, as what appears to be a clearly coordinated plan to defame a private citizen by current city council members of the Peacock Caucus and DSA is Orwellian in its intimation to silence those respectfully speaking out about their fail socialist policies that are not addressing Portland’s big three issues: 1. Safety, 2. Mental Health & Drug addiction crisis, and 3. Collapsing local economy which is simply not creating enough jobs at pay levels which can afford the high cost of living in the City of Portland.

They are so desperate they stooped to taking photos of PRIVATE texts… this violation of privacy should alarm folks regardless of political affiliation.

Commitment to Accountability and Free Expression

I affirm my right, as a private citizen, to express views on public safety, housing, and economic policy without intimidation.

I have requested a meeting with Commissioner Morillo to apologize directly for language contained in a private message that would not have been public but for the actions described above.

I remain committed to respectful civic engagement and to holding government accountable through lawful and transparent means.