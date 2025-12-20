Discussion about this post

Charles Froelick
Dec 21Edited

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission is a cruel joke, “double-speak.”

Tim Larson
Dec 20

This is clearly criminal behavior violating a handful of laws and reeking of corruption at the highest levels. If you or I did this, we would find ourselves facing serious jail time. This is a case where the color of a persons skin is a significant factor in receiving the insider information that not only allowed the money to be stolen in the first place, but is the reason behind the lack of legal penalties are not being sought!

This cannot continue if we are to ever become the “City of Roses” again 😥.

