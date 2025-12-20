Why no update on 3rd Party investigation in Pre School for All Director Leslee Barnes?

“Preschool Promise” operates as a publicly funded program that permits private entities to receive state payments pursuant to administrative rules, contracts, and grant-scoring criteria established through an agency rulemaking process.

Public officials and public employees possess nonpublic and advance knowledge of that rulemaking process, including the timing, structure, and substantive content of eligibility requirements and scoring criteria. That knowledge provides a material competitive advantage when those same individuals, directly or indirectly, participate in the program through privately owned limited liability companies (“LLCs”).

The program’s design permits for-profit private LLCs to participate, rather than limiting eligibility to nonprofit or public providers.

In addition, the grant-scoring framework emphasizes subjective criteria—such as “diversity” metrics—while minimizing or eliminating objective requirements related to experience, performance history, or measurable deliverables.

These design choices create opportunities for insiders to tailor newly formed or restructured LLCs to align precisely with the scoring rubric.

Because insiders have advance knowledge of the criteria, they are able to structure ownership, staffing, and organizational characteristics to maximize scores before the criteria are publicly released.

By contrast, long-established providers—such as legacy childcare or Montessori programs—are disadvantaged by the short window between publication of the criteria and the application deadline, during which meaningful operational changes are often infeasible. The effect is to privilege insider-controlled entities over experienced providers, notwithstanding comparable or superior service histories.

Ethics and Disclosure Failures

Oregon law prohibits state employees from contracting with the state in order to prevent the use of confidential or nonpublic information for personal financial gain. That prohibition is routinely circumvented when the state contracts not with the employee directly, but with an LLC wholly or partially owned by the employee. In practice, the state fails to enforce the prohibition against self-dealing where the contracting party is a closely held entity rather than the individual.

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission further fails to enforce meaningful disclosure requirements. Although public officials may disclose an ownership interest in an LLC on a statement of economic interest, they are not required to disclose the assets, income, or financial condition of that LLC.

Because the assets of a closely held LLC are effectively the assets of its owner, this omission defeats the purpose of financial disclosure and prevents the public from identifying conflicts of interest.

This issue was raised explicitly in litigation involving HD 33 Representative Shannon Jones (aka Isadore), where the core concern was not merely ownership disclosure, but the use of LLCs to obscure financial interests while engaging in state contracting prohibited by statute.

The state’s continued failure to enforce this prohibition undermines the statutory intent to prevent insider self-dealing and misuse of confidential administrative information.

Opacity and Public Records Obstruction

The use of LLCs also frustrates public oversight. Unlike nonprofits, which are required to file publicly accessible tax returns, LLCs have no comparable transparency obligations.

When members of the public submit public records requests seeking grant applications, performance reports, or financial submissions by participating LLCs—such as Village Childcare LLC—the state frequently denies access on the grounds that the records constitute “trade secrets.”

As a result, the public is unable to evaluate how public funds are used, whether contractual obligations are met, or whether payments are commensurate with services rendered. This opacity is particularly concerning where the LLC is owned or controlled by a public official or employee.

Harm and Systemic Failure

These conflicts were revealed only through an audit. Absent that intervention, the combination of insider rulemaking access, permissive eligibility rules, weak ethics enforcement, and LLC secrecy would have prevented discovery.

The structure of “Preschool Promise” thus enables a system in which public funds are steered to insider-controlled private entities, insulated from scrutiny, and shielded from effective enforcement of ethics and contracting laws.

https://www.wweek.com/news/schools/2025/07/31/leslee-barnes-resigns-as-preschool-for-all-director/