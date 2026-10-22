Brian Owendoff

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Ryan Olson's avatar
Ryan Olson
4d

As a numbers guy this is so maddening.

These people (City and County) who will pass a business tax totalling 4.6% on small business SALES RECIEPTS NOT PROFIT, will allow someone to work 2 months and collect a quarter million dollars for failing at their position!.

(Sorry if 21.2% isn't close enough to a quarter).

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BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
4d

Thanks for asking the hard questions that our elected officials will do their damnedest to not answer.

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