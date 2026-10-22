By any reasonable standard, this is the kind of public-sector revolving door that should infuriate taxpayers.

Shea Flaherty Betin was asked by Portland Mayor Keith Wilson to step down as interim executive director of Prosper Portland in June 2025. He walked away with $212,992 in severance—equivalent to a full year’s salary—after just eight months leading the city’s economic development agency.

More than a year later, Metro Council President Juan Carlos González hired him as chief of staff in late August 2026.

Less than two months later, he was gone.

On October 19, González announced Betin’s resignation in an email to staff. By October 22, Willamette Week was reporting that Metro had not answered the basic questions: Was Betin asked to resign? Did he leave voluntarily? And would he receive another severance package?

A public official is asked to leave one government leadership position, receives more than $200,000 in taxpayer-funded severance, gets hired into another high-profile public-sector job, and departs before most people have even had time to learn his name.

Who thought this was a good idea? And why should taxpayers have any confidence in the hiring judgment that put him there?

The González hiring decision deserves scrutiny

Mayor Wilson’s decision to ask Betin to leave Prosper Portland followed a public dispute over a proposal by city councilors to strip the agency of most of its $11 million in general-fund funding. Betin had been in the executive director role for approximately eight months.

Reasonable people can disagree about the merits of that budget dispute. But González had an obvious piece of information to consider before making his hiring decision: Betin had recently left a major public agency leadership position at the mayor’s request.

Why hire him anyway?

What due diligence was performed? What references were checked? What were the terms of his employment? What expectations were established? And what changed so dramatically in less than two months that the arrangement ended?

There may be perfectly legitimate answers. But the public has not been given them.

González’s statement that he was grateful for Betin’s service and supported his decision to resign tells taxpayers virtually nothing. It does not explain why the appointment made sense, what happened behind the scenes, or whether the public will be expected to pay for another departure.

Cronyism is not established merely because a hiring decision turns out badly. But when a high-profile appointment fails almost immediately, the public is entitled to demand a transparent explanation of how that decision was made.

The revolving door has become a taxpayer problem

Betin’s departure is not happening in a vacuum. Portland-area taxpayers have watched a series of senior public-sector officials leave their positions with substantial severance payments.

Here are five publicly reported departures since 2024 involving the City of Portland, Prosper Portland, and the closely affiliated public housing authority Home Forward.

Gabe Solmer — Portland Water Bureau

July 2024 · Resigned at Commissioner Mingus Mapps’ request

$141,277

Solmer’s departure followed an administrative leave and a request to resign. The city disclosed a severance agreement.

Shea Flaherty Betin — Prosper Portland

June 2025 · Mayor-requested departure

$212,992

A full year’s salary in severance after approximately eight months as executive director. He subsequently became Metro Council President González’s chief of staff.

Bob Cozzie — Portland public safety leadership

May 2026 · Departure announced by city leadership

$275,808

Cozzie departed after 11 months leading the Public Safety Service Area. The city confirmed the severance payment.

Priya Dhanapal — Portland deputy city administrator for public works

September 2026 · Circumstances of departure not immediately clear

$221,000

Dhanapal left after serving in the position since 2024. The city confirmed a severance payment.

Ivory Mathews — Home Forward CEO

April–May 2026 · Resigned amid scrutiny of agency-funded travel

$171,424

Home Forward’s board approved six months’ pay, health insurance, accrued vacation, and up to $50,000 for outplacement assistance. Home Forward is a separate public housing authority, not a City of Portland bureau.

The known total: more than $1 million

Five documented severance packages

Approximately $1.02 million

Combined reported amounts: $1,022,501, rounded. This is not a comprehensive audit of every public-sector departure since 2024.

Four of those cases involve the City of Portland or Prosper Portland, totaling approximately $851,000. The fifth involves Home Forward.

I could not establish a complete, verified count of leadership departures with severance across Multnomah County and Metro from the public reporting reviewed.

Nor is Betin’s Metro severance status confirmed. These five cases are documented examples, not a claim that only five people have received such packages.

That distinction matters. Taxpayers deserve an actual accounting, not a convenient but incomplete tally.

And now, back to Metro

Betin’s previous departure cost taxpayers $212,992. His new employer has now announced his departure after less than two months.

There is no verified evidence yet that Metro will pay him severance, and it would be irresponsible to state that it will. But the question is entirely reasonable.

If he resigned voluntarily, what does his employment agreement provide? If Metro asked him to leave, what financial obligations did the agency accept when it hired him? Does his contract contain a guaranteed severance provision? Were any performance expectations or probationary terms negotiated?

These are not obscure human-resources questions. They are questions about the stewardship of public money.

The city’s own leadership compensation policies demonstrate why the details matter. Portland has authorized employment agreements for certain executive positions that can include substantial targeted severance provisions. That makes scrutiny of the actual contract—not speculation about its contents—essential.

The questions González must answer

Metro’s leadership owes the public a straightforward accounting.

1. Who initiated the separation? Did Betin resign entirely on his own initiative, or did González or another Metro official request his departure?

2. What did the employment agreement guarantee? Was severance, salary continuation, a notice period, or another financial benefit negotiated when Betin was hired?

3. Will Metro pay anything beyond compensation already earned? The agency should disclose any severance agreement and the public cost, subject to applicable disclosure laws.

4. Why was Betin hired in the first place? What due diligence did González conduct concerning his departure from Prosper Portland at the mayor’s request?

5. What safeguards will prevent a repeat? Will Metro disclose the hiring process and explain how it evaluates candidates for senior leadership positions?

The public does not need private personnel gossip. It needs the financial facts, the employment terms, and an explanation of the decision-making process.

Enough with the revolving door

The Portland metropolitan area faces serious challenges: public safety, homelessness, housing affordability, economic stagnation, and strained public budgets. Every dollar spent on executive compensation and separation agreements is a dollar that must be justified to the people who fund government.

Severance is not automatically improper. It can be a legitimate part of an executive employment agreement. But when large payouts recur, leadership positions change hands rapidly, and the public receives few explanations, confidence in government deteriorates.

Public service is not supposed to be a taxpayer-subsidized game of musical chairs in which executives move from one agency to another while the public absorbs the cost of every exit.

Juan Carlos González had the right to hire his chief of staff. But that authority comes with a responsibility to exercise sound judgment, conduct appropriate due diligence, and answer legitimate questions when a high-profile appointment collapses almost immediately.

The public should not have to wait for investigative journalists to uncover the details of another departure. Metro should disclose the relevant facts now.

And if Betin receives another severance payment, taxpayers deserve to know exactly why, under what contractual provision, and for how much.

Until those questions are answered, one question hangs over this entire episode:

Why was a man who had already left a major public-sector leadership role at the mayor’s request hired into another—and why did that appointment last less than two months?

Portland-area taxpayers deserve better than silence, carefully worded announcements, and another unexplained exit.

No wonder the combined cost of metro, Multnomah county and city of Portland is north of $14.5 billion! Are taxpayers truly get $14.5 billion of value???

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