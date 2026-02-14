The Portland Democratic Socialists of America is unusually candid about its ambition: eliminate capitalism—and ultimately replace both it and the Democratic Party—with socialism. In their worldview, capitalism is not merely flawed but irredeemable, and socialism (or its end-state, communism) is the cure.

History tells a different story.

This isn’t an abstract academic debate. It’s a record written in empty shelves, shuttered businesses, political repression, and mass emigration. Wherever socialism has been attempted at scale—across cultures, continents, and decades—the results have been consistent. The theory promises equality and abundance; the practice delivers scarcity and control.

The Central Flaw: Incentives Don’t Disappear

Capitalism works not because people are perfect, but because it aligns incentives with human behavior. It rewards innovation, effort, and risk-taking while disciplining failure. Socialism assumes the opposite—that incentives can be replaced by collective virtue and centralized planning.

They can’t.

When profit is abolished, so is the signal that tells society what to produce, how much to produce, and what people actually value. Central planners are left guessing, and they always guess wrong. Shortages follow. Black markets emerge. Corruption becomes systemic—not accidental—because power replaces price.

Case Studies That Never Change

Consider the Soviet Union. Built on the promise of worker liberation, it quickly devolved into a command economy incapable of meeting basic consumer needs. Innovation stagnated. Agriculture collapsed repeatedly. Political repression became the enforcement mechanism required to keep the system functioning at all.

Or Venezuela, once the wealthiest nation in South America. After nationalizing industries and demonizing profit, the economy imploded. Hyperinflation wiped out savings. Millions fled. The government responded not with reform, but with tighter controls and harsher crackdowns.

Under Mao Zedong, China’s Great Leap Forward attempted to abolish markets and private production in favor of collective farming and state quotas. The result was the deadliest famine in human history. Only when China partially reintroduced market incentives decades later did living standards begin to rise.

Even Cuba, often romanticized by Western socialists, survives only through rationing, remittances, and tourism dollars from capitalist economies it publicly condemns.

Different places. Same ideology. Same outcome.

Equality of Outcome, Inequality of Power

Socialism claims to reduce inequality. In practice, it merely replaces economic inequality with political inequality.

When the state controls production, the people who control the state control everything. A small ruling class decides who gets housing, healthcare, food, and permission to dissent. Everyone else waits in line—literally and figuratively.

This is not a bug. It’s the system working as designed.

Because when failure is systemic, the only way to maintain control is coercion. Free speech becomes dangerous. Independent media becomes subversive. Opposition becomes “counter-revolutionary.” Every socialist system eventually arrives at the same conclusion: freedom must be sacrificed to preserve the ideology.

Capitalism’s Real Record

Capitalism is not perfect. It produces inequality, disruption, and cycles of boom and bust. But it also produces abundance, innovation, and upward mobility at a scale no other system has matched.

Every modern advance—medical breakthroughs, mass food production, technological innovation, declining global poverty—has occurred under capitalist or market-based systems. Even countries that call themselves socialist rely on markets, private enterprise, and foreign capital to survive.

The uncomfortable truth is this: socialism doesn’t fail because it’s poorly implemented. It fails because it misunderstands human nature and economic reality.

A Warning for Portland—and Beyond

When groups like the Portland DSA call for the abolition of capitalism, they are not proposing a bold experiment. They are advocating a rerun of a failed ideology whose consequences are well documented.

The question isn’t whether capitalism has flaws. It does. The question is whether replacing it with a system that has never once delivered prosperity or freedom is rational—or reckless.

History has already run this experiment.

The results are in.