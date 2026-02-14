Brian Owendoff

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
12h

“Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

Winston Churchill

Reply
Share
Tim Larson's avatar
Tim Larson
13h

During the great rice famine of the 1960’s communist Chinese farmers were unable to grow enough rice to feed their country. At the same time, a joint U.S.-Philippines project financed mainly by the Rockefeller Foundation invented strains of rice that could be grown in brackish water and at a level 20% higher than ever before. This rice was also self propagating, meaning that the farmers did not have to buy new seed for every season.

The capitalist system not only provided the money for the research that created the miracle rice, but they gave the seeds to small farmers who earned less than $10,000 per year. They not only did this in the Philippines, but they also gave large quantities to the Chinese farmers. The number of people who were saved from starvation in China was estimated to be far over one half billion individuals.

The western capitalist system did something that the communist system was incapable of doing, because of their belief that people would work at a higher level for the benefit of their countrymen, and that they would do it without any benefit to themselves as producers. Socialism has never had a record of saving lives, nor for reducing starvation and suffering among the people whose lives they direct.

The folks who are advocating for a socialist system in Portland and other liberal cities may have gone to college, and some of them have even been awarded PhD’s, but years of schooling and advanced degrees are clearly not enough to make a person smart about human behavior and the necessity of rewarding the people around them for sacrificing their own resources to provide the things that people want and need!

Perhaps we should consider attending every Council Meeting and giving two minute lessons about the realities of the world and the failures of Socialism to understand them.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Owendoff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture