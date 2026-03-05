Every socialist experiment in history ends the same way: economic collapse followed by authoritarian control. It’s not a coincidence. It’s the system working exactly as designed.

From the bread lines of the Soviet Union to Venezuela’s hyperinflation, from Cubans fleeing on rafts to Cambodia’s killing fields, the pattern repeats with depressing consistency.

Yet each new generation of socialists insists their version will be different.

It won’t.

The failure was predicted over a century ago. In 1920, Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises demonstrated why socialism cannot function as a rational economic system.

Without private ownership of capital, there are no real market prices.

Without market prices, central planners have no way to calculate how resources should be used.

They are guessing.

What socialists call “planning” is actually blind decision-making dressed up in bureaucratic language.

Eventually the shortages begin. Stores empty. Production collapses. At that moment the state faces a choice: admit the system doesn’t work, or enforce it with more power.

History shows what happens next—rationing, censorship, and repression.

Even the so-called “middle way” promised by John Maynard Keynes doesn’t escape the problem. Endless government intervention, deficit spending, and central bank manipulation don’t solve economic reality—they just postpone the crash.

But theory isn’t even necessary to see the truth.

History has already run the experiments.

East Germany versus West Germany.

North Korea versus South Korea.

Cuba versus Chile.

Hong Kong versus mainland China.

Every time economic freedom produced prosperity. Every time centralized control produced scarcity.

The most damning evidence isn’t in textbooks—it’s in migration patterns.

People vote with their feet. And millions have fled socialist systems for freer economies (and thousands from Multnomah County).

Venezuela had the world’s largest oil reserves and still managed to create shortages of basic goods.

That isn’t bad luck.

That’s what happens when ideology tries to replace economics.